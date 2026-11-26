James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

Popular Rationalism | November 24, 2026

The increase in identified autism is real, and it survives the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s more carefully matched comparisons. An explanation that attributes the entire increase to better diagnosis must account for those observations. The public deserves the calculation behind the reassurance. [1]

Public health should regard a continuing increase in developmental disability as a demand for investigation. Families need an accurate account of what has changed, which children need support, and which risks prevention could reduce. The phrase “better diagnosis” answers only part of that inquiry. When commentators use it to close the rest, they turn a legitimate measurement concern into a presumption that nothing consequential has happened.

The distinction matters because the CDC itself leaves the attribution unresolved. Its explanation of autism trends states, “It is unclear how much” the increase reflects changing definitions and better diagnostic efforts. That admission deserves to survive the journey from the technical record into public discussion. [2]

The number arrives after the childhood it describes

The widely circulated estimate of one in 31 came from a report published in April 2025. It described eight-year-olds in 2022, children born in 2014. Across 16 surveillance communities, the reported prevalence reached 32.2 per 1,000. The headline therefore described a birth cohort turning eleven in the year of publication. That cohort turns twelve in 2026. [1]

Those dates belong in every serious discussion of the estimate. Publication year, observation year, and birth year answer different questions. A report released in 2025 does not measure the risk facing babies born in 2025. Nor does the release date identify when the developmental changes under investigation occurred.

The Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, known as ADDM, publishes estimates for successive observation years. Its current system links health and education records and identifies children through a documented autism diagnosis, autism eligibility for special education, or a qualifying diagnostic code. This is systematic record surveillance. The network does not clinically examine every child in the population. [2] Figure 1 shows how these identification routes overlap in the records CDC counted.

Figure 1. How children enter the ADDM autism count. The overlapping regions identify children with an autism diagnostic statement, autism special-education eligibility, a qualifying International Classification of Diseases code, or combinations of those records. The diagram includes 8,613 eight-year-olds from 15 surveillance sites in 2022. Indiana does not appear because it lacked diagnostic-statement data from record abstraction. These regions describe identification pathways; they do not independently validate or invalidate individual diagnoses.

Source: Shaw et al. [1], published Figure 3. CDC/MMWR, 2025. Public domain. Available free from CDC; reproduction implies no CDC or government endorsement. Original figure and footnotes retained.

The surveillance communities also constitute selected study areas rather than a nationally representative sample. Their combined estimate requires that qualification. Within those communities, however, investigators can make stronger comparisons by holding the area and data sources constant. [1]

The reporting lag makes prompt investigation more urgent. By the time a prevalence estimate reaches the public, the children it describes have already spent years developing, attending school, and establishing patterns of need. Waiting for another reporting cycle before asking whether underlying developmental risk changed extends an inquiry that already starts behind the events it seeks to explain.

Hold the comparison steady

The latest report contains a comparison that deserves far more attention than the headline ratio. Across five sites with unchanged boundaries and data sources, prevalence increased from 26.9 to 33.0 per 1,000 between 2020 and 2022: a 22.8% increase. The absolute difference was 6.1 per 1,000, with a 95% confidence interval of 4.7–7.5. The surveillance methods and case definition remained the same. [1]

That comparison removes two familiar explanations for an apparent rise: adding a high-prevalence community to the pooled estimate and gaining access to additional record sources. Anyone who invokes either explanation must confront the increase that remains after investigators hold those inputs steady.

Referral practices, screening, access to evaluation, and documentation can still change within the same institutions. Their contribution requires measurement. How much more complete did identification become? Which previously missed children entered the records? Did the sensitivity or specificity of community classification change? A list of possibilities cannot supply those answers.

The same distinction clarifies the claim that children simply receive diagnoses earlier. Moving a child’s diagnosis from age five to age three raises identification by age four. That move leaves the child’s inclusion in an age-eight count unchanged. To increase identification by age eight through timing alone, diagnoses must move from beyond that counting window into it. The relevant question concerns the size of that movement.

