Director’s Science Webinar
Monday 3/18 @ 7:00pm Eastern
with Dr. Harvey Risch
A Conversation on Evidence-based Medicine
COVID-19 put to the test the understanding of the meaning of “science” by the medical profession, the media, and the public. Unfortunately, the vast majority of individuals were misled by those who spoke on behalf of science but who confused plausible stories with scientific explanation... The entire framework of COVID-19 policy has been based on plausible hypotheses, not backed by genuine scientific evidence.
