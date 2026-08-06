Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
2d

Did you consult with Steve Kirsch on this? I will curse at this point. The two of you are the fuckin' smartest guys in the room. I am glad we have you. Not sure how a PhD with biomedical roots has so much understanding of governement and law. But. I'll take it.

My focus, as you know has alway been Phrma prosecution via tort claims, but the Fauci affair will really galvanize the public, since everyone has had a searing Covid experience. Even if half ( the surviving, not harmed) the population is partisan politics blind.

Nail the SOB.

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salience's avatar
salience
2dEdited

This deplorable goon has contempt for the entire human race, not just Congress! He even has contempt for beagles...

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