Equal-age comparisons impose a useful discipline. They prevent an analyst from treating every improvement in early diagnosis as an explanation for every later prevalence increase. The explanation must match the age window that produced the result.

DSM-5 is thirteen years old - Diagnostics Have Not Changed

The American Psychiatric Association published the fifth edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, DSM-5, in 2013. It had existed for nine years by the 2022 surveillance year and for nearly twelve years when the one-in-31 report appeared. In 2026, the manual’s diagnostic framework is thirteen years old. [3]

The 2022 text revision clarified the autism criterion concerning social communication. The association specified that all three listed domains must apply and explained that the clarification preserved the original work group’s intended high diagnostic threshold. [4]

A revision from 2013 cannot function as an indefinite explanation without an adoption model. Clinical practice can continue to change under a stable manual. Investigators then need to measure how practice changed and demonstrate that the timing and magnitude fit the subsequent increase. Repeating the year of a manual revision cannot perform that analysis.

The CDC’s surveillance history requires a separate accounting. ADDM began coding a DSM-5-based definition alongside its earlier definition for 2014 and made the DSM-5-based definition primary for 2016. Beginning with the 2018 surveillance year, it adopted the community-diagnosis, education-eligibility, and diagnostic-code approach. When Matthew Maenner and colleagues applied that newer approach retrospectively to earlier records, it produced similar prevalence for 2014 and slightly lower prevalence for 2016. [5]

That validation addresses a specific methodological change. It gives us evidence to evaluate an explanation instead of assuming that every alteration must inflate the count. Figure 2 displays that comparison site by site.

Figure 2. Testing the effect of a surveillance change. Each symbol represents an ADDM site; the diagonal indicates equal prevalence under the previous and new surveillance definitions. Panel A compares estimates for 2014, and panel B compares estimates for 2016. Applying the new definition to the same historical records produced similar overall prevalence for 2014 and lower prevalence for 2016. This study compares surveillance definitions rather than directly comparing DSM-IV and DSM-5 clinical diagnoses.

Source: Maenner et al. [5], published Figure 1. Public domain in the United States. Original figure and caption retained.

The same methods paper documents another neglected fact: when ADDM surveillance began in 2000, fewer than two-thirds of the children it identified already had an autism diagnosis or received autism-specific educational services. The original approach reviewed recorded developmental behaviors and could identify cases beyond existing community labels. [5]

Historical ascertainment remained imperfect, but the system already attempted to reach beyond the diagnoses clinicians had issued. An account that treats its early estimates as a passive tally of autism labels misdescribes the measurement process.

The missing accounting

Better ascertainment has evidence behind it. The claim that better ascertainment explains the entire continuing rise requires an additional demonstration. Conflating those propositions gives reassurance a scientific appearance without supplying the required result.

Consider the Danish study by Stefan Hansen and colleagues. It estimated that changes in diagnostic criteria and the addition of outpatient reporting together explained 60% of the increase in its study population, with a 95% confidence interval of 33%–87%. That is evidence of a substantial contribution within a defined population and period. [6]

The remaining portion stays unassigned under that analysis. Treating it as established biological change would overstate the result. Assigning it automatically to additional diagnostic artifacts would commit the same error in the opposite direction. The estimate creates a research question that further measurements must answer.

This is where the denial argument fails. A mechanism that can increase recorded prevalence becomes a complete explanation for the increase, even when the cited analysis leaves a substantial balance unresolved. The argument mistakes explanatory possibility for quantitative identification.

A useful explanation must recover the observed magnitude and timing across ages and populations. If it attributes the change to diagnostic substitution, it must show the relevant movement between categories. If it attributes the change to earlier recognition, it must quantify recognition within the relevant age window. If it attributes the change to access, it must estimate how improved access changed the probability that an eligible child entered the records.

