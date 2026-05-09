Take a fifty-eight-year-old American.

Hypertension. Prediabetes. Obesity. Osteoarthritis. Depression. Sleep apnea. High cholesterol. Perhaps chronic kidney disease stage 3a, discovered after routine labs. Perhaps a statin, an SSRI, a GLP-1 drug, two antihypertensives, a CPAP machine, NSAID avoidance, physical therapy, dietary instructions, specialist referrals, annual eye exams, home blood-pressure monitoring, repeat labs, portal messages, prior authorizations, and a medication list that no one person fully owns.

His LDL falls. His A1C improves. His blood pressure enters the acceptable band. The dashboard turns greener. The portal adds five tasks. He has not slept through the night in three years. He cannot tell whether fatigue comes from depression, sleep apnea, pain, medication, work, aging, or the daily burden of managing himself as a clinical project.

Is this success?

Yes. He did not have a stroke at fifty-two. His diabetes may never arrive. His depression treatment may have kept him working. His CPAP may have reduced vascular risk. His blood pressure therapy may have prevented catastrophe.

Is this failure?

Also yes. He now lives inside an administrative organism that converts risk into disease, disease into metrics, metrics into payment, payment into documentation, documentation into more disease, and disease into a life organized around compliance.

The honest answer is worse than either slogan. It is all of the above.

Medicine optimized for diseases. Patients accumulated disease graphs.

The statistic that breaks the frame

In 2025, CDC researchers analyzing 2013-2023 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System data estimated that, in 2023, 76.4% of U.S. adults - about 194 million people - reported at least one of twelve selected chronic conditions. They estimated that 51.4% - about 130 million people - reported multiple chronic conditions. The conditions included asthma, arthritis, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, depression, diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and stroke. The analysis used 2,673,529 adults across odd-year BRFSS cycles from 2013 to 2023. [1]

That number should stop the room.

Not because it proves that three-quarters of American adults carry severe biological disease. It does not. BRFSS is a telephone survey system; CDC describes it as collecting state data on adult health-related risk behaviors, chronic health conditions, and preventive service use. [2] The 2025 CDC analysis classified most conditions by whether respondents said a doctor or health professional had ever told them they had the condition. It included obesity from self-reported height and weight. It also reported median combined landline and cellular response rates across included years ranging from 44.0% to 49.4%, with a median of 46.2%, and named self-report as a limitation. [1]

The caveat strengthens the argument. If a surveillance category can place most adults into chronic disease, then the first serious question is not, Why is everyone sick? The first serious question is: what kind of object is a chronic condition?

Either America became biologically catastrophic, or the category chronic disease now contains several unlike things, or both. The medical system behaves as if only the first option requires attention. The rational response demands a third move: separate pathology, risk, labeling, payment, and lived suffering before building policy around their sum.

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What counts as being “sick”?

A stroke is not obesity. Obesity is not depression. Depression is not high cholesterol. High cholesterol is not chronic kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease stage 3a in an older adult with stable labs is not the same clinical object as end-stage renal disease. Prediabetes is not diabetes. A billing diagnosis is not always a lived illness. A risk factor is not always a disease. A disease definition is not always a biological discovery.

The chronic-disease model asks the system to treat these objects as comparable. It counts them, codes them, targets them, reimburses them, and builds guidelines around them. Then it acts surprised when patients do not look like the models.