Become a Master of Microbiomes - Learn from Seven (!) Instructors
Understanding the links between microbiomes and health is an essential part of everyone's health. Study in-depth and finish the course with a headful of truly useful knowledge. Sign up today!
Our Microbiome Master Course (ipak-edu.org) STARTS JUNE 5th!
Microbiome Master Course
This class will meet June/July on Wednesdays @ 12:30pm ET weather permitting ;)
Our microbiome is a complex and wonderful community of organisms that we work with to ensure we can access nutrients, remove and process waste, keep ourselves healthy, and inform our immune system of pathogenic bacteria and viruses when they get out of balance. In this class, students will receive intensive, high-level instruction on the human microbiome from many perspectives. The breadth of perspectives will impress you, and you'll be satisfied that you know in great detail how we work best with our microbial endosymbionts.
Lectures include:
Healthy Microbiomes - Lyons-Weiler
The Ecology of the Microbiome - Bruce Stephen
The Microbiome, Diet and Human Digestive Health - Digestive - Kender
Clinical Data in Use (Case Series) - Dr. Ealy
Microbiome/Brain Crosstalk - Dr. Randall Gates
Environmental Toxins and the Microbiome - Lyons-Weiler
Microbiome and the Immune System - Lyons-Weiler
Clinically Actionable Decisions on the Microbiome - Dr. Neuenschwander
Microbiome Master Class - Dr. Michael Gaeta