Dr. Peter McCullough on "Update: Treating Spikeopathies"
Dr. Peter McCullough will be our guest Monday, 4/15 @ 7pm
Director's Science Webinar
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH
Update: Treating Spikeopathies
Monday 4/15 @ 7:00 pm Eastern
Approximately 15% of patients took one or more injections of COVID-19 vaccine products and now have had COVID-19 illness and are suffering from persistent symptoms or new medical diseases. Of those ~94% received mRNA products. Several studies have shown that symptoms after COVID-19, most of whom also had baseline or subsequent vaccination, are directly related to persistent circulating Spike protein.
Go here to register: https://ipak-edu.org/science-webinar
Looking forward to that it seems when I put up Dr Peter McCullough video I get fact-check more 🤔
Thank God for this brave doctor!!