November 23, 2026 | Updated analysis and proposals; sources checked through November 23

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The U.S. Army plans to destroy nearly five tons of degraded lead azide at its ammunition plant in Middletown, Iowa, by setting off two controlled detonations in the magazines where the material is stored. In a sworn declaration filed with the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, Colonel Aaron C. Teller identified 68 plastic drums containing 9,773.5 pounds of wetted lead azide. The Army says the material has become so sensitive that moving a drum or opening a lid could trigger an accidental explosion. The government also acknowledges that controlled detonation can release lead-containing particles into the air and deposit lead dust beyond the plant. [1–3]

As the Army confirmed on November 22, the latest announced detonation date is Wednesday, November 25, 2026, following earlier dates of November 20 and November 23 and a Department of Justice filing referring to November 24. That shifting schedule matters. On November 19, the acting Army secretary described November 23 as the latest possible date before a dangerous temperature decline; on November 22, the Army moved the operation two days later to secure more favorable weather and complete mitigation. The change does not prove the stockpile is safe. It does require a documented, current explanation of the actual temperature hazard, the period during which delay remains tolerable, and why the chosen method remains necessary. [7, 8, 21, 27]

The proposed stand-down should be an immediate, time-limited operational hold only for as long as a qualified explosives-safety specialist can certify that waiting does not increase the danger beyond an acceptable level. During that interval the Army should submit its rationale to an independent explosives specialist and its competing health risks to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). A permanent order to leave deteriorating lead azide untouched would substitute one unmeasured risk for another. A short, safety-certified reconsideration would instead address what the present record has not established: whether an alternative, or even a better-supported detonation plan, poses less total danger to workers and nearby communities.

A previously overlooked control variable is the temperature inside the storage magazines, not simply the outdoor forecast. The Army describes a temperature-dependent recrystallization process and cites freezing weather as a trigger for urgency. That makes an independent assessment of environmental temperature stability a directly relevant candidate for a bounded delay. It does not establish that heating the magazines, reheating the contents, or installing equipment near these unstable drums would be safe. The central proposal is to verify whether a stable existing environment can be maintained without approaching or disturbing the inventory. [1, 2, 22]

Newly examined historical Army guidance clarifies the treatment debate: Army technical manual TM 9-1300-214 describes chemical destruction of small amounts of lead azide, while limiting its listed procedures to 28 grams or less. That is not a license to inject reagents into 68 deteriorated, closed drums. The immediate research priorities are accurate internal-temperature evidence, a short safety-certified feasibility review and documented comparison of existing containment, not an improvised chemical or robotic treatment. [1, 2, 28]

How the problem reached this point

This emergency did not begin in November 2026. In March 2014, the Army publicly explained that its effort to develop less toxic primary explosives had begun in 2004 in response to Department of Defense concerns about a deteriorating, approximately 40-year-old stockpile of lead azide at the same Iowa facility. This is evidence of longstanding institutional awareness of aging lead-azide hazards at Middletown. The public records reviewed for this article do not establish that the stockpile discussed in 2004 consisted of the identical 68 drums now awaiting destruction. That inventory question demands a documented answer, rather than an assumption. [4]

In December 2024, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the Army and plant operator American Ordnance would pay $39,311 to resolve alleged hazardous-waste violations involving detonation, burning and closure practices from 2023. EPA reported that the facility took steps to return to compliance. Those violations are not proof that the present drums degraded because of those practices. They are relevant to an institutional review of hazardous-waste oversight at a facility already managing explosives and toxic residues. [5]

The more immediate sequence is especially troubling. According to Colonel Teller, the plant operator historically inspected the storage magazines monthly and checked and replenished the drums’ water-and-ethanol storage liquid each September. The liquid has not been measured or replenished since September 2025. Army explosives specialists discovered crystallization in 58 of the 68 drums on April 28, 2026. By September 2026, opening lids had become too dangerous because crystals had formed around the inner rims and undersides. Evaporation and uncertainty about the liquid’s present composition now form part of the Army’s argument that freezing weather could provoke an accidental detonation. The current fluid levels and concentrations therefore remain unverified by direct inspection. [1]

The Army knew by March 2026 that it faced a deteriorating stockpile. It initially hired MuniRem Environmental to pursue chemical neutralization, but canceled that arrangement roughly two months later. Iowa Public Radio, reporting on documents reviewed by The New York Times, said an Army contracting officer told the company the cancellation was unrelated to shortcomings in its technical proposal. The Army subsequently rejected chemical neutralization as too dangerous because the condition of the drums would require hazardous physical manipulation over an estimated seven to twenty-two operating days. Both facts can be true: the contractor’s proposal may have satisfied its original technical requirements, and the situation may later have deteriorated enough to make execution unacceptable. What is missing is the dated evidence showing exactly when, why, and by whom that change in feasibility was established. [2, 6]

EPA issued a series of emergency storage permits from spring through September. On November 13 it issued a new emergency Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) permit authorizing treatment. On November 19, the Eighth Circuit temporarily stayed that permit in Iowa Environmental Council v. EPA, No. 26-3374. The government then announced that the Army intended to rely instead on an emergency munitions-response exclusion in federal environmental regulations. The court’s administrative stay applies to the challenged permit; the government’s claim of an independent exclusion remains a separate, contested legal question. Neither court procedure nor an emergency exemption answers the scientific question of which feasible course of action protects more people. [3, 7, 20]

A final development illustrates how preparing for one solution can make alternatives harder. Colonel Teller states that, after the November 13 permit, the Army removed the magazines’ heavy metal blast doors and installed temporary plywood doors insulated with foam in preparation for detonation. He also states that the heavy doors cannot now be replaced, leaving the magazines more sensitive to outdoor temperature changes. That is an extraordinary admission. The very preparations for the selected operation have narrowed the conditions for safely waiting. A reviewer should determine whether that change was unavoidable, what analyses preceded it, and whether any external protective measures could be implemented safely without exposing personnel or disturbing the drums. No one should attempt such measures without explosives-ordnance authorization. [1]

The chain of events reveals a recurring failure in hazardous-material management: early warning without timely elimination of the hazard, a disposal path abandoned as conditions changed, emergency planning under incomplete measurements, and operational modifications that increase dependence on the final chosen method. That is a reason to investigate procurement, surveillance, engineering and communications decisions, not a license to dismiss the Army’s present explosives hazard.

The Army’s case deserves a serious answer

Lead azide is a sensitive primary explosive. Colonel Teller is an Army explosives and munitions emergency response specialist who has formally determined that the magazines pose an immediate threat. His declaration warns that an uncontrolled explosion could scatter both lead-bearing material and incompletely reacted explosive, leaving a secondary hazard for cleanup workers. The Army says it has constructed sand-filled barriers, planned water suppression, arranged local evacuations and sought favorable winds to reduce public exposure during a controlled operation. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also participated in evaluating handling risks, according to EPA’s November 20 account. These are substantial safety considerations, not objections that can be waved away by pointing to lead toxicity. [1, 6, 19]

Yet the Army’s environmental assessment leaves a key decision comparison unresolved. Its detailed No Action Alternative describes allowing the stockpile to deteriorate indefinitely, with continuing danger, noncompliance and disruption of production. That is not the same decision as delaying the scheduled blasts for six, twelve or twenty-four hours under a certified monitoring and response plan. The assessment screened chemical neutralization, on-site transport and other approaches out of detailed study, largely because disturbing crystallized drums could kill personnel. The document does not publicly quantify the incremental likelihood of an accidental explosion during a short hold against the projected human lead exposure from proceeding under particular weather conditions. It also includes rapid restoration of munitions production among its screening goals. Production is legitimate institutional business, but it must not be allowed to substitute for a comparative assessment of life-safety and health consequences. [2]

This is the methodological issue that the immediate review must correct. The choice is not simply a controlled explosion versus letting dangerous material remain forever. It is a choice among detonation now, a bounded and technically safe delay, or an independently validated non-detonation method, with worker fatalities, accidental blast consequences, airborne lead, persistent dust, evacuation burdens and weather-dependent uncertainties evaluated in the same decision record. No source examined here establishes that such a complete comparison has been publicly demonstrated.

The overlooked alternative: control the storage environment before choosing a blast

The Army’s environmental assessment states that temperature fluctuations can cause small amounts of lead azide to dissolve in its alcohol-water storage liquid and subsequently recrystallize as needles and platelets that become more sensitive to shock and friction. Colonel Teller’s sworn declaration attributes increased danger to loss of liquid and declining ethanol concentration. The declaration reports crystallization in 58 of 68 drums as of April 28, 2026, and explains that the liquid has neither been directly measured nor replenished since September 2025. These are the government’s own mechanistic claims and observations; their implications should be tested against the conditions inside the magazines rather than inferred exclusively from outdoor air temperature. [1, 2]

Three separate temperatures matter: the outdoor environment, the interior of each earth-covered magazine, and the contents of each drum. The record documents changing outdoor conditions but does not publicly provide a sufficiently resolved series of corresponding measurements inside the magazines or drums to support a quantitative temperature-risk comparison. The physical structures’ thermal inertia, the insulating effect of surrounding earth, door modifications, possible internal gradients, and uncertainty about the liquid’s present composition all affect the inference. An engineering review should retrieve any existing sensors and historical readings, establish their calibration and locations, and determine whether safe, nonintrusive external measurements can narrow the uncertainty. No one should enter the magazines solely to obtain new measurements if that would increase the explosives hazard. [1, 2]

This distinction produces an immediately useful proposal: assess temporary environmental stabilization, not indiscriminate heating. In principle, protecting a structure from large environmental swings could reduce a source of continuing change while specialists reconsider disposal options. In practice, installing active heaters, fans, water lines, electrical apparatus or heavy thermal covers around a primary explosive may introduce ignition sources, vibration, heat, electrostatic hazards and construction disturbance. Additional heat could also change the unknown water-ethanol mixture and internal vapor conditions. The proposal is therefore for an expedited feasibility determination by qualified explosives and thermal engineers; it is not authorization to warm the magazines, specify a temperature setpoint or retrofit the facility. [1, 2, 22]

