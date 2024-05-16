ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE TO BE PROHIBITED FROM TAX-PAYER GRANT FUNDING
HISTORIC DEVELOPMENT - US HHS HAS COMMENCED FORMAL DEBARMENT PROCEEDINGS. MORE TO COME.
Per the Select Subcommittee: The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services commenced formal debarment proceedings against EcoHealth Alliance. EcoHealth will now face an immediate, government-wide suspension of taxpayer funds, including a hold on all active grants.
A minor distraction.
Amazing. Am I dreaming? Wonder if there are any side channels or alternative sources of funding (Bill, Klaus?) for them to turn to?