Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sara Woods Kender's avatar
Sara Woods Kender
5d

It is certainly astounding that we still have to advocate for women to be represented in science.

A few thoughts about menopause and chronic conditions.

Herbal interventions are efficacious and much safer. All the synthetic or even bioidentical hormones given to women and girls over their lifetime's creates so many imbalances including the risk of cancer but what I see? thyroid issues. many of these chronic conditions are associated with hypothyroid, and sometimes hyper thyroid. Bone fractures, heart conditions, and menopause symptoms that are severe. Yet again, modern medicine misses the mark and tries to find a bandaid instead of root cause. (and levothyroxine, another bandaid - do you give a starving person a vitamin or food??) Clearly birth control is a good option for some young girls, but they should also be taking iodine to protect their thyroids. menopausal women too. reduces symptoms (among other interventions like wild yam, black cohosh, red clover, red raspberry) and is protective as well.

Breast cancer. the numbers are scary and staggering. it is the number one cancer right now (at last look) and I know far too many with a recent diagnosis, no doubt the mRNAs having a part to play, but even before that too. Something is driving these numbers and if it isnt synthetic hormones taken or the lions share of the life of a female, then we need to take a deeper look bc its epidemic. Im sure hypothyroid plays a part, but we all know cancer is caused mostly by environmental toxins.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and others
BDP's avatar
BDP
5d

I'm still not interested in HRT. I support my body with diet, exercise and endogenous micronutrients. Amazing results.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture