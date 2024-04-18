While at the CDC, Julie Gerberding oversaw the mass expansion of childhood vaccines and the addition of aluminum adjuvants to over 60% of childhood vaccines. She oversaw non-science that was used to silence concern over autism and vaccines. She oversaw the IOM-mediated coverup of the links between vaccines and neurodevelopment disorders. She had Bill Thompson put on administrative leave when he told her about the concern over fraud with the 2004 MMR on-time Destefano study (see the film VAXXED). Now, she wants to be in charge of your health via public health.

"In July 2002, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tommy Thompson named Gerberding as the director of the CDC and administrator for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR). In December 2014, the company announced her appointment as executive vice president for strategic communications, global public policy, and population health. Gerberding became president of Merck's vaccine division As of May 2022, she is the CEO of the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH)." - Wikipedia

