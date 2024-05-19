Dr. Avery Jackson will discuss Brain Surgery in a Parallel Healthcare System in which he discusses the use of private membership associations to help bring ethical medicine to patients.
It exists now and I suppose it works well for the few who can afford it. That's the problem. Affording it. I am very turned off by calling patients "customers". It is a sacred duty, a calling and a privilege to care for the sick and to teach people to be well. Patients are not in any way and should not be regarded as customers. The relationship is not that simple. It is not just about the exchange of money for a service or product. It is much much more.
Using "faith-based principles", if meant in the religious sense, would be divisive and exclusionary.