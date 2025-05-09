Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MBP's avatar
MBP
8h

THEY DIDN’T CARE ABOUT HARMS $$$$

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE's avatar
CLIVE WILLIAM GRENVILLE
8h

be sure to check out and read carefully a petition at citizengo.org...final vote imminent reject the who pandemic treaty.. be aware its a worldwide petition it can and must be signed and reshared widely worldwide from any country in the world including yours..as for resharing it be aware that e mails cant be censored or suppressed..but shh your nit supposed to know that..it is they we must use in getting the petition out to the nations of the world and when you do be sure to share this fact with them

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture