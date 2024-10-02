Dr. Peter McCullough: Does MRNA Gene Therapy Support a One World Government?
Fed4Freedom Podcast with host Stephanie Edewaard Weidle
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD. was featured on The Feds for a recent podcast. Host Stephanie Edewaard Weidle and Dr. McCullough discussed the dangers of mRNA gene therapy and the efforts of the UN and WHO to make it standard and widely used. They discussed the weaponization of medical journals through the retraction of papers and how to seek accountability. Dr. McCullough also gave updates on his recent research regarding vaccine injury and shedding.
Dr. McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, and epidemiologist holding degrees from Baylor University, University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, University of Michigan, and Southern Methodist University. He manages common infectious diseases as well as the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas TX, USA.
Halma M, Rose J, McCullough P A. Inadvertent Exposure to Pharmacologically Designed Lipid Nanoparticles Via Bodily Fluids: Biologic Plausibility and Potential Consequences. Science, Public Health Policy and the Law. 2024 Oct 01; v5.2019-2024
COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex
Part 1 https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/101
Part 2 https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/104
