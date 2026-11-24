James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism — November 24, 2026

When the federal government discovers that researchers have fabricated data intended to establish the safety and efficacy of a pharmaceutical product, the criminal prosecution of those researchers should represent the beginning of a scientific investigation, not its conclusion. The public has an interest in knowing whether the perpetrators go to prison, but it has a considerably greater interest in knowing whether physicians continue to prescribe medications on the basis of evidence that the perpetrators manufactured.