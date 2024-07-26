Brad recently spoke with Aly Alford about her background and her upcoming course called "Shadow Agencies" at IPAK-EDU. Aly is a board-certified holistic nutrition practitioner and a historian. In this interview, Aly discusses her background by explaining her interest in nutrition and its importance. She also mentions her strong interest in history, which was motivated at an early age by her grandfather's participation in WW2. Aly also mentions the work she has done over the years with the military and veteran community. Aly also describes her upcoming course (in which Brad will support as an assistance instructor) "Shadow Agencies" in which she will take course members through research done into the agencies and organizations that lie hidden deep within the government that influence policy and actions in ways that many Americans don't readily recognize. The course will also include a view into some of the predecessor agencies that have given rise to powerful governmental organizations in existence today.

The course will begin on August 13, 2024, and will be held every Tuesday evening at 7pm EST. To learn more about the course, or sign up, go here:

SHADOW AGENCIES

To learn more about Aly, you can find her here: https://thewarfighterclini.wixsite.com/the-warfighter-loung

And Brad: