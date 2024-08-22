A lot is happening this fall. But in your own life, for the ones you love, you could become an even more valuable asset to them as we navigate an increasingly complex world. Biology. Genetics. Immunology. Virology. Environmental Toxicology. World-class courses taught by people who genuinely care about your learning.

Dr. Brownstein’s course, Wholistic Approaches to Human Health, and Dr. Gaeta’s course, The Biology of Nutrition, are also open for enrollment.

Watch for a reboot of Brad Miller’s course, Literature as Resistance, as a book-of-the-month discussion. Or take analytics - How to read and interpret a scientific study. Biostats. Courses in epidemiology; math of vaccine studies. Logic, Reason, and Knowledge. Look at all the opportunities to up your game and #GetYourBrainOn.

You can learn with other lifelong learners.

#IPAKEDU will help you get your brain on and #EmpowerYourselfWithKnowledge and never look back.

Spend five minutes here and look around:

We look forward to seeing you in class.

SEE YOU IN CLASS!

https://ipak-edu.org/registration/

--

https://ipak-edu.org/registration/e/General-Interest-c143146501

---

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Author, CEO, President, Scientist

Editor-in-Chief, Science, Public Health Policy, and the Law

Founder, Popular Rationalism