Each mechanism can operate alongside changes in underlying developmental risk. Demonstrating one mechanism does not cancel the others. Public confidence should follow the completed analysis, rather than substitute for it.

The denominator changes in the retelling

Cremieux’s April 2025 essay, “What’s the Deal With Autism Rates?”, supplies a particularly clear example. It describes the effect of including milder cases in a California analysis as “56% of the period’s rise.” The cited study calculates a different quantity. [7] [8]

Irva Hertz-Picciotto and Lora Delwiche reported cumulative diagnosed incidence by age five of 6.2 per 10,000 for 1990 births and 42.5 per 10,000 for 2001 births. The milder-case calculation considered a scenario in which all historical cases met stricter research criteria, compared with 64% of contemporary cases. Dividing 100 by 64 yields approximately 1.56, or a 56% relative increase. The study did not establish the scenario’s historical premise. [8]

The distinction is elementary and consequential. Imagine a count rising from 100 to 700. A 56% increase from the original 100 adds 56. Explaining 56% of the entire observed increase requires explaining 336 of the 600 additional cases. Changing the denominator transforms the apparent explanatory power of the result.

The California authors also estimated a 12% relative increase attributable to earlier diagnosis in the cohorts with comparable follow-up. Their conclusion left the examined mechanisms short of a complete explanation and recognized uncertainty from additional, unquantified artifacts. [8]

The numerical error matters beyond one essay. Readers encounter a confident explanation, see a scientific citation, and reasonably assume that the cited percentage means what the author says it means. Here, the arithmetic makes the diagnostic explanation appear more complete than the source establishes.

An argument that demands exactness from people concerned about rising autism must meet that standard when presenting its own evidence.

Changing a label requires tracking the child

Diagnostic substitution deserves the same scrutiny. A decline in one administrative category and an increase in another can suggest reclassification. Establishing the contribution requires a closer look at the children, places, and ages involved.

Cynthia Nevison and Mark Blaxill examined special-education trends by state and age from 2000 through 2011. The national decline in intellectual-disability classification concentrated in approximately fifteen states representing one-quarter of the school population. In other states, including the most populous, intellectual-disability prevalence remained relatively stable while autism classification increased sharply. Aggregating the data across states and ages made the substitution explanation look more persuasive than the disaggregated patterns supported. [9] Figure 3 shows the California comparison at age eight alongside profiles observed in different years.

Those administrative data cannot assign a biological fraction to the autism increase. They do show why a national total cannot establish that children simply moved from one label to another. Person-level records must distinguish a changed primary label, an added diagnosis, an entry into services, and a previously unrecognized condition.

Figure 3. Diagnostic substitution depends on the comparison. Panel A compares successive California birth cohorts at age eight: autism classification rises sharply while intellectual-disability classification remains comparatively stable. Panel B shows birth-cohort profiles observed in 2002 and 2011, with different ages represented across each profile. Administrative category totals cannot identify which individual children changed labels; quantifying substitution requires person-level transitions.

Source: Nevison and Blaxill [9], published Figure 3. Original published figure; both panels retained.[EP1]

A more recent California study by Karl O’Sharkey and colleagues linked 157,924 autism records to more than 15 million births. Using equal age cutoffs, cumulative diagnosed incidence by age eight rose from 0.11% for 1990 births to 1.71% for 2014 births. The highest prevalence shifted toward disadvantaged populations, even as White and Asian/Pacific Islander children and children from higher socioeconomic groups continued to receive earlier diagnoses. [10] Figure 4 places cumulative identification at fixed age cutoffs alongside average diagnosis age.

The study’s service records, changing diagnostic practices, and population movement leave attribution unresolved. Its design nevertheless supplies a demanding set of observations. An explanation must account for rising identification at fixed age cutoffs, changing demographic patterns, and continuing differences in diagnostic timing. “Earlier diagnosis” alone does not describe that entire pattern.

