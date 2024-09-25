BREAKING: Major Fluoride Victory in California; US EPA Loses Suit to Non-Profits. Fluoride Levels Must Now Be Decreased.
Moms Against Fluoridation and others win MAJOR LAWSUIT
In a lawsuit filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California at San Francisco in 2017 by various non-profits, including MOMS AGAINST FLUORIDATION, the courts dug deep into the science and ruled AGAINST the EPA.
From the ruling (download Court Ruling (80 pages)):
“Plaintiffs have proven, by a preponderance of the evidence, that water fluoridation at the level of 0.7 mg/L – the prescribed optimal level of fluoridation in the United States – presents an “unreasonable risk of injury to health or the environment, without consideration of costs or other non-risk factors, including an unreasonable risk to a potentially exposed or susceptible subpopulation under the conditions of use.” 15 U.S.C. § 2620(b)(4)(B)(ii).”
and
“The Court thus orders the Administrator to initiate rulemaking pursuant to
Subsection 6(a) of TSCA. See id. §§ 2605(a), 2620(a).”
The lawsuit has implications for citizens in all 50 states.
See the MOMS AGAINST FLUORIDATION website for more information soon.
Reducing is NOT the answer. Eliminate it entirely.