Children's Health Defense TV Features Dr. David Brownstein and Dr. Peter McCullough
Get excited. Good news is precious these days! Bernadette Pajer hosts.
Healing with H202 + Ethical Science Re-Launched | Childrens Health Defense
Both of these Ethical Physicians have important news.
Dr. Brownstein shares how and when to use a common household compound for health.
And Dr. McCullough shares exactly why the journal, Science, Public Health Policy & the Law and the IPAK IRB are a game changer, and why should consider joining The World Society for Ethical Science.
Popular Rationalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"The McCullough Protocol" is also great for those suffering effects from the "vaccine"
Let us not forget, credible studies now indicate as high as 20+ MILLION people dead worldwide from these things... https://eccentrik.substack.com/p/study-17-million-dead-from-the-mrna
Share it on my face book was a great viewing 👍👍😊