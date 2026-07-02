Preamble: This is not a call for more vaccines or for vaccination. It is an expose on the dumping of risk on infants that adults have options they can avoid. Our studies found that infants get far more aluminum from vaccines than from breastmilk, food, water, or anything made with water. No living system evolved to use or adapt to aluminum (it was bound to silica as bauxite for all of evolution). This expose reveals administrative and regulatory malfeasance that is address by continued attempts to white-wash and cover-up the truth by Paul Offit and JAMA. Here is a rational point for your consideration: What could have been? Where would we be now on ADHD, autism and asthma had ethics prevailed? Where do we go from here?

People are asking: Which aluminum-containing vaccines used in the United States have aluminum-free versions available?

That question should not require detective work. It should not require a parent, physician, pharmacist, legislator, or regulator to cross-check FDA package inserts, CDC product pages, excipient tables, market-withdrawal notices, and age indications. It should be answerable in one clean table maintained by the federal government.

It is not.

That failure matters because vaccine choice is not a slogan. Choice requires accurate product-level information. The unit of informed consent is not “the schedule.” The unit of informed consent is the product actually placed into a person’s body, for a specific disease target, at a specific age, under a specific clinical indication.

The sloppy version of the aluminum debate says either “vaccines contain aluminum and are unsafe” or “aluminum in vaccines is safe.” Both phrasings flatten the problem. Not all vaccines contain aluminum. Not all aluminum-containing vaccines have aluminum-free alternatives. Not all aluminum-free vaccines are demonstrated to be safer. Where alternatives exist, they are often not drop-in substitutes. They differ by age indication, antigen coverage, serotype coverage, schedule, formulation, or clinical use.

So here is, hopefully, a rational and useful answer.

As of this review, the United States has three meaningful aluminum-minimization lanes: Hib, adult hepatitis B, and pneumococcal vaccination under defined age and risk conditions. Everything else is either not equivalent, not licensed for the relevant age group, not a substitute for the same disease target, or not available.

That answer is too short. Clearly, there should be options and risks and safety should be tackled head-on.

HHS should not merely publish the current substitution table. HHS should make the table obsolete by incentivizing the development of aluminum-free, candidate unsafe-epitope-minimized versions of vaccines now locked into aluminum adjuvants.

That is the rational reform. Not panic. Not refusal. Engineering.

Solid, reality-based terms before the system hides in ambiguity.

“Aluminum-free” here means the vaccine does not list an aluminum adjuvant in the current formulation sources reviewed. It does not mean chemically impossible absence of every aluminum atom from the universe. It means no aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate, alum, or mixed aluminum salts used as a vaccine adjuvant in that product.

“Version” means a licensed U.S. vaccine product aimed at the same disease target. It does not mean identical immunology, identical antigen, identical schedule, identical clinical indication, or automatic interchangeability.

“Available” means a real U.S. product that can be used in current clinical practice, not a product that still appears in an old table but has been withdrawn from the market.

“Unsafe epitope-free” needs even more discipline. No honest scientist can guarantee that any antigen is free of every possible immunological risk in every genetic background. The proper development standard is candidate unsafe-epitope-minimized: each vaccine antigen should be screened against the human proteome, human immune-relevant proteins, known and likely (predicted) autoantigens, HLA-binding motifs, and post-translationally modified peptide risks. Epitopes with plausible pathogenic-priming or molecular-mimicry concern should be redesigned, removed, or justified by transparent benefit-risk testing. Protective immunogenicity must remain. Cross-reactive autoimmunity must be actively tested, not rhetorically dismissed.

Those definitions matter. Without them, the public gets word games instead of informed consent.

Three priority options.

The first real option is Hib.

PedvaxHIB contains aluminum. Hib-containing combination products that include DTaP components also bring aluminum into the visit. But the United States also has standalone Hib products that do not list aluminum adjuvant: ActHIB and Hiberix. Those are real option.

