Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, you just might kill me.

This isn't just a saying; it’s the brutal truth about the trust that has been shattered between the government and the public. Transparency is not a marketing strategy. It is not a slogan that can be rehearsed into existence. It is an action, a principle rooted in openness and accountability—and it is the bedrock of trust. The kind of trust that, once broken, cannot be repaired by polished messaging or carefully curated talking points. The kind of trust that must be earned, restored through raw data, clear explanations, and—most crucially—genuine accountability.

The issue isn’t just about “better messaging” as some would like to claim. The problem goes far deeper—it’s about the blatant disregard for transparency in the pursuit of expediency. Trust wasn’t lost because of some poor communication strategy; it was lost because the very protocols that guarantee our safety were ignored. The pandemic, the vaccines, the treatments—they’ve all been shrouded in secrecy, misdirection, and delayed or incomplete data. This is not a matter of "bad luck" or "human error." This is a failure of leadership that has cost lives, undermined faith in science, and eroded the integrity of our institutions.

And here’s the thing: all of it has been funded by taxpayers. The research, the studies, the regulatory processes, the vaccine development, and the public health infrastructure—all of it is financed by the very citizens who are now left in the dark. The government is using your money, and yet, it refuses to share the very data that could determine whether the policies and interventions are working, whether the public’s health is truly protected, or whether critical mistakes have been made. This isn’t just about health—it’s about the people’s right to know what’s happening with their own money. Taxpayer funding should ensure transparency, not be used to obscure it.

The damage is done. It’s time to face the truth: transparency cannot be reduced to a catchy slogan or slick PR campaign. And yet, that’s precisely what we've seen from governments and health organizations around the world. Rather than engage in real transparency, these institutions have perfected the art of performative transparency. This is where the government doesn't show us the truth—it shows us what it wants us to believe. This strategy has worked before. They’ve sold us on transparency as if it were a product—one that could be marketed back to us. But now, after three years of blatant disregard for the rules that keep us safe, we know better.

The COVID-19 vaccine approval process alone paints a clear picture. Pfizer, Moderna, and other pharmaceutical companies failed to release full clinical trial data. When they did, it was redacted to the point where the public couldn't properly scrutinize the results. The FDA even tried to delay the release of Pfizer’s data for 75 years. The CDC withheld crucial post-marketing surveillance data from the V-safe system, only releasing it under legal pressure. This data, which showed concerning levels of adverse events, should have been shared immediately for independent analysis.

In the treatment debate, the government and its affiliates worked tirelessly to silence any discussion of potentially beneficial treatments like ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, and budesonide. Rather than running timely trials, they vilified these treatments and the doctors advocating for them, putting political and public health agendas ahead of patient care. The NIH hid data that didn’t fit the narrative, such as negative trial outcomes on treatments like remdesivir, preventing a fair and open evaluation of all potential therapies, and Fauci denied treatments that cut mortality by 1/4.

When it came to the origin of SARS-CoV-2, the information was no less murky. The possibility that the virus leaked from a lab was dismissed without proper investigation. The key early data from Wuhan was hidden or deleted, and the narrative was shaped to downplay this possibility—despite private acknowledgments that it was a real concern. Emails between key figures, like Dr. Anthony Fauci, show that there were internal discussions about the plausibility of a lab origin- we can surmise likely to hide the funding link. Fauci’s pardon back-dated to 2014—the year in which funding for GoF research in Wuhan started flowing - places a period at the end of the de facto confession-in-the-lies. Yet, public messaging aggressively quashed this theory and these allegations, ensuring it wouldn't gain traction.

The failure to release all mortality and vaccine safety data further highlights the lack of transparency. The CDC’s definition of “fully vaccinated” was manipulated multiple times, and adverse events within the first 14 days of vaccination were often excluded from safety assessments. This created a misleading picture of the vaccines’ safety and efficacy. Despite the widespread need for mortality data to assess the true impact of COVID-19, the CDC delayed releasing excess death data and provided insufficient granularity for meaningful analysis.

To rebuild what has been destroyed, the government must stop playing word games. Real transparency means releasing the full, unadulterated data—no redactions, no delays. It’s time for the government to admit the mistakes it made and take responsibility for the shortcuts it took. This is the kind of transparency that will begin to restore the broken trust. Anything less is just more messaging. If the government truly wants to rebuild public confidence, it must take the following steps: all clinical trial data must be made publicly available immediately, in full, without redactions. No more delays. The public needs to see the raw data, not a curated version designed to make the narrative look better. The government and health organizations must come clean about the steps they skipped or altered during the vaccine approval process. Transparency requires an honest explanation of why shortcuts were taken and who authorized them.

The rules that were put in place to protect the public must be restored. No more bypassing preclinical studies, no more replacing placebo groups with biologics, and no more ignoring long-term safety data. This is not just about “doing better next time” – it’s about returning to the systems that kept us safe in the past.

