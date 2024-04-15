Call for Participants - Healing in the Home Course
Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante is an amazingly clear instructor.
Dr. Kendra Becker-Musante is offering an 8-session course. She is also te aching “The Genetics and Epigenetics of Common Diseases” and “Genes and Vaccines” to high praise from participants (she’s quite brilliant - JLW).
Healing in the Home Course
Kendra Becker-Musante, MS, ND, FNP, BC
8 Class Meetings
Homeopathic Quick Guide
Going Gluten Free
Introduction to Healing Diets
MTHFR
Medicine Cabinet Makeover
Household Hacks for Illness
Healing Home
START DATE 5/7 for 8 WEEKS - NOON Eastern