Under the requirements of clinical informed consent and informed permission, pediatricians must provide parents with alternatives.

These options, however, are not a magic solvent for the rest of the visit. ActHIB or Hiberix can substitute for the Hib component. They do not replace DTaP. They do not replace tetanus or diphtheria toxoid vaccination. They do not replace pertussis vaccination. They do not turn an aluminum-containing combination visit into an aluminum-free visit unless the rest of the products selected are also changed.

This is where combination vaccines obscure choice. A parent may be told that a combination product is efficient. That may be true operationally. It is also true that combination products can bundle exposure decisions that deserve to remain visible. Efficiency for the clinic is not the same as transparency for the patient.

The second lane is hepatitis B, but only for adults.

Engerix-B and Recombivax HB are aluminum-containing hepatitis B vaccines. Twinrix, the hepatitis A plus hepatitis B combination vaccine, also contains aluminum-containing components. Heplisav-B is different. It is a hepatitis B vaccine for adults 18 years and older that uses CpG 1018 as its adjuvant rather than an aluminum salt.

That is a real aluminum-free hepatitis B option for adults.

But there is no pediatric option. There is no infant birth-dose option. Its label does not establish safety and effectiveness for individuals under 18 years of age. And remember - it too IPAK research to determine the pediatric dose limit of aluminum in vaccines for pediatric patients. FDA did not do that work. CDC did not ask the obvious questions.

Do not accept “there is an aluminum-free hepatitis B vaccine” without immediately adding “for adults”.

The third lane is pneumococcal vaccination, and this one requires the most care.

The routine childhood pneumococcal conjugate vaccines used for young children are PCV15 and PCV20. Those products contain aluminum adjuvant. The United States now also has PCV21, Capvaxive, which does not list aluminum adjuvant in the formulation sources reviewed. Capvaxive is indicated for adults 18 years and older and for individuals 2 through 17 years of age who are at increased risk for pneumococcal disease.

That makes PCV21 a real aluminum-free pneumococcal conjugate option for certain people.

But it is not the routine healthy-infant substitute for PCV15 or PCV20. CDC’s routine pneumococcal schedule for children younger than five still specifies a four-dose PCV15 or PCV20 series. PCV21 also does not contain the same serotypes as PCV20. It contains additional serotypes not in PCV20, but it also lacks certain serotypes that PCV20 contains. That is not a footnote. It means the clinical question is not merely “aluminum or no aluminum.” It is “which product, for which patient, against which serotypes, under which recommendation?”

PPSV23, Pneumovax 23, is also not an aluminum-adjuvanted product. But PPSV23 is a polysaccharide vaccine, not a conjugate vaccine, and it is not a replacement for the infant pneumococcal conjugate series. It is used in specific age and risk contexts. Calling PPSV23 an “aluminum-free version” of pediatric PCV vaccination would mislead the public.

It’s almost as if the US put adults first, and children last, when it comes to providing protection from aluminum toxicity.

The Vaccine Friendly Plan

Dr. Paul Thomas’ Vaccine-Friendly Plan was an early attempt to minimize aluminum exposure under the constraints of the products then available in the United States. The plan is a pediatric vaccine schedule framework that emphasizes individualized risk assessment, avoidance of unnecessary vaccine stacking, use of lower- or non-aluminum products where available, and spacing of aluminum-containing injections so that children are not subjected to multiple aluminum-adjuvanted products at the same visit. Its practical insight was not complicated: when the market gives pediatricians aluminum-containing products as the default, the only immediate clinical levers are product selection, timing, spacing, and avoidance of unnecessary stacking. That was not a final solution. It was a workaround forced by a vaccine market that had failed to offer enough aluminum-free pediatric alternatives. See the IPAK peer-reviewed study comparing the CDC schedule to the Vaccine Friendly Plan.

That distinction matters. The Vaccine-Friendly Plan should not be caricatured as mere “delay” or “hesitancy.” Its more important contribution was exposure logic. It treated injected aluminum as a modifiable variable rather than an invisible background assumption. It recognized that the relevant question is not whether a child is “vaccinated” or “unvaccinated,” but which product is used, at what age, at what dose per kilogram, in what combination, and with what cumulative exposure over developmental time. That is the level of analysis informed consent requires.

The Popular Rationalism argument moves one step upstream. Parents and physicians should not have to limited to a scheduled tied to a legacy formulation problem visit by visit because HHS failed to incentivize better products. A rational federal policy would preserve disease protection* while reducing avoidable adjuvant burden and removing candidate unsafe epitopes wherever feasible. Dr. Thomas’ plan exposed the clinical need. HHS now has the responsibility to make such workarounds obsolete by driving the development of aluminum-free, unsafe-epitope-minimized vaccine options across every category where no such option currently exists.

Now the “no” table.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. versions for DTaP, Tdap, Td, or the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis family. That is one of the most important facts in the entire analysis because these products anchor much of the childhood and adolescent schedule.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. hepatitis A vaccines. Havrix and Vaqta are aluminum-adjuvanted. Twinrix does not solve this because it combines hepatitis A and hepatitis B and contains aluminum-containing components.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. HPV vaccines. Gardasil 9 contains amorphous aluminum hydroxyphosphate sulfate.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. meningococcal B equivalent vaccine. MenACWY products are a different disease-target set. A MenACWY vaccine is not a MenB vaccine. Bexsero and Trumenba contain aluminum adjuvant. MenABCWY combination products that include the MenB component also do not create an aluminum-free MenB lane.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. Japanese encephalitis vaccines. IXIARO is the U.S. Japanese encephalitis product, and it is an adsorbed vaccine.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. tick-borne encephalitis vaccines. TICOVAC is the U.S. TBE vaccine.

There are no aluminum-free U.S. anthrax vaccine options. BioThrax and Cyfendus are aluminum-containing anthrax vaccine products used in specialized circumstances.

That is not an argument against or for any individual clinical decision. It is the product landscape.

But it is an indictment of the past ACIP committees and past CDC and FDA leadership. Aluminum injections were never generally regarded as safe. Past committees and appointees deferred to future generations to deal with this issue.

That time is now. But it is not likely to occur any time soon

The policy problem is not only aluminum. The policy problem is technological stagnation and public distrust of vaccine makers.

A recent KFF poll found only 40% of adults confident that CDC acts independently, only 36% saying the same of FDA, and just 21% trusting pharmaceutical companies to act in the public’s best interest. Trust in local public health was 66%; CDC 59%; FDA 57%; pharmaceutical companies 51%. The political divide on pharma trust is clear: Democrats 69%, Republicans 39%. The fact that one in three Democrats no longer trust Pharma is bellwether indicator of a path for the DNC

Among parents, the distinction is clear: pediatricians remain the dominant trusted source on vaccines (still only 83%), pharmaceutical companies trail badly. Pew’s 2025 vaccine polling adds the missing interpretive layer: Americans do not merely doubt messaging; large majorities perceive pharmaceutical interests as influencing vaccine research and policy. That is not “hesitancy.” That is institutional risk perception after years of credibility depletion.

As a result, “adding more vaccine options” will test the appetite of the U.S. public, the majority of which when asked say they no longer trusts the vaccine industry.

If a class of vaccines has no aluminum-free version, the answer should not have been institutional shrugging. The answer should have been product development.

HHS should have created an Aluminum-Free and Unsafe-Epitope-Minimized Vaccine Initiative. The goal should have been explicit: protect against infectious disease while reducing avoidable immunotoxic, allergenic, autoimmune, and molecular-mimicry risks.