We’ve been here before. We’ve heard the polished speeches and the reheated press releases. It’s time for something different. It’s time for transparency that doesn’t just promise better results but delivers the truth—no matter how difficult it may be to hear. The next chapter in public health must not be written by PR teams and lobbyists. It must be written by the truth.

Trust doesn’t come from a new narrative—it comes from action. The people must take action, too. Support the organizations and campaigns that are pushing for the release of unfiltered data from governmental agencies and pharmaceutical companies. Sign petitions, attend protests, and push your elected officials to take action. Hold health agencies accountable through the courts. Support organizations that are filing FOIA requests to uncover suppressed data and conflicts of interest. These legal battles are where transparency is truly fought for. Educate yourself and those around you. Seek out independent scientists, researchers, and experts who are not beholden to pharmaceutical companies. Share information and spread the word about the need for real transparency in public health. Platforms like Children’s Health Defense, which provide open access to research and raw data, need your support. Help amplify their voices so that they can continue to challenge the status quo.

Transparency cannot be restored through campaigns or narratives. It must be restored through data. When the government releases the full, unfiltered data, admits its errors, and reinstates proper safety protocols, trust will slowly begin to return. It won’t happen overnight. But if these institutions try to reset the narrative without addressing the systemic failures that have led to widespread distrust, they will fail again—this time, perhaps irreparably. The public doesn’t want more slogans, more spin, or more narratives. We want the truth, we want accountability, and we want the kind of transparency that saves lives. Because this time, “fool me once” just won’t cut it.

The Systemic Problem of Transparency

The transparency failures we’ve seen are not isolated incidents—they are systemic. The erosion of trust is not simply the result of one bad decision or a series of missteps. It’s the result of a long-standing pattern of opacity in government and health agencies. This goes beyond COVID-19 and speaks to the core issue of how public institutions interact with the public they are meant to serve.

For decades, transparency has been treated as a mere PR tool, something to be used when convenient but easily discarded when it’s too difficult or politically risky. This failure to be open with the public has led to a profound loss of confidence—not just in COVID-related matters, but in the entire public health system. Every misstep, every failure to disclose crucial data, only reinforces the belief that our institutions are more interested in protecting their own interests than in serving the public’s well-being.

As citizens, we’ve been conditioned to accept opacity as the norm. Government agencies release summaries of studies, not the raw data behind them. Pharmaceutical companies provide select figures to justify their products, but the full scope of their trials remains hidden. Even the most basic public health decisions are made behind closed doors, with little to no input from the public or independent oversight. This pattern must change.

The public doesn’t just deserve to know how their health is being managed—they deserve to know how their money is being spent. Taxpayer funding is used to back every part of the process: from the initial vaccine trials to the marketing campaigns, to the regulatory oversight that fails to hold institutions accountable. The government and public health agencies are entrusted with massive sums of public money to ensure safety and efficacy. Yet, when these agencies refuse to release the data, hide key findings, and obscure critical details, they are not just betraying public trust—they are squandering resources that should be used for the public good.

Transparency isn’t just about truth—it’s about responsibility. Every dollar spent on government-run health initiatives should come with a clear, measurable return. If taxpayer funds are being used to protect and enhance public health, there needs to be accountability. That means open access to data, rigorous independent evaluations, and a commitment to long-term safety over short-term political gain.

What True Transparency Would Look Like

If the government and public health agencies were truly transparent, they would release all data from clinical trials, not just the data that fits their narrative. They would make all research, even studies with negative results, available to the public in a format that allows independent experts to examine and critique it. They would hold public hearings where officials are required to explain the reasoning behind every decision, and they would allow independent investigators to evaluate every part of the process, from early research to final approval. This is the transparency we need.

But transparency isn't just about releasing data—it’s about creating a culture of openness, where the government is held accountable not just for what it does, but for what it fails to do. It’s about ensuring that public health decisions are made based on evidence, not political expedience. And it’s about restoring the public’s trust by showing them that their interests are being prioritized over institutional or corporate ones.

The Path Forward

We have the power to demand a better system, one that prioritizes transparency and accountability over secrecy and manipulation. By standing together, supporting transparency initiatives, and holding our leaders accountable, we can create a future where trust is built not on words but on actions. True transparency will not be easy to achieve, but it is the only path forward if we are to rebuild the trust that has been broken.

The stakes are high, but the path to transparency starts with us. We cannot afford to wait for the government to change on its own. We must take action, demand change, and ensure that the lessons learned during this pandemic are not forgotten. If we do not hold those in power accountable now, we will pay the price for their inaction in the years to come. The time to demand transparency is now—before the next crisis hits.

Let us remember: trust is earned, not given. It’s time for our institutions to prove they are worthy of it.