The relevant intervention is an environmental-control feasibility review, not an order to warm the explosives. If the Army claims the immediate danger arises from the risk of declining temperatures inside the magazines, its reviewers should assess whether existing building conditions could be maintained safely long enough to complete a bounded review. This demands evidence about insulation, the disturbed blast doors, internal monitoring and the risk of any proposed environmental-control installation. It also demands separate consideration of thermal stability of the structure and stability of the material in each closed drum. A feasible passive or existing non-contact control, if one is found, could change the urgency calculation without making the material safe to move. A heater or circulating-water installation near these drums cannot be presumed safe simply because the Army fears cold weather. [1, 2]

A numerical correction is essential. NOAA’s CAMEO chemical profile says lead azide explodes at approximately 350 degrees C (662 degrees F) under the reported thermal condition, whereas a commercial manufacturer’s 2026 safety data sheet gives an HDPE melting range of 125-135 degrees C (257-275 degrees F). The Army identifies plastic drums but the precise polymer grade and container construction have not been independently verified here. These values contradict an assertion that lead azide necessarily thermally explodes below the melting temperature of a typical HDPE drum. They are not temperature design limits: decomposition may begin under different conditions, and crystallized lead azide can initiate from shock, friction, electrostatic discharge or localized heat without its entire mass approaching 350 degrees C. A proposed heated penetration device therefore gains no safety certification from this comparison. [1, 22, 26]

The heavier blast doors make the issue especially acute. Teller states that the Army removed the original metal doors to prepare for detonation and substituted temporary plywood doors with foam insulation, leaving the magazines more vulnerable to exterior temperatures. He says the doors “cannot be replaced” but provides no mechanical or safety explanation. The Army should release the relevant engineering drawings, work authorization, change assessment and reasons for nonreplacement to an independent reviewer. The reviewer must distinguish physical impossibility from the judgment that reinstalling heavy doors would expose personnel to unacceptable risk. Both can justify nonreplacement, but they demand different evidence. Neither finding should be assumed in advance. [1]

The possibility of additional insulation, passive buffering, external environmental controls or active circulation deserves the same scrutiny. The magazines already have earth cover. Adding fill or burying their contents would impose additional loading and could alter a potential explosion’s confinement and consequences. Circulating temperature-controlled water would require equipment whose failure modes and installation hazards have not been evaluated publicly. The proper test is whether a nonintrusive, independently qualified intervention can safely preserve existing conditions for a strictly limited period. Long-term burial or indefinite storage without treatment would leave the explosive hazard unresolved. [1, 2]

Most important, stabilizing the environment is not the same as de-crystallizing the lead azide. The existing needles and platelets may remain sensitive even if new temperature cycling stops. Lead azide is poorly soluble in water, and neither environmental stabilization nor rewetting provides evidence that established deposits will dissolve or lose their initiating sensitivity. This approach would be a possible means of obtaining time for safer decisions, not a stand-alone proof that the stockpile can be handled. [1, 22]

The stockpile must also be described precisely. According to the sworn Army declaration, 58 of 68 drums exhibited crystallization in the April 28, 2026 inspection; the storage liquid had not been measured or replenished since September 2025, and the drums could not safely be reopened for subsequent inspection. A period of more stable ambient conditions would not establish that those crystals had disappeared, that the remaining drums were unaffected, or that any drum could now tolerate movement or contact. The entire 68-drum inventory would continue to require qualified explosives-hazard management. A thermal hold, if certified safe, would purchase decision time rather than reverse the established hazard. [1]

Robotics: first establish what a machine can do with inert drums

Robotic systems offer a way to study operations that should not expose personnel directly to a hazardous magazine. The proposed first step is a surrogate-drums research program using inert containers, including water-filled drums with comparable external dimensions and appropriate nonhazardous simulants. An inert program could evaluate remote navigation, exterior observation, communication reliability, platform stability, positioning accuracy, failure detection and the hazards of non-contact inspection. It can also clarify which tasks are impossible without physical contact and where remote observation improves the quality of the existing risk assessment. The program should take place away from the live stockpile. [2]

An inert research demonstration could use replicas of the drums and the magazine geometry to evaluate a proposed robot in a controlled, non-explosive setting. The success criteria should emphasize reliable remote observation, loss-of-power behavior, communication interruption, position uncertainty, leakage detection and containment failure, not simply whether a robot completes a routine task. Such testing could identify promising capabilities for subsequent expert evaluation. It cannot supply a probability of accidental initiation for an actual degraded lead-azide drum. A demonstration with water-filled barrels establishes the performance of a robot with water-filled barrels. [1, 2]

The crucial limitation is that an inert demonstration does not reproduce the response of crystallized lead azide to shock, friction, heat or electrostatic discharge. Reproducing a drum’s weight and fluid movement would not validate a procedure involving contact with its rim, lid or contents. Remote manipulation may remove an operator from the immediate hazard zone without preventing accidental initiation or off-site contamination. The Army should evaluate demonstrated remote-observation capability promptly while reserving any direct intervention for a site-specific authorization by explosives-safety authorities. [1, 22]

This distinction has a practical procurement consequence. The Army should ask vendors and its existing explosive-ordnance teams to identify equipment already qualified for relevant nonintrusive tasks, then separately catalog proposals needing research, prototype development or live-material safety qualification. A prototype that can be built quickly is not automatically a field-ready treatment. The difference between validated and conjectural capability must remain visible to the public and the decision-makers. [2, 23]

Remote sealed-access treatment: a research proposal, not a ready procedure

A further proposal is a remotely operated, closed-system access concept that could in theory deliver a validated treatment to material without removing an entire drum lid. The general engineering aim is to avoid repeated lifting, transport and prolonged worker exposure, which are central to the Army’s objection to chemical neutralization. This concept belongs in an independent research and alternatives review because the present record does not identify a qualified device or a demonstrated procedure for these drums. It cannot be treated as a current substitute for an explosive-ordnance safety determination. [2, 23]

A proposed access point near the center of a drum head does not have a demonstrated safety advantage merely because previous inspections found crystals around lids and rims. The distribution of deposits on the present drum heads and interior surfaces has not been measured, and opening a container by any means could transfer stress, heat, charge or pressure to the hazardous contents. It is impossible to infer a safe contact location, dimension, timing or sequence from the available inspection reports. The appropriate research claim is narrower: determine, off-site and with inert materials, whether any sealed-access architecture is mechanically and environmentally viable; submit any proposed live application to independent explosives-ordnance and chemical-compatibility review. [1, 2, 22]

A thermal penetration or melting concept raises an immediate problem: heat applied at an unknown distance from an unusually sensitive primary explosive is itself a potential initiation mechanism. Penetrating or deforming a plastic drum can also create vibration, stress, friction, electrostatic or pressure hazards. A seal formed afterward does nothing to eliminate the initiating risk during access, and successful access would not establish that a reagent reached every crystal. The contents, location of deposits, pressure, compatibility of the container and expected reaction products remain unverified. For these reasons, the article presents sealed-access treatment as an unvalidated engineering research question, without specifying a penetration device, solvent, agent, temperature, injection method or operating sequence. [1, 22]

Hydrochloric acid does not solve this access problem. Lead azide is sensitized by traces of strong acids according to NOAA’s CAMEO chemical safety profile, and the exact polymer used for the drum heads has not been identified in the public record available for this article. There is no evidence that acid would create a predictable safe opening or yield an acceptable reaction at a crystallized lid. Strong-acid contact should therefore not be advanced as a field-ready alternative. The stronger proposal is to ask the original neutralization contractor what non-contact or remote treatment concepts it evaluated, what data underlie their rejection, and what additional evidence would be necessary for qualification. [6, 22]

Nor does labeling an injected substance a “stabilizer” establish what chemical transformation it would achieve. A solvent that changes wetting or dissolves a small fraction of material is not equivalent to a neutralizing treatment that destroys the explosive compound and captures lead. No verified list of chemicals has been established that can safely reverse this stockpile’s crystallization in situ. The documented water-ethanol mixture served as a storage medium, not a demonstrated reversal process; NOAA describes lead azide as poorly soluble in water; and hydrochloric acid falls within a hazardous strong-acid incompatibility category. For independent evaluation, the original neutralization contractor should provide its screened chemical-treatment classes, peer-reviewed or qualified test evidence, heat and gas-generation assessments, compatibility findings and waste-recovery plans directly to the authorized technical panel. The public should receive the conclusions and reasons for rejection without an improvised field recipe. [2, 6, 22, 23]

Existing chemical treatment is not equivalent to proven site-specific feasibility

EPA’s January 2025 compendium lists MuniRem as an implemented treatment technology for lead azide, while marking it “No” in the compendium’s permitted-technology column. EPA warns that its tables are a literature-screening starting point, not proof that any listed method is safe for another site or waste stream. In 2026 the Army initially contracted with MuniRem Environmental for chemical neutralization, then canceled the arrangement. The Army’s assessment later concluded that the crystallized drums could not safely undergo the proposed seven-to-twenty-two-day, handling-intensive neutralization process. This establishes both an actual alternative-treatment pathway and a serious site-specific handling objection; it does not establish that neutralization is safe now. [2, 6, 23]

The independent review must distinguish the contractor’s original qualification, the physical state the Army knew about when it awarded the contract, and the later facts that led decision-makers to cancel and reject it. It should also distinguish chemical destruction of an energetic compound from the separate duty to retain and safely dispose of its lead-bearing products. A truly successful non-detonation method must account for all resulting waste, avoid unvalidated reactions and remove the explosive hazard without creating a new environmental release. [2, 6, 23]

Chemical destruction: what the Army’s own manual permits, and what the 68 drums require

The most revealing new source is the Army’s Military Explosives technical manual, TM 9-1300-214, section 15-4. Its historical guidance identifies ceric ammonium nitrate as a preferred method for chemical destruction of lead azide in small quantities. On the same printed page, however, it restricts the listed supervised procedures to no more than 28 grams of explosive, requires qualified oversight and limits chemical treatment of enclosed explosive components. The present inventory comprises 68 closed drums and approximately 9,773.5 pounds of wetted lead-azide material. A documented small-scale decontamination method is not a validated plan for treating a large, aged and inaccessible stockpile. The manual is a historical technical reference, not proof of approval or feasibility for the present operation. [1, 28]

The candidates proposed for discussion fall into distinct chemical and engineering categories, rather than six interchangeable ways to “de-crystallize” lead azide. Ceric ammonium nitrate represents chemical destruction by oxidation; the Army’s manual documents a limited small-quantity use. Acid-based destruction approaches raise separate compatibility, gas-generation and containment hazards. An ammonium-acetate/dichromate proposal has not been independently verified for the present waste; any process leaving lead as a chromate compound would retain a lead-disposal burden and introduce a hexavalent-chromium hazard. Conversion to another soluble azide-containing waste stream would also move rather than eliminate the azide-related hazard, requiring a separately validated downstream treatment and waste-retention process. None of these observations establishes a safe chemical choice for in-place access to the 68 drums. [28-30]

Dextrin, polyvinyl alcohol and proposed organic coatings belong to yet another category. The Army’s technical manual describes dextrin as a crystal-shape modifier used during manufacture, and describes polyvinyl-alcohol-coated lead azide as a manufactured explosive formulation. Those formulations do not provide evidence that injecting a binder or dye into crystallized waste can reverse the existing crystals, reach deposits hidden around lids, or render the inventory nonenergetic. In particular, successful manufacture of a more controlled crystal morphology is not evidence of a safe post hoc de-crystallization operation. [28]

A chemically destructive reaction must be assessed as a complete, bounded treatment system, not on the reputation of a reagent. The outstanding questions include whether the agent can safely reach the relevant deposits without shock, friction, heat or pressure; whether gas and heat can be managed inside a closed container; whether all explosive residue can be shown to have reacted; and whether lead, liquid wastes, gases and other hazardous products can be recovered without contaminating civilian land or waterways. The Army’s historic decontamination manual itself warns about incomplete decontamination, toxic or explosive gases, and accidents arising from later handling of apparently treated equipment. The existence of a successful reaction on laboratory quantities cannot answer any of these site-specific questions. [1, 2, 28]

This evidence does not support identifying a “most viable reagent” for robotic injection. On the published record, ceric ammonium nitrate has the clearest historical small-quantity Army documentation among the proposed chemicals; none has a demonstrated combination of safe access, complete conversion, verified containment and industrial-scale qualification for these 68 drums. The operationally relevant choice must be made by an authorized explosives, process-safety and environmental-hazards panel using the original MuniRem contracting record and current measurements. The panel should publish a structured determination for each class of treatment: evidence for efficacy, barriers to safe access, credible failure modes, expected hazardous byproducts and limits of existing tests. It should not infer safety from the proposed location of an opening at the center of a drum head or from a successful robot demonstration with water-filled barrels. [1, 2, 6, 28-30]

Environmental temperature control remains a distinct, potentially time-preserving question rather than a chemical cure. If qualified specialists establish that existing conditions can be maintained safely without intrusive installation, a short period of stable conditions could allow this chemical-treatment record to receive independent review. It would not reverse existing crystals or justify moving, opening, heating, puncturing or injecting the drums. Conversely, if specialists determine that a delay itself creates unacceptable danger, the decision must shift to the safest feasible immediate hazard-control response, accompanied by stringent lead-emission prevention, independent measurement and publicly accountable cleanup. [1-3, 28]

The lead problem does not end when the plume passes

The most visible consequence of detonation is an airborne plume; the potentially longer-lasting consequence is lead settling on soil, exterior surfaces, windowsills, school grounds, playground equipment and household dust. Children can ingest deposited material through ordinary hand-to-mouth activity after outdoor air has cleared. In a pooled analysis of twelve epidemiologic studies, Lanphear and colleagues linked residential dust and soil lead to children’s blood lead concentrations. Research on prenatal exposure also identifies fetal development as a concern. [11, 13]

The international pooled analysis by Lanphear and colleagues included 1,333 children in seven longitudinal cohorts. Its corrected 2019 results associated a difference in concurrent blood lead concentration from 2.4 to 10 micrograms per deciliter with an average 3.8-point lower IQ (95% confidence interval, 2.3–5.3). That observational cohort association supports preventing exposure; it does not predict that any Iowa child will lose 3.8 IQ points from a single event. Such a prediction would require measured local doses, routes, duration, background exposures and relevant longitudinal data. The correction should be used rather than relying on the superseded original numerical results. [12]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that no safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Its 3.5 micrograms per deciliter blood lead reference value is a population surveillance and action benchmark, not a threshold below which new lead exposure is harmless. Similarly, EPA’s ambient-air lead standard of 0.15 micrograms per cubic meter represents a rolling three-month average. It cannot validate the safety of an hours-long release. The November 13 permit uses 100 micrograms of modeled deposited lead per square foot to trigger specified post-event soil and wipe sampling of parks, public facilities and properties for which access is granted. That number is a permit sampling boundary, not a biological safe-exposure threshold. Residents outside the contour may still require measurements according to their circumstances and the uncertainty of the forecast. [3, 10, 16]

After the 2019 Notre-Dame fire in Paris, researchers measured elevated surface-soil lead near the source and demonstrated why deposition must be evaluated separately from plume passage. The Paris measurements cannot be transferred quantitatively to Iowa: the fire, source inventory, atmospheric conditions and deposition mechanisms differ. The appropriate lesson is methodological—obtain upwind reference samples, then repeated downwind samples at the same accessible locations and on the surfaces children touch. [14]

Where Will the Plume Go

IPAK created a model based on the next ten days’ weather patterns to show the likely path of the plume. This model is too rough to be reliable given mitigations that are in place, but the results are illustrative of current worst-case scenarios.

If detonation remains necessary, engineered source control must precede plume management

The Army has already placed sand- and lime-filled blast barriers and earthen protective structures around the earth-covered magazines and plans to apply water through cannons or misters to suppress fugitive dust. EPA’s emergency permit describes a designated venting region intended to direct blast effects and debris away from infrastructure and toward less populated areas. These measures may reduce fragments, ground disturbance or a fraction of airborne particulate release; the cited sources do not provide a verified percentage of lead captured by the existing system under the actual event conditions. Directing contaminants away from the nearest population is not the same as retaining them on military property. [1–3]

A more comprehensive containment proposal would examine engineered particle capture, external protective structures, recovery of contaminated water and treatment of lead-bearing solids as a single environmental system. But additional concrete construction, heavy machinery, sealed confinement or altered venting can themselves create serious explosive or structural hazards. Constructing a new chamber or adding load around the magazines is not a benign extension of the existing barriers. These concepts belong to a qualified, site-specific design review, and any measure requiring unsafe access must be excluded regardless of its apparent air-quality benefit. [2, 3]

A water spray does not make lead disappear. It redistributes a portion of the released material into wetted solids, sediment, runoff or other captured media. Thus, a credible suppression plan must include water collection and source control, wastewater characterization, surface-water and groundwater protection, soil remediation, disposal of lead-bearing residues, and environmental verification. The Army and EPA should identify the predicted fraction of particulate lead retained on-site, the mass expected to remain airborne, the anticipated deposition outside the installation, and the basis for those estimates. The requested accounting is a lead mass balance with explicit uncertainty, not a promise that the plume will be harmless. [2, 3]

The unreported vertical plume: a quantity the public has a right to see

The EPA permit specifies atmospheric-dispersion and deposition predictions and public maps. It does not provide, in the portions available for review, a verified maximum height reached by the lead-bearing plume. The height of an initial detonation column, the effective atmospheric release height and the mixing-layer height are different quantities, none of which can be inferred simply from a horizontal map. An elevated plume may lower near-source concentrations while transporting smaller particles farther downwind. [3]

The Army and EPA should publish the modeled effective release height, predicted vertical concentration distributions, the range of meteorological assumptions, particle-size assumptions, and the projected deposition flux across relevant communities. Each map should identify its averaging interval, source term, model uncertainty and the significance of its outer contour. A predicted boundary of 5 or 100 micrograms per square foot, as specified for mapping in EPA’s permit, is a forecasting or programmatic contour, not proof of safety outside the boundary. The 100-microgram contour also triggers specified sampling obligations; it is not a health-based no-effect level. [3, 10]

Before any event, baseline environmental monitoring should characterize homes, child-care sites, schools, gardens, livestock facilities and potentially affected watercourses where the plume could deposit lead. After any event, agencies should distinguish the passage of the airborne plume from the slower process of demonstrating that deposited lead has been adequately recovered or cleaned. Where forecast uncertainties remain substantial, monitoring should extend beyond the modeled contour rather than treating the model as a substitute for measurements. [3, 17–19]

A bounded decision path, rather than a choice between detonation and abandonment

An independent review should first establish how long the existing storage situation can safely persist, using the qualified explosives specialist’s judgment and whatever internal environmental evidence can be obtained without unsafe access. It should then assess whether any passive or otherwise nonintrusive measure could maintain the current storage environment during that certified interval. If no safe delay exists, the record should say so and the Army should use the most protective feasible controls in any unavoidable immediate response. [1, 2]

If a bounded delay is safe, the same review should evaluate the evidence on door replacement, nonintrusive environmental protection, remote observation, the original MuniRem contract, and a realistic environmental containment and cleanup plan. Research-stage robotic and sealed-access proposals may inform future capability development; they cannot be substituted for approved methods on an imminent timetable. Neither the political desire for a pause nor the operational desire for rapid mission restoration can replace a transparent life-safety comparison. [1, 2, 6, 23]

That comparison must include the possibility that a short delay carries an unacceptable chance of an uncontrolled explosion. It must also include the possibility that a controlled detonation releases toxic lead to civilian land when a safe, temporary stabilization measure could have allowed better evaluation or mitigation. The public record does not provide a sound basis for numerical rankings of those competing hazards. The missing analysis should therefore be described as missing, not supplied with conjectural probabilities. [1–3]

A practical decision within the next day

First, the Secretary of Defense and Army leadership can impose a documented, short operational hold conditional on an immediate assessment by the qualified explosives specialist. That determination must state the time for which the hold is safe, the evidence supporting the weather deadline, any recent change in temperature projections and the consequences of proceeding versus waiting. The new November 25 date makes an updated explanation especially important. A second explosives specialist independent of the original decision, EPA and the former neutralization contractor should review that record at once, with written documentation of disagreements. None should be ordered to enter the magazines or manipulate unstable material merely to satisfy a procedural review. [1, 2, 8]

Second, the review should retrieve the original MuniRem proposal, the award and termination records, any test results, and the dated safety analyses that caused the Army to reject neutralization. It should distinguish approaches requiring lids to be opened, drums to be moved or personnel to remain close to the material from any genuinely remote, already validated method. The existence of a neutralization technology does not establish that it can now be used safely on these drums. If a less hazardous method cannot be executed before a certified risk deadline, the review should say so explicitly. The same discipline should govern consideration of safe, external temperature buffering or protective work: explosives specialists must first decide whether it can be done without introducing additional hazards. [1, 2, 6]

Third, EPA and the Army should supply HHS and both affected states with the current plume and deposition model inputs, meteorology, uncertainty, predicted air-concentration averaging periods, maps and available field measurements. The agencies should not treat model boundaries as observed contamination or present protective measures as a guarantee of zero exposure. Before any scheduled action, they should identify where independent air monitors and baseline dust and soil samples will be placed, including sensitive facilities and locations beyond modeled deposition contours where uncertainty warrants checking. Monitoring must continue long enough to distinguish a passing plume from persistent surface contamination. [3, 18, 19]

If the independent explosives assessment finds that even a brief hold endangers workers or the public, the Army cannot responsibly wait merely to complete administrative review. It should document the emergency determination, implement the greatest feasible physical and meteorological controls, give location-specific notice, provide evacuation help where appropriate, and follow the protective and sampling obligations of the stayed permit to the extent safely feasible, even if it invokes a separate emergency exclusion. Officials should publish the reason any commitment cannot be met. The emergency authority removes specified regulatory obstacles; it does not remove the public-health responsibility to measure, communicate and address avoidable harm. [1, 3, 20]

What HHS can do today—and what it cannot

HHS does not command the Army. Its Secretary cannot personally countermand a detonation order, and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) cannot make an explosives-safe declaration. Defense retains responsibility for explosive-ordnance safety. HHS does, however, have independent obligations and tools for identifying, communicating and reducing a threatened toxic exposure. Its public-health work does not have to wait for a final court order or for the plume to exist. [15]

The HHS Secretary should direct ATSDR to undertake an urgent, event-specific health consultation using the best available forecasts and monitoring evidence. The assessment should distinguish acute inhalation during plume transit from ingestion of dust after deposition; identify nearby homes, schools, child-care facilities and pregnant residents; and document missing exposure data. When applicable criteria are met, ATSDR can issue a public-health advisory to federal, state and local authorities. Under 42 U.S.C. § 9604(i)(11), a health assessment or other study under that subsection finding a significant risk to human health creates a statutory duty for the President to take necessary steps to reduce exposure and eliminate or substantially mitigate that risk. This provision does not transfer military operational command to HHS. It does provide a formal route for an independently documented health finding to compel federal attention to exposure reduction. [15]

The HHS preparedness leadership should convene an immediate joint decision meeting with Defense, EPA, ATSDR, CDC, Iowa and Illinois. CDC can provide clinicians and state health departments with targeted guidance for blood lead testing, especially for children and pregnant patients with plausible exposure, and follow-up based on measured concentrations. Indiscriminate testing before exposure has been established would not substitute for environmental sampling. The first public-health objective is source prevention and prompt removal of contaminated dust, not a retrospective estimate of injury. [10, 17]

HHS should insist that alerts, air monitoring, and ground sampling are coordinated as one transparent operation. Families unable to shelter safely need practical assistance. After the event, agencies should communicate when the airborne plume has passed separately from when outdoor play areas, gardens and high-contact surfaces have been tested or cleaned sufficiently for their intended use. Families need access to actual test results, not merely colored maps. EPA and the Army should identify a responsible entity for cleanup and independent verification, while HHS and state health officials advise on health follow-up. The permit’s right-of-entry limitations and 100-microgram-per-square-foot sampling contour should not become excuses for leaving plausible residential exposures uninvestigated. [3, 17, 18]

There is an additional reason for HHS to insist on independent evaluation. On November 20, HHS joined the Army and EPA in a public statement saying the agencies would use every available mitigation measure to ensure “no risk to the public.” Public-health science cannot make that promise before actual emissions, deposition, and exposure are measured. Minimizing and testing risk is defensible; guaranteeing that no risk exists is not. HHS should correct that formulation and publish its own technical assessment, including uncertainties and the conditions under which it would recommend stronger protective action. [9]

The Secretary should explicitly ask ATSDR and CDC to commission an independent environmental-control assessment together with qualified military explosives and thermal engineers. HHS should not specify equipment, temperatures or physical interventions in military magazines. Its legitimate question is whether the Army has based the claimed temperature deadline on measured internal conditions, whether it has identified feasible ways to preserve those conditions during a safe review period, and whether the blast-door modification introduced avoidable new urgency. A written explanation from Defense, with any disagreement documented, would substantially improve the public-health decision record. [1, 2, 15]

HHS should also request the complete environmental source term and lead accounting for the proposed detonation, including modeled plume height and deposition, field-monitor coverage, expected capture by existing barriers and water suppression, recovery of contaminated water and solids, and post-event clearance criteria. The Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response can coordinate these requests with EPA, the states and local emergency managers. ATSDR should independently advise on children’s exposure to residual dust and water-mediated contamination; EPA and Defense retain their own operational and cleanup authorities. [3, 15, 17–19]

