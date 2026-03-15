Imagine sitting down to work and realizing you cannot hold a thought long enough to finish a sentence. You reread the same paragraph three times and still cannot absorb it. Words you have used for decades suddenly hover just out of reach. For millions of people after exposure to spike via vaccine or via COVID‑19, this experience—commonly called brain fog—has become an unwelcome part of daily life.

Scientists have struggled to understand why this happens. Cognitive problems after viral illness have been reported for decades, but the biological mechanism has remained frustratingly unclear.

A recent brain imaging study published in Brain Communications may offer an important clue. Using a specialized PET scan capable of measuring a key synaptic protein, researchers discovered that people suffering from long‑COVID cognitive impairment showed widespread increases in AMPA receptors across the brain—molecules that play a central role in excitatory neural signaling (Fujimoto et al., 2025).

The finding suggests that brain fog may involve a disruption in the brain’s signaling balance. In simple terms, the neural circuits responsible for memory and attention may be over‑activated, creating excessive “noise” in the system.

If that hypothesis is correct, an intriguing possibility follows: strategies that calm neural over‑excitation or reduce inflammation in the brain might help restore cognitive clarity.

Some of those strategies may already be sitting in your kitchen.

The Brain’s Signal‑to‑Noise Problem

Neurons communicate using chemical signals. Some signals excite neurons, while others inhibit them. The brain must carefully balance these forces.

Glutamate is the brain’s primary excitatory neurotransmitter. When glutamate binds to receptors such as AMPA receptors on neighboring neurons, those neurons fire and transmit information.

This system normally works beautifully. It allows the brain to process information rapidly and supports learning, memory, and complex reasoning.

But too much excitatory signaling can become a problem. When neural circuits become excessively activated, information processing becomes unstable. The brain’s “signal‑to‑noise ratio” drops, and cognitive performance suffers.

The new imaging study suggests exactly this scenario in long COVID. Patients with cognitive impairment showed elevated AMPA receptor density across large regions of the brain, potentially creating excessive excitatory signaling.

Researchers also found correlations between receptor increases and inflammatory molecules in the blood, suggesting that neuroinflammation may drive the change in synaptic signaling.

That insight points to a possible strategy: reduce inflammation, stabilize neural signaling, and restore the brain’s balance.

Why Nutrition Might Influence Brain Fog

The brain is metabolically demanding. It uses roughly 20% of the body’s energy and relies heavily on nutrients to maintain the delicate chemistry of synaptic communication.

Many compounds known to regulate neural signaling and inflammation come not from pharmaceuticals but from ordinary foods and nutritional supplements.

If excessive excitatory signaling contributes to brain fog, then nutrients that stabilize neurons, reduce inflammation, or improve glutamate regulation may help restore cognitive clarity.

Below are several categories of nutrients that influence the pathways implicated in the new research.

Magnesium: Nature’s Neural Stabilizer

Magnesium plays a critical role in regulating excitatory neural activity. It helps prevent runaway signaling by modulating glutamate receptor activity and stabilizing calcium flow into neurons.

Magnesium deficiency is surprisingly common, and restoring adequate intake may support healthier neural signaling.

Foods rich in magnesium include:

· pumpkin seeds

· almonds

· spinach

· cacao

Many people also use magnesium glycinate or magnesium threonate supplements to support brain health.

Omega‑3 Fatty Acids: Anti‑Inflammatory Brain Fuel

The study linking AMPA receptor changes to inflammatory signals highlights the importance of controlling neuroinflammation.

Omega‑3 fatty acids—particularly DHA—play a central role in brain cell membranes and help regulate inflammatory pathways.

Foods high in DHA include:

· salmon

· sardines

· mackerel

· anchovies

DHA helps stabilize synapses and may protect neurons from inflammatory stress.

Taurine and Theanine: Calming Excitatory Signaling

Two naturally occurring amino acids are widely studied for their ability to calm neural over‑activation.

Taurine acts as an inhibitory neuromodulator and helps regulate calcium signaling in neurons.

L‑theanine, found in green tea, increases inhibitory signaling while smoothing excessive glutamate activity.

Together these compounds may help restore balance in overactive neural circuits.

N‑Acetylcysteine (NAC): Supporting Glutamate Regulation

NAC supports the body’s production of glutathione, the brain’s primary antioxidant. It also influences glutamate transport systems that help clear excess neurotransmitter from synapses.

By supporting glutamate regulation and reducing oxidative stress, NAC may help stabilize neural communication.

Anti‑Inflammatory Foods

Dietary patterns may be as important as individual nutrients.

A Mediterranean‑style diet—rich in vegetables, fruits, fish, olive oil, and nuts—has consistently been associated with reduced inflammation and improved cognitive health.

Key elements include:

· olive oil

· leafy greens

· berries

· fatty fish

· nuts and seeds

These foods deliver antioxidants and polyphenols that help regulate inflammatory pathways implicated in brain disorders.

Foods That May Worsen Brain Fog

Some people with neurological sensitivity report worsening symptoms after consuming highly processed foods or additives that may influence excitatory signaling.

Potential triggers include:

· ultra‑processed foods

· excess sugar

· highly refined vegetable oils

· foods containing added MSG in sensitive individuals

Reducing these exposures may help improve the brain’s signaling stability.

Lifestyle Factors That Support Brain Recovery

Nutrition works best alongside supportive lifestyle factors that regulate inflammation and neural signaling.

Helpful habits include:

· consistent sleep schedules

· regular exercise

· exposure to natural daylight

· stress reduction practices

These factors influence immune regulation, neurotransmitter balance, and mitochondrial function in the brain.

Added Benefits of These Supplements and Foods

One encouraging aspect of these nutritional approaches is that they offer benefits far beyond potential improvements in brain fog.

Cardiovascular Health

Omega‑3 fatty acids, magnesium, and polyphenols support healthy blood vessels, improve lipid metabolism, and reduce inflammation in the cardiovascular system. Because the brain depends on healthy blood flow, cardiovascular health and cognitive health are deeply connected.

Better Sleep

Magnesium, taurine, and L‑theanine are frequently used to improve sleep quality and relaxation. Good sleep supports memory consolidation and neural repair.

Reduced Systemic Inflammation

Compounds such as curcumin, quercetin, resveratrol, and omega‑3 fatty acids regulate inflammatory signaling pathways. Lower inflammation benefits joints, metabolism, immune health, and the brain.

Stronger Cellular Energy

Nutrients like creatine and B‑vitamins support mitochondrial function—the process that powers cells. Because neurons have enormous energy demands, improving mitochondrial efficiency may support clearer thinking and mental stamina.

Mood and Stress Support

Magnesium, omega‑3 fatty acids, and L‑theanine have been linked to improved mood and reduced anxiety. Lower stress levels can indirectly improve focus and cognitive performance.

Long‑Term Brain Protection

Many of these same nutrients appear in research on neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. Diets rich in anti‑inflammatory foods and healthy fats are consistently associated with lower long‑term risk of cognitive decline.

A Simple Hypothesis Worth Exploring

The brain fog experienced by many people after COVID‑19 may reflect a biological imbalance in neural signaling driven by inflammation.

If that is true, then restoring balance—through nutrition, metabolic support, and anti‑inflammatory foods—may help the brain recover.

No single food or supplement is likely to be a miracle cure. But the emerging science suggests something hopeful: the brain’s signaling systems are responsive to metabolic support.

In other words, what we eat may influence how clearly we think.

And if the new neuroscience is correct, the path out of brain fog may begin not only in the clinic—but in the kitchen.

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Fujimoto, Y., Abe, H., Eiro, T., Tsugawa, S., Tanaka, M., Hatano, M., Nakajima, W., Ichijo, S., Arisawa, T., Takada, Y., Kimura, K., Sano, A., Hirahata, K., Sasaki, N., Kimura, Y., & Takahashi, T. (2025). Systemic increase of AMPA receptors associated with cognitive impairment of long COVID. Brain Communications, fcaf337. https://doi.org/10.1093/braincomms/fcaf337