Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M. N. Mead's avatar
M. N. Mead
1h

Good overall adjustment, though the red meat and dairy part is wrong, even with high-quality sources. Dairy is a foundational food for kids, not adults. Red meat is a risk factor for too much disease. This model looks good at first glance, but it's far too simplistic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture