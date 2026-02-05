Struggling with loss of exemptions in your state? Share with your group. It’s important that HHS demand new data on MMR vaccine efficacy assessed by independent groups, not by Merck.

Share

In a recent opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal, CDC Principal Deputy Director Ralph Abraham argued that “framing measles as an American policy failure is inaccurate and misleading,” asserting that resources including vaccines and therapeutics have been surged nationwide and that the current measles situation reflects broader global trends rather than a uniquely domestic policy breakdown.

Citing a recent Measles, Mortality Weekly Report article, Abraham hinted that something else was failing. He fell short of mentioning waning immunity or vaccine failure.

The fact that 44.4% of secondary measles cases in the Colorado outbreak occurred in individuals who had received two documented doses of MMR vaccine stands in stark contrast to the expected vaccine failure rate. The MMR vaccine is widely cited as having ~94% effectiveness after two doses, meaning that only 6% of fully vaccinated individuals are expected to remain susceptible under typical exposure conditions. A breakthrough rate approaching 45% suggests either disproportionate exposure intensity, selection bias in testing or detection, or non-representative denominator dynamics, not a random sampling of the vaccinated population. Without exposure denominators, the proportion of vaccinated cases cannot be directly interpreted as a failure rate—but its magnitude exceeds baseline expectations and underscores the need for more rigorous denominator tracking, as well as attention to waning immunity, viral load dynamics in vaccinated individuals, and enhanced surveillance sensitivity (e.g., the use of urine RT-PCR).

Publicly available Colorado Department of Public Health data for all 36 measles cases in Colorado during 2025 (which includes but is not restricted to the outbreak described in the MMWR) shows the age distribution for those 36 cases as:

0–4 years: 6 cases

5–17 years: 9 cases

18+ years: 21 cases

Total: 36 cases, of which 15 (42%) were children under 18.

Since the MMWR outbreak accounted for 10 of those cases, this broader Colorado surveillance suggests that children made up a substantial fraction of measles cases in the state in 2025 overall, though the exact number of children within the specific outbreak cluster described in the MMWR isn’t published directly in that report.

Vaccinated Individuals Are Being Diagnosed and Counted as Clinical Measles Cases

For more than two decades, measles surveillance in the United States and other high‑income countries has operated in what might be called the vaccination era. Endemic transmission was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, and routine immunization with two doses of measles‑containing vaccine became the cornerstone of prevention. In this context, a persistent source of public confusion has re‑emerged with each new outbreak report: vaccinated people are sometimes diagnosed with measles and are formally counted as confirmed clinical cases. This article explains why that observation is real, why it is epidemiologically unsurprising, and why misunderstanding it distorts both scientific interpretation and public discourse.

The core fact is simple and verifiable. Under current public‑health surveillance rules, measles case definitions are agnostic to vaccination status. If an individual meets the clinical criteria for measles and laboratory evidence confirms infection, that individual is counted as a measles case regardless of whether they received zero, one, or two doses of measles‑containing vaccine. This is not an anomaly or a loophole in the system; it is a deliberate design choice rooted in how infectious‑disease surveillance functions.

To understand why vaccinated cases appear in official counts, it is necessary to begin with how measles cases are defined and confirmed.

Measles surveillance relies on a standardized clinical and laboratory framework. Clinically, a suspected measles case is defined by a febrile illness accompanied by a generalized maculopapular rash and at least one of the classic prodromal features: cough, coryza, or conjunctivitis. This clinical picture does not differ in principle between vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, although its severity often does. Laboratory confirmation may be achieved through detection of measles virus RNA by reverse‑transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT‑PCR) from clinical specimens, or through serologic evidence consistent with acute infection. Once laboratory confirmation is obtained, the case is classified as confirmed.

Critically, vaccination history plays no role in determining whether the case is counted. Surveillance systems are built to measure the presence and spread of infection, not to pre‑judge who should or should not become infected.

This principle is illustrated clearly in a recent outbreak investigation reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a Colorado outbreak linked to an infectious traveler, investigators identified nine secondary cases and one tertiary case among Colorado residents. Of the nine secondary cases, four occurred in individuals with documentation of having received two doses of measles‑mumps‑rubella vaccine before exposure. These individuals met the clinical criteria for measles and had laboratory evidence of infection. Accordingly, they were counted as confirmed measles cases in the official report.

Vaccination Status and Outcomes in Colorado Outbreak

The report provided clear documentation of case outcomes:

This distribution reinforces the pattern: all hospitalizations occurred in unvaccinated or unknown-status individuals, while all vaccinated cases had milder courses. However, this justification would seem to imply that the MMR does not prevent measles cases, and if it does prevent measles cases, it is a fair question: Does the MMR vaccine no longer prevent transmission?

Enhanced Detection Through Urine Sampling

The same outbreak report documented an important additional detail. In two vaccinated patients, RT‑PCR testing of nasopharyngeal specimens was negative, while RT‑PCR testing of urine specimens was positive. In one patient with unknown vaccination status, measles virus RNA was detected via urine specimen 24 days after rash onset, a notably extended detection window. These data suggest that vaccine-modified infections may shed virus differently—and that routine respiratory testing alone may undercount such cases.

Contact Tracing and Resource Constraints

Investigators noted that resource limitations restricted the scope of contact tracing. Due to workforce and time constraints, agencies prioritized individuals eligible for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which may have resulted in under-identification of tertiary cases or silent transmission. This means the surveillance data likely reflect a conservative lower-bound on case totals, especially among mildly symptomatic or vaccinated individuals.

Cross-Jurisdictional Spread

Beyond the ten Colorado cases, seven additional measles cases were reported in other U.S. jurisdictions, all epidemiologically linked to the same index case. This establishes the outbreak as multi-state, not localized. It further validates the need to count and report all confirmed cases—vaccinated or not—to track national transmission patterns.

CDC’s Policy Conclusion: Maintain Vaccination

The report’s policy recommendation is unambiguous, if unprecedented:

“All eligible persons should receive 2 MMR vaccine doses. Travelers should ensure that they are up to date with measles vaccination.”

This policy of “All eligible persons” is a policy declaration not recommended by ACIP, and not backed by the CDC Director’s endorsement. Look for an article on this move by the MMWR authors soon.

While the presence of vaccinated individuals among confirmed cases does not diminish the administration’s role of vaccination regarding reducing the severity of measles, it underscores the importance of asking the question: What’s happening to the MMR efficacy?

From an immunological standpoint, there is nothing paradoxical about measles infection in vaccinated individuals: Vaccines are not a physical barrier to exposure. Two distinct mechanisms are well recognized. Primary vaccine failure occurs when an individual fails to mount a protective immune response after vaccination. Secondary vaccine failure refers to waning immunity over time, particularly in the absence of natural boosting from circulating virus in elimination settings.

Both phenomena have been documented in the measles vaccination literature for decades. The mere occurrence of breakthrough infection does not imply that vaccination is ineffective at a population level, but the numbers are concerning: historically, 6% vaccine failure rate was expected. Now we have 44% of cases vaccinated? This is problematic, as it is epidemiologically unexpected given prior assumptions.

School mandates rely on the argument that the immunocompromised will be exposed unilaterally by the unvaccinated. This is clearly no longer the case.

We know that exposure intensity matters. Prolonged close contact, such as that occurring during long‑haul air travel or within crowded indoor settings, like schools, increases the probability that individuals will become infected. In such scenarios, infection may still occur, it is expected that immune memory induced by vaccination typically blunts viral replication and accelerates clearance. The result is a clinical picture that is often milder, sometimes atypical, yet still recognizable and diagnosable as measles.

However, this means that the vaccinated can, in fact, transmit measles virus. There is, therefore, no rational basis for any mandate for measle vaccination that keeps students from school on the basis of their vaccination status.

While vaccination alters disease expression, and vaccinated cases can appear to complicate interpretation of outbreak statistics, we can only say there are important questions here regarding the scale of the problem. Without denominators, raw case counts by vaccination status from a small sample are easily misread. Knowing that four vaccinated individuals were among nine secondary cases says something, but it cannot form the basis of a robust estimate of relative risk unless one also knows how many vaccinated and unvaccinated people were exposed and what percent of the population being studied was vaccinated. Surveillance reports rarely include those denominators, because they are difficult to reconstruct accurately in real‑world outbreaks. As a result, while that problem has show itself quite clearly, case series cannot be used to reliably estimate vaccine effectiveness or failure rates without additional analytic work.

CDC estimates the 2-dose efficacy of the MMR vaccine at 97%. That said, if 44% of cases in any vaccine-target disease are vaccinated, the vaccine efficacy would only be 91.3% percent. That’s below the FDA’s requirement for approval of a measles vaccine for use in the United States (about 97% seroconversion in non-inferiority trials). CBER has typically requested non-inferiority success criteria of Lower Limit of the 95% CI for SRR difference ≥ −5% for measles/mumps/rubella in that context.

