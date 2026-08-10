Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Sarah Thompson's avatar
Sarah Thompson
1d

🙏that the religious exemption becomes sacrosanct.

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Peter Ringo's avatar
Peter Ringo
9h

It's encouraging to see an indication of this administration's commitment to reforming vaccination policy, and I appreciated reading your detailed perspective on the repercussions of this EO.

However, I do notice what Sasha is saying. The EO says the federal govt "should support maximal parental choice" and puts it in the context of "constitutional and statutory obligations," acknowledging that they will limit its efforts. It doesn't refer to parental choice or "the fundamental principles of personal autonomy and informed consent" as absolutes that it believes must be followed above all.

Additionally, Marcella Piper-Terry criticized the terminology used in the EO:

"Yesterday was a big day. There’s no denying that reducing the number of childhood vaccines and especially eliminating the birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine will have a positive impact on the health of American children.

"What keeps ringing in my head is the claim that reducing the number of vaccines somehow equates to 'the gold standard.'

"The Gold Standard of scientific research is the randomized placebo-controlled study. The Gold Standard is met when one group of subjects receives the product being studied and the other group receives a true saline placebo or equivalent.

"There are no vaccines on the childhood schedule that have ever been tested using the gold standard."

https://www.facebook.com/marcellaterry/posts/pfbid018b6698ounQxdGFUjdEnSWjkXYkECYL2nkGKfvYfe8npnSpyHM3geRWAzGLwWh48l

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