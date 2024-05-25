Our Microbiome Master Course (ipak-edu.org) STARTS JUNE 5th!

Microbiome Master Course

This class will meet June/July on Wednesdays @ 12:30pm ET

Our microbiome is a complex and wonderful community of organisms that we work with to ensure we can access nutrients, remove and process waste, keep ourselves healthy, and inform our immune system of pathogenic bacteria and viruses when they get out of balance. In this class, students will receive intensive, high-level instruction on the human microbiome from many perspectives. The breadth of perspectives will impress you, and you'll be satisfied that you know in great detail how we work best with our microbial endosymbionts.

Lectures include:

Healthy Microbiomes - Lyons-Weiler

The Ecology of the Microbiome - Bruce Stephen

The Microbiome, Diet and Human Digestive Health - Digestive - Kender

Clinical Data in Use (Case Series) - Dr. Ealy

Microbiome/Brain Crosstalk - Dr. Randall Gates

Environmental Toxins and the Microbiome - Lyons-Weiler

Microbiome and the Immune System - Lyons-Weiler

Clinically Actionable Decisions on the Microbiome - Dr. Neuenschwander

Microbiome Master Class - Dr. Michael Gaeta