A useful immediate deliverable is a short, jointly accessible alternatives and controls decision record: the environmental temperatures actually known, the safety basis for the deadline, the specific reason the heavy doors cannot be restored, nonintrusive protective options evaluated, reasons for excluding each treatment concept, the measured or modeled environmental release, and the responsible agency for cleanup. HHS can insist that uncertainties accompany every figure. A statement that no public risk exists before deposition has been measured fails the public-health standard of transparent uncertainty. [1–3, 9]

The Secretary should require the joint technical panel to distinguish two entirely different proposed outcomes: maintaining safe external conditions for a short review and rendering the contents chemically non-energetic. Any claim that a pre-treatment warming period makes all 68 drums safe for robot access must be tested against the observed 58 crystallized drums, the lack of recent liquid measurements, and the possibility of persistent crystals. HHS can request that the Army publish a status table for each magazine and report what it knows and does not know; it must not direct a temperature change, drum opening, chemical injection or other hands-on explosives procedure. [1, 2, 15]

HHS should also request an independent process-hazard review of the historical Army decontamination guidance and the original MuniRem proposal. That review should explain why a small-scale destructive method cannot be presumed deployable in these closed, degraded containers, evaluate toxic gases and additional heavy-metal hazards associated with proposed chemical classes, and identify any genuine licensed, tested non-detonation method. ATSDR and EPA should evaluate the hazards of products left after treatment alongside airborne and deposited lead from detonation. Neither HHS nor EPA should recommend on-site chemical injection, heating or penetration based on laboratory recipes or surrogate-robot success alone. [2, 6, 15, 28-30]

HHS General Counsel should confer promptly with the Justice Department so that any new significant-risk findings, monitoring deficiencies or independently validated alternatives reach the responsible federal decision-makers and, where procedurally appropriate, the court. If Defense and HHS reach conflicting conclusions and time safely permits, the matter belongs before the President for a coordinated decision rather than being left to mutually inconsistent public statements. [15, 20]

The accountability question that must survive the emergency

The after-action review should examine a preventable failure mode that ordinary detonation analyses overlook: control of the storage environment over the entire service life of hazardous energetic material. It should reconstruct whether the magazines maintained intended environmental conditions, whether records of indoor temperatures and liquid levels were sufficient, whether inspections detected early changes, what the doors originally protected against, and which decisions reduced thermal protection when the stockpile was already unstable. The inquiry should make no presumption of misconduct; it should identify which safeguards were absent, ineffective or defeated by operational choices. [1, 2]

After the immediate hazard is resolved, an independent investigation should reconcile the 2004 Army warning with the identity and age of the present drums; reconstruct inspection logs and chemical stability measurements through September 2025; examine the March–May 2026 neutralization procurement; identify when the drums became too dangerous to inspect or treat; and assess the decision to remove blast doors before litigation and public-health questions were settled. It should also review how much advance notice state health agencies actually received, why public maps and dates changed, and whether emergency plans addressed children, farmland, livestock, schools and indoor dust before the final week. Public reporting should include both successful measures and failures, without assuming culpability from chronology alone. [1–9, 18]

The Army’s own 2014 work on alternatives to lead-based primary explosives offers a long-term lesson: a military system that recognizes the hazards of an aging energetic material must establish enforceable surveillance, life-cycle disposal milestones and funded treatment capacity before handling becomes unsafe. Future stockpile audits should encompass similar aged energetic materials at other installations, with EPA and occupational-health oversight appropriate to the risks. [4]

The immediate proposal now has a clear hierarchy. First test the condition of the environment without touching the explosive. Establish whether a period of stability is possible and safe. During that period, verify the assumptions behind the Army’s selection and examine the existing neutralization record. Explore robots and sealed-access treatment through off-site inert research, not unapproved experiments on sensitive drums. If detonation proceeds because no safe alternative is available, account for the lead it releases, the fraction captured, and the exposure that remains. These are bounded questions of evidence and engineering, and they warrant answers before an irreversible action whenever qualified specialists permit the necessary review time. [1–3, 22, 23]

The additional proposals therefore form a clearly ordered research and decision program rather than an unqualified treatment prescription. Environmental-control analysis tests whether there is safe decision time. Inert robotic trials test equipment capability without exposing workers or neighbors to the primary explosive. A licensed chemical-treatment review tests whether a demonstrated non-detonation process can be applied to the current drums without direct handling; it must address products and lead recovery. Source containment analysis tests whether a detonation, if unavoidable, would leave less lead outside the installation. None is justified by a nominal temperature comparison, an assumed safe position on a plastic lid or a list of unvalidated reagents. [1-3, 22, 23, 26]

The decisive question is not whether lead azide is dangerous. It plainly is. The question is whether federal agencies have demonstrated that the planned detonation, on the actual date and under the actual weather conditions, imposes less total risk than every feasible, time-constrained alternative. Until that comparison receives independent scrutiny—within the period the explosives specialists judge safe—the Army has a defensible basis to stand down from its scheduled operation without abandoning its duty to prevent an accidental explosion. HHS can make that decision more rigorous immediately, by bringing independent toxicological assessment, exposure prevention, transparent public communication and a clear statutory escalation path to a crisis that the federal government had years to prevent.

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