Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Sara Woods Kender's avatar
Sara Woods Kender
21h

Whole herbs! Brain fog can be cleared with an herbal protocol. Whole plant herbals are excellent for any issue of the body: tea, extracts....if ppl have issues assimilating, supplements may not be as efficacious. I have a few substacks about this. A few I have had success with: cinchona bark, cats claw, lomatium, olive leaf, self heal and a few others to neutralize the spike. Nootropics for brain: ginko. rosemary, gotu kola, ashwaganda, bacopa, lions mane. :)

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
18h

Magnesium threonate crosses the BBB better than glycinate .

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