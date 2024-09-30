Accountability in Election Rhetoric: An Entirely New Concept
It's Time for #CIVILIANSTORM. Accountability has a new name.
If you’re on X, you had better check your settings. My settings were changed (not by me) to filter out “Sensitive Content”.
I also discovered that “sensitive content” includes my own account (James Lyons-Weiler (@lifebiomedguru) / X) #PathogenicPriming, #IPAK, and many of my colleagues.
I’m calling on everyone who is on X to use the platform to correct election rhetoric - lies told in the hope that no one will check. Use the hashtag #CIVILIANSTORM, and tag me (@lifebiomedguru) / X).
Watch for this as a sign to get to action and sharing articles:
Sensitive to whom?
The X-rated account is worthless. It remains "suspended" (despite repeated appeal) because suggesting ivermectin have human use "advocates suicide". I only use direct Twatter links, and don't even attempt to access my useless "account".