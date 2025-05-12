Popular Rationalism

Alexis Baden-Mayer
5h

Thanks for this, Dr. Jack, but I’m afraid you understate Sec. Kennedy’s power under the PREP Act. The PREP Act must be invoked by the Secretary and he has the power now to REVOKE the current declarations (all nine of them, including the one for COVID, which gratuitously covers seasonal flu vaccines): https://organicconsumers.org/something-sec-kennedy-can-do-that-we-should-all-be-able-to-agree-on-revoke-the-prep-act-declarations-that-take-away-our-power-to-hold-corporations-accountable/ I think he should do this retroactively, to set up a legal challenge, forcing the pharmaceutical companies to challenge the PREP Act’s assertion that the Secretary’s PREP al act decisions cannot be reviewed by the courts. https://advocacy.organicconsumers.org/page/80656/petition/1

2 replies by James Lyons-Weiler and others
Ricardo Beas
4h

Just declare ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and other treatments good for fighting covid and automatically the EUA can be nullified for all covid vaccines.

2 replies by James Lyons-Weiler and others
