Great doctor and practice, send a lot of patients there . 💥👍🏼🙌🏼💙🩷

Thank you for this. I have long appreciated this subject, beginning when I changed from table salt to real salt in the late 90s. I'll go through your post when I have time to dig into some of the more technical aspects that I'm not familiar with. For most people - even health providers and coaches I'd propose - there are some key foundational facts (including clear definitions and table salt processing methodology) upon which we can then build: https://wellnessresource.substack.com/p/table-salt-is-nothing-like-real-salt

There I back up these Essential, Verifiable Facts:

1. Table salt (including iodized salt*) is not at all the same as the real salt that nature provides. Table salt is “hazardous for human consumption.” [source]

2. To create table salt, toxic substances are added. [source and source]

3. The processing used to create table salt strips the natural salt of its balanced mineral composition. [source]

4. Real salt retains its natural composition of trace minerals and electrolytes, which humans need for bone health, fluid balancing, muscle functioning and nerve signaling. [source and source]

5. “Natural salt contains a vast array of essential minerals and [is] incredibly valuable for health.” [source]

6. The term “sodium” refers to an element that occurs abundantly in nature. It never exists alone; it is always part of compounds. [source]

7. Natural salt contains sodium in balance with other minerals.

8. Sodium that is not in natural balance with other minerals, particularly potassium, harms health. [source]

9. Sodium is not the same as salt. [source] While it is a component of natural salt, sodium (not natural salt) is also added to processed foods such as canned soups, lunch meats and packaged foods, and is also in medications. [source]

10. One can have excess sodium or an improper sodium-potassium balance from eating processed foods. [source] One may also get low blood sodium due to eating insufficient amounts of natural salt, which research shows is fairly common and causes serious health issues including heart disruption. [source and source]

