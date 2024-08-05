Dr. Christina Parks to Present at the IPAK-EDU Science Director's Webinar
IPAK-EDU SCIENCE DIRECTOR'S WEBINAR MEETS WEEKLY AT 7PM ET
IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar
Monday 8/5 @ 7:00pm Eastern
with Dr. Christina Parks
The Real Skinny on Fats, Cholesterol and Statins
Fats and cholesterol have been demonized. We'll take a look at why incorporating natural animal fats into the diet is critical to restoring proper immune system balance as well as to overall health.
Please note: registration closes at 5pm Eastern, on the day of the webinar.
Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.
Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!
Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar sessions recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it.
See our past presenters (69 in 75 sessions).
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.