Figure 4. Autism identification at fixed ages across California birth cohorts. Dashed curves show cumulative diagnosed incidence on the percentage axis at right; solid curves show average age at diagnosis on the age axis at left. Red circles represent four-year follow-up, and blue triangles represent eight-year follow-up. The figure documents rising identification at common age cutoffs alongside changes in diagnostic timing. The two axes measure different quantities, so the curves’ crossing points carry no causal meaning.

Source: O’Sharkey et al. [10], published Figure 1. Image content unchanged; resized for this article. CC BY 4.0.

Children of the same age

The discussion of profound autism reveals another denominator problem. A category can shrink as a proportion of all autism while its rate in the population increases. The proportion answers a question about case composition. The population rate answers a question about how common that classification has become.

Michelle Hughes and colleagues reported that identified profound autism among eight-year-olds increased from 2.68 to 4.59 per 1,000 between 2000 and 2016, a calculated increase of about 71%. Non-profound autism rose faster, from 3.94 to 14.26 per 1,000. Both statements can hold simultaneously. [11] Figure 5 displays the population rates underlying that distinction.

Figure 5. Population prevalence of profound and non-profound autism. Identified prevalence increased between 2000 and 2016 in both categories among eight-year-olds in participating ADDM communities, while non-profound autism increased faster. The profound classification combines autism with an intelligence quotient (IQ) below 50 or nonverbal/minimally verbal status. Error bars show 95% confidence intervals. The missing observations for 2012 and 2014 remain visible as a gap.

Source: Hughes et al. [11], published Figure 2. © 2023 Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health. Original figure retained.[EP2]

Cremieux also invokes improvement as children grow older to question the profound-autism trend. In the comments, Anatoly Vorobey identified the mismatch: the trend compares successive groups of children at the same age. [7] [12]

A child who improves between ages four and eight does not explain why a later cohort contains more affected eight-year-olds than an earlier cohort. To make developmental improvement explain the difference, an analyst must show that developmental trajectories, interventions, assessment, or ascertainment changed between cohorts. Aging itself does not supply that change.

The Hughes analysis still requires attention to changing surveillance coverage and missing information about IQ and verbal status. Its profound classification combined existing autism with an IQ below 50 or nonverbal/minimally verbal status. These operational choices matter. [11]

A later analysis by Sarah Furnier and colleagues demonstrates how much the endpoint matters. Using adaptive functioning, they estimated that autism with moderate-to-profound adaptive challenges changed from 1.5 to 1.2 per 1,000 between 2000 and 2016, while the group with mild, borderline, or no adaptive challenges increased from 5.1 to 17.6 per 1,000. Missing adaptive scores and imputation assumptions affect that analysis. It first appeared online in December 2025, after Cremieux’s essay. [13] Figure 6 shows the adaptive-function categories and the effect of incorporating adaptive functioning into the intellectual-disability definition.

Figure 6. Severity trends depend on the measured endpoint. Panel A presents autism prevalence by level of adaptive challenges; panel B compares intellectual-disability classifications using IQ alone and IQ combined with adaptive functioning. The moderate-to-profound adaptive category changes from approximately 1.5 to 1.2 per 1,000 between 2000 and 2016, while the other adaptive categories increase. Error bars show 95% confidence intervals. The panels use different vertical scales.

Source: Furnier, Gangnon, and Durkin [13], published Figure 1. Image content unchanged; resized for this article. CC BY 4.0.

The contrasting results require a surveillance system that tracks cognitive ability, communication, daily functioning, and support needs distinctly. The choice of a severity definition cannot carry an argument about every dimension of disability. Figures 5 and 6 use different operational definitions; their categories of disability are not interchangeable.

Nor can the label “non-profound” establish that a child needs no help. In the Hughes analysis, which imputed missing adaptive-function data, an estimated 45.7% of the non-profound group had an adaptive score of 70 or lower. [11] A category boundary cannot replace an assessment of the child’s actual functioning.

Uncertainty receives unequal treatment

Vorobey also called attention to selective methodological scrutiny in the discussion. [12] That criticism reaches beyond autism. A skeptical analysis must examine the limitations of evidence that reassures it with the same care it applies to evidence that troubles it.

The adult-prevalence argument illustrates the problem. An influential English household study by Terry Brugha and colleagues identified nineteen assessed adults meeting its autism threshold. Its weighted prevalence estimate was 9.8 per 1,000, with a 95% confidence interval of 3.0–16.5. The estimated association with age was statistically nonsignificant, and the authors explicitly recognized limited power to detect clinically relevant cohort differences. [14]

Discovering previously unrecognized autistic adults establishes underrecognition. Establishing historical constancy requires a precise comparison capable of excluding meaningful differences. A nonsignificant age result with broad uncertainty cannot perform both jobs.

The lesson applies equally to a claim of increased underlying risk. Investigators must establish that their design can distinguish the proposed change from changes in detection. The rigor belongs to the question. It cannot depend on which answer an author prefers.

There is also a fundamental difference between uncertainty about the size of a change and evidence that the change equals zero. Converting the first into the second gives an unresolved scientific question a false ending.

Genetics cannot close the environmental question

Cremieux invokes high heritability and dismisses quality evidence for environmental causation. [7] These claims require separate examination.

Dan Bai and colleagues’ five-country analysis estimated median autism heritability at approximately 80.8%. Heritability describes the genetic contribution to variation in modeled liability within the studied populations. It does not allocate a percentage of children to a genetic cause or specify the fraction of cases prevention could avert. [15]

A population can retain strong genetic differences in susceptibility while a shared environmental change shifts its average developmental risk. More children can cross a diagnostic threshold even if the relative contribution of genetic variation remains high. The distinction between variation within a population and a change in that population’s mean is basic to quantitative genetics.

Prenatal valproate provides a concrete reason to reject blanket dismissal. In a 2024 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, Sonia Hernández-Díaz and colleagues examined antiseizure medication exposure during pregnancy. Among children of mothers with epilepsy, estimated autism incidence by age eight reached 10.5% after valproate exposure, compared with 4.2% without antiseizure medication exposure. The separately adjusted hazard ratio was 2.67, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.69–4.20. [16]

The observational design leaves residual confounding as a consideration, and estimating a contribution to the population trend would require prescribing and exposure histories. The study nevertheless supplies credible human evidence about an exogenous prenatal risk. The categorical claim that quality environmental evidence does not exist fails against evidence already available before the 2025 essay.

A cause of autism and a cause of increasing autism prevalence also represent different research questions. An exposure can contribute to cases while its prevalence remains stable. Rising prevalence can reflect several changing influences. Neither question gives public health permission to abandon prevention.

Causal language requires equal discipline when a study reports a negative result. Anjali Jain and colleagues found no increased autism risk associated with measles, mumps, and rubella vaccination among children grouped by an older sibling’s autism status. They did not compare vaccine-discordant siblings within the same family. The study supplies relevant negative evidence; describing it as though a within-family design settled causality overstates the comparison. [17]

Every proposed exposure should face evidence appropriate to its timing, dose, population, and outcome. A finding concerning one exposure cannot settle every other exposure, and a genetic statistic cannot preempt the investigation.

When skepticism turns toward the families

The argument becomes especially troubling when uncertainty about prevalence turns into certainty about people’s motives. Cremieux alleges deception and benefit-seeking in connection with adult diagnoses, citing research on Medicaid. [7]

The cited paper by Whitney Schott and colleagues examined administrative prevalence among adults enrolled in Medicaid. It reported an increase from 2.8 to 4.1 per 1,000 between 2008 and 2012. It did not measure lying, malingering, fraudulent claims, or the motives of adults seeking evaluation. Its conclusion addressed the need for services. [18]

Attaching that citation to an allegation about deception supplies the appearance of substantiation without the necessary measurement. A person can seek an evaluation because a diagnosis opens access to needed assistance. An allegation of fraud requires evidence that the person intentionally misrepresented the facts.

Insurance evidence requires similar care. David Mandell and colleagues measured monthly treated prevalence through autism-associated insurance claims when examining coverage mandates. A change in treated prevalence can reflect access to care or payment for care that previously came through another channel. Their analysis did not establish that the additional children had invalid diagnoses or received unnecessary treatment. [19]

The progression from more claims to more false diagnoses to wasteful services contains distinct empirical steps. Investigators must test each step. Financial incentives justify scrutiny of providers and insurers alike; their existence cannot establish which diagnosis or intervention lacks merit.

Cremieux moves from these allegations to support for spending cuts. [7] That policy conclusion requires evidence about the people whose care would change. A prevalence argument cannot identify which service a child needs, which intervention produces a benefit, or what would happen if support disappeared.

Public health should evaluate treatment outcomes and remove ineffective or harmful care. It should also measure unmet need and the consequences of withholding effective support. Calling a case milder than an earlier case mix answers neither question.

The investigation public health owes the public

The measured increase survives comparisons that directly address several objections raised against it. Its causes require a stronger analysis than a catalogue of reasons diagnosis might improve. The public deserves estimates of each contribution, uncertainty around those estimates, and an explicit account of what remains unexplained.

That work should preserve repeated surveillance areas and report the results for those areas prominently. It should independently validate community classifications in repeated samples, estimate missed cases, and measure whether diagnostic sensitivity and specificity change. It should link individual records across disability categories so that substitution becomes an observed transition rather than an inference from opposing totals.

Functional surveillance should follow communication, intellectual ability, adaptive skills, and the support a person needs across childhood and adulthood. Exposure research should address defined developmental windows and publish its assumptions, controls, missing-data analyses, and sensitivity tests. Faster reporting should shorten the distance between a change in childhood health and a public response.

These tasks give uncertainty a productive role. They specify what investigators must learn. Blithe reassurance gives uncertainty the opposite role: it allows an incomplete explanation to stand until concerned families produce an answer the institutions responsible for surveillance have yet to supply.

A family should not have to establish the cause of a child’s disability before public health takes a rising count seriously. Nor should the public have to accept an assertion of unchanged underlying risk merely because researchers can identify changes in diagnosis.

The increase is real in the measurements we have. The claim that it contains no increase in underlying developmental risk remains unestablished. The next report should tell us what investigators learned about the rise, including the fraction diagnostic changes actually explain. Another larger number followed by the same unmeasured reassurance would document a failure of public health to answer its own surveillance.

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References

[1] Shaw KA, Williams S, Patrick ME, et al. Prevalence and Early Identification of Autism Spectrum Disorder Among Children Aged 4 and 8 Years — Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network, 16 Sites, United States, 2022. MMWR Surveillance Summaries. 2025;74(2):1–22. DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.ss7402a1. See also Supplementary Table 2. Source | Supplementary tables

[2] Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Autism Data Visualization Tool. April 2025. Sections on trend attribution, ADDM methods, and data sources. Source

[3] American Psychiatric Association. DSM History. DSM-5 publication in 2013 and DSM-5-TR publication in March 2022. Source

[4] American Psychiatric Association. Autism Spectrum Disorder. Explanation of the DSM-5-TR criterion A clarification. 2022. Source

[5] Maenner MJ, Graves SJ, Peacock G, Honein MA, Boyle CA, Dietz PM. Comparison of 2 Case Definitions for Ascertaining the Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder Among 8-Year-Old Children. American Journal of Epidemiology. 2021;190(10):2198–2207. DOI: 10.1093/aje/kwab106. PMID: 33847734. Source

[6] Hansen SN, Schendel DE, Parner ET. Explaining the Increase in the Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorders: The Proportion Attributable to Changes in Reporting Practices. JAMA Pediatrics. 2015;169(1):56–62. DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2014.1893. PMID: 25365033. Source

[7] Cremieux. What’s the Deal With Autism Rates? Cremieux Recueil. April 25, 2025. Source

[8] Hertz-Picciotto I, Delwiche L. The Rise in Autism and the Role of Age at Diagnosis. Epidemiology. 2009;20(1):84–90. DOI: 10.1097/EDE.0b013e3181902d15. PMID: 19234401. Source

[9] Nevison CD, Blaxill M. Diagnostic Substitution for Intellectual Disability: A Flawed Explanation for the Rise in Autism. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. 2017;47:2733–2742. DOI: 10.1007/s10803-017-3187-0. PMID: 28589495. Source

[10] O’Sharkey K, Mitra S, Paik S, Chow T, Cockburn M, Ritz B. Trends in the Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder in California: Disparities by Sociodemographic Factors and Region Between 1990–2018. Journal of Autism and Developmental Disorders. 2025;55:2503–2511. Published online May 3, 2024. DOI: 10.1007/s10803-024-06371-w. PMID: 38700778. Source

[11] Hughes MM, Shaw KA, DiRienzo M, et al. The Prevalence and Characteristics of Children With Profound Autism, 15 Sites, United States, 2000–2016. Public Health Reports. 2023;138(6):971–980. DOI: 10.1177/00333549231163551. PMID: 37074176. Source

[12] Vorobey A. Comment on What’s the Deal With Autism Rates? April 26, 2025. Source

[13] Furnier SM, Gangnon RE, Durkin MS. Trends Over Time in the Prevalence of Autism by Adaptive and Intellectual Functioning Levels. Autism Research. 2026;19:e70167. Published online December 28, 2025. DOI: 10.1002/aur.70167. PMID: 41457676. Source

[14] Brugha TS, McManus S, Bankart J, et al. Epidemiology of Autism Spectrum Disorders in Adults in the Community in England. Archives of General Psychiatry. 2011;68(5):459–465. DOI: 10.1001/archgenpsychiatry.2011.38. Source

[15] Bai D, Yip BHK, Windham GC, et al. Association of Genetic and Environmental Factors With Autism in a 5-Country Cohort. JAMA Psychiatry. 2019;76(10):1035–1043. DOI: 10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2019.1411. PMID: 31314057. Source

[16] Hernández-Díaz S, Straub L, Bateman BT, et al. Risk of Autism after Prenatal Topiramate, Valproate, or Lamotrigine Exposure. New England Journal of Medicine. 2024;390:1069–1079. DOI: 10.1056/NEJMoa2309359. PMID: 38507750. Source

[17] Jain A, Marshall J, Buikema A, Bancroft T, Kelly JP, Newschaffer CJ. Autism Occurrence by MMR Vaccine Status Among US Children With Older Siblings With and Without Autism. JAMA. 2015;313(15):1534–1540. DOI: 10.1001/jama.2015.3077. PMID: 25898051. Source

[18] Schott W, Verstreate K, Tao S, Shea L. Autism Grows Up: Medicaid’s Role in Serving Adults on the Spectrum. Psychiatric Services. 2021;72(5):597. DOI: 10.1176/appi.ps.202000144. PMID: 32988325. Source

[19] Mandell DS, Barry CL, Marcus SC, et al. Effects of Autism Spectrum Disorder Insurance Mandates on the Treated Prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder. JAMA Pediatrics. 2016;170(9):887–893. DOI: 10.1001/jamapediatrics.2016.1049. Source

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[EP2]Figure reproduction note: This document includes the published image for editorial review. The publisher lists © 2023 Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health and provides a reuse-permissions route; an open reuse license has not been established. Confirm republication rights before public publication. Source: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/full/10.1177/00333549231163551