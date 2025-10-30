Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

V. N. Alexander
13h

"In vaccine and antidepressant trials, subjects informed of certain side effects report them at rates two to three times higher than those uninformed. This has created ethical tension between informed consent and the minimization of induced harm. Clinicians must balance transparency with protection from suggestion." Uh oh. We don't want to endanger informed consent. Maybe the patients feel that they don't have the option to say no. Probably, they are reporting at a higher rate because they have been informed of the correlation. Those kept in the dark don't know to report.

