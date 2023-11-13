This Monday, we'll be joined by Dr. John Oller, editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research.

The focus of the discussion will be on the peer review process:

What is peer review good for and how can we tell when it is working as it should?

Is the anonymity of reviewers a good thing, a bad thing, or indifferent?

Peer reviews of the past, present, and future.

What does the Committee on Publishing Ethics say about peer review?

Weaponization of the peer review process.

Monday 11/13 @ 7pm Eastern

John Oller

"A Conversation about Peer Review in Academic Publishing”

