Dear Fellow Citizen,

We only have days to act on this.



On May 27, 2025, the CDC quietly removed its recommendation for COVID-19 vaccination in healthy children and healthy pregnant women. While this is a long-overdue step, it applies to only a narrow segment of the population and fails to account for risks that may affect all age groups and health statuses.

Recent emerging research raises significant concerns regarding the safety profile of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, especially regarding reproductive health and cardiovascular outcomes:

A recent rat model study showed up to a 60% reduction in ovarian follicle count after mRNA vaccination (MDPI, 2024).



The vaccine crosses the placenta , enters fetal circulation, and produces spike protein in the placenta and uterus (AJOG, 2024).



A retrospective study of 1.3 million women found a 33% reduction in successful pregnancies post-vaccination , potentially linked to spike-induced immune dysregulation (PubMed 38350768).



Studies on subclinical myocarditis and cardiac fibrosis raise red flags about undetected cardiac risks, especially in young men (JACC, 2024; PMC11278956).

These findings merit urgent public health re-evaluation. We must ask:

What are the long-term fertility implications for children exposed in utero?



Are subclinical cardiac injuries increasing sudden cardiac arrests in healthy individuals?



Are U.S. safety surveillance systems adequately capturing long-term effects?



The Rotavirus vaccine (RotaShield) was pulled from the U.S. market in 1999 after just 15 reported cases of intussusception—and the 1967 RSV vaccine program was abandoned after only two toddler deaths from vaccine-enhanced disease—yet today, mRNA COVID-19 vaccines remain on the market despite thousands of reports of myocarditis, fertility disruption, and alarming excess mortality signals.

Given these unresolved questions and recent shifts in CDC guidance, I respectfully request that you advocate for an immediate pause on all mRNA COVID-19 vaccines across all demographics until:

A comprehensive independent safety audit is conducted,

All long-term fertility, cardiac, and all-cause mortality data are made public,

Congress holds formal hearings to reassess the benefit-risk balance.

This is not an anti-vaccine position. It is a science-based, precautionary stance rooted in ethics and the right to informed medical decision-making. I urge you to represent your constituents, especially the next generation, by demanding transparency and accountability.

Thank you for your time and commitment to public health.

PS See the below a call to action especially for mama bears

CALL TO ACTION- Immediate Halt on mRNA vaccines on ALL patient populations until further data can be compiled. The removal of COVID-19 recommendations for healthy pregnant women and children comprises only a small subset of our nation. Call and email your representatives in Washington to get their backing to halt this technology and intervention entirely. We can get real results when pressure is applied by the masses (especially the mama bears of this country)!

What we know:

Recent Rat animal studies show that the mRNA vaccines decrease up to 60% of the eggs in Rat ovaries.

COVID-19 vaccine crosses the placenta, enters the fetal blood, and bioactively produces spike protein in the placenta and lining of the uterus.

Global fertility rates are declining – a recent study of 1.3 million women notes 33% fewer successful pregnancies after COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 vaccination decreases life expectancy up to a whopping 37%.

The cardiac adverse events reported in association with COVID-19 vaccination are astronomical and can occur without clinical symptoms before resulting in cardiac arrest (subclinical cardiac micro-scarring).

What we don’t know:

?? Are these injections destroying the ovaries of our newborn daughters?

?? Are our children already sterile if their mothers were injected with this therapy in pregnancy?

?? How many people will go into cardiac arrest due to subclinical cardiac micro-scarring?

We have a matter of days to get this message to those in DC who represent our children- please call and email as if our kids’ lives depend on it because they do!

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/4/345

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202504.2487/v1

https://www.ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(24)00063-2/abstract

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11278956/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38350768/

https://www.jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jaccas.2024.103083

Script:

[Please personalize as able to garner more attention]

Dear [X],

I am writing to you out of concern for not only the healthy pregnant women and healthy children of this nation, but for all members of this country. On Tuesday May 27th, 2025, the CDC removed its recommendation of the COVID-19 vaccine for “healthy children and healthy pregnant women”. However, this is not near enough. Considering the US is one of the sickest nations in the world, this leaves a large part of our country vulnerable to an unstable medical intervention and the significant risks that go along with it.

Recent studies have shown a devastating impact on reproductive health after receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy and overwhelming data on cardiac adverse effects, just to name two out of a long list. A few specific examples include: 1) a recent rat animal study has shown that the mRNA vaccines decrease up to 60% of the eggs in rat ovaries, 2) the COVID-19 vaccine crosses the placenta, enters the fetal blood, and bioactively produces spike protein in the placenta and lining of the uterus, and 3) global fertility rates are declining – a recent study of 1.3 million women notes 33% fewer successful pregnancies after COVID-19 vaccination. There is also a huge concern of American citizens who may have underlying cardiac micro-scars with no clinical symptoms which can cause sudden cardiac arrest. This is in addition to a recent study noting the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine may reduce life expectancy by up to 37%!! All sources are included below for your reference.

These alarming data need to be researched as soon as possible considering the dire threat to our kids reproductive health and future fertility and cardiac events that keep piling up by the minute. This was an experimental medical intervention and the impact was never properly studied.

We ask for your support in halting the COVID-19 vaccine in all age groups and patient populations until further data can be gathered.

Thank you.

Name

City/State

