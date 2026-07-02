Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
4hEdited

"The federal government already subsidizes, recommends, purchases, and shields much of the vaccine enterprise. It can also require that the enterprise," be held accountable, to the injected, for the products that they concoct.

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