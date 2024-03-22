BEST DAY EVER FOR ETHICAL PHYSICIANS AND PATIENTS - GAME OVER FOR FDA'S OUTRIGHT LIES AND DISINFORMATION ON IVERMECTIN!!!!!
Signed order received last night!
THIS IS HUGE!!!
After misleading the public, and maligning the character and reputation of ethical physicians we know and love, US FDA IS ORDERED TO REMOVE all social media posts and consumer directives regarding Ivermectin and COVID. Per ETHICAL PHYSICIAN Mary Talley Bowden, MD:
And now all the patients and their families who were denied ivermectin by hospitals even after requesting it should sue the FDA.
Finally...spread the word.