Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aliss Terpstra's avatar
Aliss Terpstra
4h

By contrast, did Dr. Paul Thomas' study have the data and methods to accurately detect and report what it concluded? I thought it did. So, should we trust the Henry Ford study data on increased chronic ill health and neurological damage in vaccinated younger children compared to unvaccinated group? Even though it was not capable of detecting a comparative higher autism incidence in that younger population? Like, don't condemn the whole based on a faulty part?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Elizabeth Mumper's avatar
Elizabeth Mumper
6h

Another great analysis, Jack.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture