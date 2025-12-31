Popular Rationalism

Neural Foundry
5h

The distnction between trial size and surveillance scope is kind of underappreciated in public discourse. Most people assume a "tested on millions" soundbite means the whole system is transparent, when in practice rare signals slip through by design until post-market systems catch up. I work adjacent to clinical trial logistics and the gap between what can be detected at licensure versus what gets documented years later is prety real. The pertussis example here is especially telling because we traded one problem (reactogenicity) for another (waning immunity and strain evolution) without updating the risk-benefit calculus in public messaging. Seems like the shared decision-making approach for low-risk contexts is less about dismantling protections and more about aligning policy with actualy epidemiology instead of legacy momentum.

Bob
5h

After Sen. Johnson made him look like a buffoon, I thought Dr. Scott had gone away. I guess not.

