Renee Morris
2h

Out of curiosity, I used AI to find out the population of SC that is 18 or younger: As of 2023, the number was approximated at 1,127,062.

According to officials, 90% of the current outbreak’s 920 confirmed measles cases are in children under 18. So, that equates to: 828.

Seems like 828 out of 1M+ is a fairly minor outbreak among the SC population under 18. Not to minimize the impact of having the measles, a fever, the discomfort, etc., but this doesn’t seem to be much of an outbreak at all.

annapolis73
2h

The "pushers" only care about one message: 'Be afraid, be very afraid." As the American people choose to believe that "magic" pills and shots can wash away every inconvenience.

