Jennifer Smith, PhD
12h

Also, they recommend giving MMR prophylactically if someone has been exposed to measles which is a very dangerous practice. Giving a live virus vaccine when someone may be harboring wild type virus can cause someone to exhibit symptoms much sooner then they would otherwise have and also the illness will be more severe. During the outbreak in Texas, I called the health department to ask what clinical trials or peer reviewed studies they relied upon to make such a recommendation and I have yet to receive a call back with that information. Public health "professionals" make recommendations without having any understanding of vaccines or vaccinal immunity which is a very dangerous precedent.

2 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD and others
Survivedwithcannabis
12hEdited

I think one thing that must first be explored is if the change in leadership has led to a more honest capture of data? Because the Quebec study of 2011 clearly indicated that infection was imported through a double vaccinated teacher visiting france, and that waning immunity is a major factor. So its not new. But it may be newly honest in captuting data . Like most of these politically incentivized campagns the tends to be a substantial lack of rigour when it come to perceived benefits that have a direct affect of policies (such as mandates). It may not be that the vaccine has simply become outdated to an evolved measels vaccine ( or that newky vaccinated are permitted to be exposed to the virus leading to immune escape and evolution). It may mean that the vaccine was never sterilizing and that other interventions actually play a much bigger role. This is something i have argued , but somehow the academics in this field have yet to dive into. Lots has changed over the last 100 years . Clean water and nutrition is often brought up, but i would suggest looking deeper. Diagnostics has played a substantial role . Being able to accurately identify and diagnose a pathogen within a short period of time and then have the ability to communicate across the globe eithin minutes plays a large role in control and mitigation of the spread of infection diseases. While at some point in history a prophelactic may have played a more signigicant role , it overall value becomes diminished as other mitigation managemrnt capacities increase. The story of genetically modified vitamin A rice should resound as clear evidence of a time when dome honesty in these agencies was somewhat higher then what it has become. The capacity to treat is far higher today then in bygone times. I thingpk one day vaccines may even be deemed as archaic and an obscene risk to impose upon people . All rlse considered