This initiative would have been framed as anti-vaccine. That lazy but profitable framing has blocked progress for a generation. Safer vaccine engineering should be seen as pro-patient, pro-science, pro-manufacturing, and pro-trust. The industry has spun it into “anti-vaccine”. They therefore own the problem, wholescale, and their problem is hobbling their own escape from public awareness of vaccine risk.

Their only option, it seems, is to now compete on the platform of safety. Not perception of safety. Safety itself.

Can HHS Help?

HHS can use NIH grants, BARDA-style advanced development contracts, FDA-CBER guidance, CDC formulation transparency, pediatric safety studies, and purchasing incentives to support studies of spaced-out and substituting schedules and create openings for better products. The federal government already subsidizes, recommends, purchases, and shields much of the vaccine enterprise. It can also require that the enterprise modernize.

The first target should be vaccine categories that have no aluminum-free U.S. option: DTaP/Tdap/Td, hepatitis A, HPV, MenB-containing products, Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, and anthrax. The second target should be pediatric versions of products for which adult aluminum-free alternatives already exist, especially hepatitis B. The third target should be combination products that bundle aluminum exposure in ways that make informed consent harder rather than easier.

The animal evidence justifies the research mandate.

The careful claim is not that animal studies prove aluminum-containing vaccines cause asthma, allergic rhinitis, lupus, or autoimmune disease in every human recipient. They do not.

The stronger and more defensible claim is this: aluminum hydroxide is routinely and reliably used in animal models as an immunological amplifier capable of driving allergic and autoimmune-like disease phenotypes; separate vaccine-relevant dose and retention studies raise unresolved questions about dose per kilogram, cumulative exposure, persistence, tissue distribution, and susceptibility. Together, those bodies of evidence justify a federal safer-adjuvant and safer-antigen initiative.

The IPAK aluminum-exposure reports pointed to exactly this problem. They noted that aluminum hydroxide has been used in animal models to effect or amplify autoimmune and allergic conditions, including systemic lupus erythematosus, allergic rhinitis, and asthma. That fact should change the way regulators think. When the same material used to amplify immunity in vaccines also serves as a laboratory tool for generating disease-like immune phenotypes, the policy answer cannot be “stop asking questions.” The policy answer must be “build better products and test them properly.”

The lupus example is Kelly-Scumpia et al. In Arthritis & Rheumatism, the authors studied the in vivo adjuvant activity of the RNA component of the Sm/RNP lupus autoantigen. The study belongs in this discussion because it tests immune activation around a lupus autoantigen in vivo, and aluminum hydroxide appears in the disease-model context. The verified citation is Kelly-Scumpia KM, Nacionales DC, Scumpia PO, et al., “In vivo adjuvant activity of the RNA component of the Sm/RNP lupus autoantigen,” Arthritis & Rheumatism 56(10):3379–3386, 2007. DOI: 10.1002/art.22946. PMID: 17907192.

The allergic rhinitis example is Yasar et al. In the American Journal of Otolaryngology, the authors used an experimental rat model of allergic rhinitis in which ovalbumin and aluminum hydroxide were used to sensitize animals before testing propolis. The verified citation is Yasar M, Savranlar Y, Karaman H, et al., “Effects of propolis in an experimental rat model of allergic rhinitis,” American Journal of Otolaryngology 37(4):287–293, 2016. DOI: 10.1016/j.amjoto.2016.03.007. PMID: 27130871.

The asthma example is Elsakkar et al. In the European Journal of Pharmacology, the authors studied ovalbumin-induced airway inflammation in mice and the role of regulatory T cells during treatment with adalimumab. Aluminum hydroxide appears in the OVA-induced allergic airway model context. The verified citation is Elsakkar MG, Sharaki OA, Abdallah DM, “Adalimumab ameliorates OVA-induced airway inflammation in mice: role of CD4+ CD25+ FOXP3+ regulatory T-cells,” European Journal of Pharmacology 786:100–108, 2016. DOI: 10.1016/j.ejphar.2016.06.002. PMID: 27262379.

