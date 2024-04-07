Note that in the original press releases regarding their vaccines, both Pfizer and Moderna failed to include the required language that should be seen in Forward Looking Statements. The SEC and FTC in the US should now take similar action against Pfizer. See MARCH 4 ruling here.

Credit and attributions of some details to Telegraph, specifically Camilla Turner.

In a pivotal moment for the pharmaceutical industry, Pfizer has found itself at the center of massive controversy following a damning verdict by the UK's Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority (PMCPA). The Telegraph has reported that the authority has accused Pfizer of discrediting the pharmaceutical sector through inappropriate social media promotions of its COVID-19 vaccine, which was unlicensed at the time of the posts.

The ruling stems from a series of tweets in November 2020 by senior Pfizer executives, including the UK medical director, Dr. Berkeley Phillips. These posts claimed the vaccine's efficacy rates without providing comprehensive safety information or referencing adverse events, leading to what the PMCPA described as the "proactive dissemination of unlicensed medicine."

SEE PREVIOUS 2013 RULING

This misconduct marks Pfizer's sixth reprimand from the PMCPA, underlining a pattern of behavior that has led to growing calls for reform within the regulatory framework overseeing pharmaceutical promotions. The most recent breaches encompassed not only misleading claims about the vaccine's efficacy and safety but also a failure to maintain the high standards expected within the industry.

BOURLA REPRIMANDED PREVIOUSLY

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had previously been chided for creating claims about COVID19 vaccine efficacy out of thin air. Here is the Telegraphs’ coverage.

Pfizer's UK spokesman responded to the PMCPA's findings with an acknowledgment of the issues raised and an apology, emphasizing the company's commitment to adhering to strict social media policies and regulatory codes. Pfizer has also initiated a review of its employees' use of social media to ensure compliance and prevent future incidents.

Critics, including Ben Kingsley from the campaign group UsForThem, argue that the penalties levied against Pfizer are insufficient given the seriousness of the offenses, suggesting a dire need for a more robust regulatory system. Meanwhile, David Watson of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) defended the existing code of practice, highlighting its role in setting high standards that surpass UK law.

Share

The incident has led some to call for action by US regulators to hold vaccine manufacturers responsible in their communications about vaccine efficacy and safety, particularly on platforms with vast public reach.

TELEGRAPH: Pfizer brought pharmaceutical industry into disrepute with Covid social media posts (telegraph.co.uk)

Leave a comment