Director's Science Webinar

Peter McCullough, MD, MPH

Update: Treating Spikeopathies

Monday 4/15 @ 7:00 pm Eastern

Approximately 15% of patients took one or more injections of COVID-19 vaccine products and now have had COVID-19 illness and are suffering from persistent symptoms or new medical diseases. Of those ~94% received mRNA products. Several studies have shown that symptoms after COVID-19, most of whom also had baseline or subsequent vaccination, are directly related to persistent circulating Spike protein.