The broader immune-modulation record now reaches beyond those older disease models. Liao et al. reported that systemic aluminum-adjuvant injection in mice could suppress Th1/Th17 psoriasis-like inflammation yet enhance Th2 dermatitis-like inflammation. That result matters because aluminum adjuvants are not inert “placebos.” They shape immune direction. The verified citation is Liao Y, Sun L, Nie M, et al., “Modulation of Skin Inflammatory Responses by Aluminum Adjuvant,” Pharmaceutics 15(2):576, 2023. DOI: 10.3390/pharmaceutics15020576. PMID: 36839900.

The vaccine-relevant dose literature adds another layer. Shaw and Petrik reported that aluminum hydroxide injections led to motor deficits and motor neuron degeneration in mice. The verified citation is Shaw CA, Petrik MS, “Aluminum hydroxide injections lead to motor deficits and motor neuron degeneration,” Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry 103:1555–1562, 2009. DOI: 10.1016/j.jinorgbio.2009.05.019. PMID: 19740540.

Crépeaux et al. reported a non-linear dose-response of aluminum hydroxide adjuvant particles and selective low-dose neurotoxicity. The verified citation is Crépeaux G, Eidi H, David MO, et al., “Non-linear dose-response of aluminium hydroxide adjuvant particles: selective low dose neurotoxicity,” Toxicology 375:48–57, 2017. DOI: 10.1016/j.tox.2016.11.018. PMID: 27908630.

Sheth et al. reported social-impairment findings in a mouse pilot study of aluminum adjuvant exposure. The verified citation is Sheth SKS, Li Y, Shaw CA, “Is exposure to aluminium adjuvants associated with social impairments in mice? A pilot study,” Journal of Inorganic Biochemistry 181:96–103, 2018. DOI: 10.1016/j.jinorgbio.2017.11.012. PMID: 29221615.

Inbar et al. studied behavioral and inflammatory effects following administration of aluminum adjuvants and Gardasil in female mice. The verified citation is Inbar R, Weiss R, Tomljenovic L, et al., “Behavioral abnormalities in female mice following administration of aluminum adjuvants and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil,” Immunologic Research 65:136–149, 2017. DOI: 10.1007/s12026-016-8826-6. PMID: 27421722.

These studies do not all ask the same question. That is the point. Disease-model studies, low-dose toxicology studies, behavioral studies, and retention models occupy different positions in the causal chain. The purpose of most of these studies was to provide animal models of human disease that pharmaceutical companies could target with drugs.

HHS should incentivize safer products, not defend legacy formulations forever.

Vaccine reform should contain five concrete requirements.

First, HHS should maintain a public product-level aluminum database for every vaccine licensed, recommended, purchased, or distributed in the United States. The database should state the aluminum compound, micrograms per dose, age indication, schedule context, combination-product bundling, non-aluminum alternatives, and whether the alternative is clinically equivalent, age-limited, risk-limited, or non-equivalent.

Second, HHS should create targeted incentives for aluminum-free versions of vaccine categories that currently have no U.S. aluminum-free option. Those incentives should include milestone prizes, federal advanced-purchase commitments, NIH and BARDA-style contracts, and fast-track review for products that preserve protective efficacy while reducing aluminum exposure.

Third, HHS should require unsafe-epitope minimization as a vaccine-modernization standard. Each antigen should undergo transparent in silico screening for candidate molecular mimicry against human proteins, HLA-binding prediction, cross-reactive antibody-risk assessment, T-cell epitope review, and post-translational modification risk. Candidate epitopes of concern should be redesigned or justified with experimental evidence. The sponsor should not be allowed to bury the epitope map as proprietary magic.

Pathogenic priming from vaccine exposure should be minimized.

Fourth, HHS should require nonclinical programs that match the risk question. If the concern is allergic disease, asthma, rhinitis, eczema, lupus-like autoimmunity, neuroinflammation, or susceptible subgroups, then the animal and biomarker programs must measure those outcomes directly. A short local reactogenicity window cannot settle long-horizon immune programming. A healthy average animal cannot settle susceptibility. A single-product trial cannot settle cumulative schedule-level exposure.

Fifth, HHS should fund long-horizon pediatric exposure science. The proper exposure unit is not “vaccinated” versus “unvaccinated.” The proper exposure unit is product, dose, timing, body weight, renal maturation, cumulative retained aluminum, antigen set, adjuvant type, genetic and familial susceptibility, and realized clinical pathway. The outcomes should include asthma, allergic rhinitis, eczema, ADHD, recurrent otitis, neurodevelopmental diagnoses, hospitalizations, antibiotic burden, and autoimmune diagnoses. The program should distinguish exposure-efficacy studies from clinical-outcome studies. It should not tune the exposure metric on the outcome dataset. It should preregister the causal model before it counts the children.

The ethical issue is not fear. The ethical issue is adaptive responsiveness.

If aluminum exposure can be reduced without sacrificing protection, then failing to reduce it becomes a policy choice.

If candidate unsafe epitopes can be identified and redesigned without sacrificing “protection”*, then refusing to screen them becomes a policy choice.

If product alternatives exist but remain hidden inside fragmented labeling, then opacity becomes a policy choice.

If no alternative exists because federal purchasing and recommendation systems rewarded legacy products rather than safer redesign, then stagnation becomes a policy choice.

The public does not need another lecture about trust. The public needs institutions that behave in a trustworthy manner.

Trust is not built by pretending that aluminum adjuvants are physiologically inert. They are not inert. They are adjuvants. Their purpose is to amplify immune response. Trust is not built by pretending that antigen epitopes cannot ever matter in autoimmunity. They can. Trust is not built by treating every injury report as a threat to messaging. It is built by engineering safer products, studying susceptible subgroups, and publishing the evidence without manipulation.

*We earlier said that clear definitions prevent rhetorical drift. I beg the reader’s patience, as they know that the definition of “protection” has been strained by surrogate and bundled endpoints.

The bottom line.

The aluminum-free substitution map in the United States is narrow.

For Hib, yes: ActHIB or Hiberix can be used instead of PedvaxHIB when clinically appropriate, while recognizing that this does not replace the rest of an aluminum-containing combination product.

For hepatitis B, yes for adults: Heplisav-B is a non-aluminum-adjuvanted adult HepB vaccine. It is not a pediatric substitute.

For pneumococcal vaccination, yes under constraints: PCV21/Capvaxive provides a non-aluminum conjugate option for adults and certain high-risk children and adolescents, while PPSV23 is a non-aluminum polysaccharide option in defined contexts. Neither should be misrepresented as a routine healthy-infant replacement for PCV15 or PCV20.

For DTaP, Tdap, Td, hepatitis A, HPV, MenB, Japanese encephalitis, tick-borne encephalitis, and anthrax, the current U.S. answer is no.

That answer should not be the end of the conversation. It should be the beginning of HHS action.

HHS should incentivize aluminum-free and candidate unsafe-epitope-minimized vaccine versions wherever feasible. It should require product-level transparency. It should fund pediatric aluminum-exposure science. It should demand better antigen design. It should stop treating safer vaccine development as an ideological concession.

The future of “public health” should not depend on defending every legacy formulation as if history itself were a safety study.

And choice, of course, should be sacrosanct. Especially given the incessant programs to manipulate the public’s perception of risk.

We have more to do. And we are building online tools to help the public see aluminum clearance and accumulation curves themselves. So far, we are by far a stand-out this regard. So please support research in the public interest with a small monthly donation. Every little bit helps far more than you can know.

So please, Popular Rationalists, go here, hit subscribe, and watch as IPAK continues its fight to preserve objective science by providing the example.

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