It is important to point out that transmission from vaccinated individuals must be studied on its own. Surveillance reports may document that vaccinated people became infected, but they do not automatically show that those individuals were responsible for onward transmission. In the Colorado outbreak, tertiary transmission was linked to a household contact of a case with unknown vaccination status, not to a vaccinated case. While this does not mean that the vaccinated cases did not transmit, this distinction matters when communicating about transmission dynamics and public‑health risk.

Counting vaccinated individuals as measles cases is certainly a positive mark for the integrity of the surveillance system, not a flaw in vaccination policy. A system that excluded vaccinated people by definition would underestimate incidence, obscure transmission chains, and bias severity assessments. Public health surveillance counts infections because infections are what propagate outbreaks.

The Efficacy Lifecycle of the MMR Vaccine: Has Selection Caught Up?

The MMR vaccine was first licensed in the United States in 1971 and has now been in widespread use for over five decades. With most children receiving two doses by early elementary school, this vaccine has achieved exceptionally high coverage in many cohorts across multiple generations. In terms of evolutionary opportunity, that represents more than 100 selective generations of viral passage—accounting for both real-world exposure to wild-type measles virus and the laboratory-grown strain used in the vaccine itself.

While measles virus is not as mutable as influenza or SARS-CoV-2, it is not genetically inert. The sustained, population-wide immune pressure created by near-universal vaccination exerts continuous selection against the wild-type virus. Over time, even a low mutation rate accumulates genomic diversity, and selection—unlike mutation—is not random. In a context of high immunologic uniformity, selection acts hard on even modest viral variation, especially at immunodominant epitopes. The longer the interval of widespread immune pressure, the more likely that viral variants capable of partial immune escape, altered tropism, or modified replication kinetics will be favored.

In short: slow evolution under hard selection pressure is still evolution. And the MMR vaccine has been pressuring the measles virus continuously for over 50 years.

Furthermore, the vaccine strain (Edmonston lineage) is derived from a wild-type virus isolated in 1954. It has not been updated. The immune response it trains may no longer provide complete sterilizing protection against all circulating measles variants—especially in populations that have not seen natural boosting for decades. This may explain why we are now seeing higher-than-expected breakthrough rates in high-intensity exposure settings.

The PCR testing for measles is not the non-quantitative RT-PCR rife with false positives used for COVID19, and some back-of-envelope calculations show that waning immunity must be in play to explain 44% unvaccinated among the cases even if the PCR has a 6% false positive rate (not shown, we may publish that analysis later).

It is also reasonable to ask whether the current vaccine has reached the outer limit of its functional lifecycle, at least as a blocker of transmission. If so, the implications are significant:

Mandates predicated on blocking spread may need re-examination.

Vaccine strain updates (analogous to flu vaccines) may need exploration.

Surveillance systems must monitor genetic drift in measles virus more carefully.

Even a highly effective vaccine can be outpaced—not by rapid viral chaos, but by quiet, cumulative selection across generations of universal application. What we’re seeing may not be a failure of the MMR, but a signal that it is doing exactly what evolutionary theory predicts under hard selection at scale: forcing its target to shift.

The broader policy implications follow directly from this logic. Vaccination remains a primary tool for reducing disease severity when infections occur. The question of whether MMR vaccination still affords protection from infection has earned its time in the limelight.

At the same time, elimination‑era epidemiology requires clinicians and public health agencies to remain alert to the possibility of measles even in vaccinated patients, particularly during outbreaks or after international travel. Diagnostic vigilance, including appropriate specimen collection, ensures that cases are detected and managed promptly.

Transparent communication is essential. When reports state that vaccinated individuals were diagnosed and counted as measles cases, the statement is factually correct. When that fact is presented without context, however, it invites misinterpretation. Breakthrough cases are expected in any large vaccinated population facing a highly contagious virus. Questions remain on the matter of efficacy, however, when a large percentage of cases in a transmission chain are in the vaccinated.

Recognizing this problem and demanding a review of the basis of claims of efficacy by Merck will allow discussions about measles to move beyond misleading binaries and toward a more accurate appraisal of how vaccines, infections, and surveillance systems actually interact.

Watch this space for developments.

Share

Leave a comment

Related:

Share