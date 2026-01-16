If you are hoping to augment your income - or replace it - with visions of online riches… well, so are we all.

We need 8-10 content producers (writers) willing to undertake online promotion (per contract) in the following areas:



HHS Agency moves

Pharma

Biotech

Ethics

You do not have to be an excellent writer nor do you have to know everything about regulatory science. We will provide you with plenty of source material. 1-2 articles per day, 1.5 hr writing, 0.5 hr promoting.

Opportunity for advancement to content team lead.

We are changing the world. To apply to be part of this outstanding team, find our ad on Red Balloon.

IPAK-EDU HELP WANTED

