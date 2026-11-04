Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Randy's avatar
Randy
12h

If the “protected” left in a dedicated left turn lane comes at the END of a “permissive” left period, the green arrow is often not activated because all the left-turning traffic has found gaps in the oncoming traffic and cleared the lane. On the other hand, if the “protected” green arrow happens FIRST, oncoming traffic is always held up to allow multiple cars to turn, even for one car turning left. We have way too many “protected first, then permissive” schemes (with no cars left in the queue after the arrow), when it should be the reverse.

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2 replies by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
Martin Rossol's avatar
Martin Rossol
16h

Yikes! I grew up and learned to drive in Michigan. Have often thought about the 'net benefit' but never tried to actually do the calculations. Of course, we/engineers have learned much in the 100 or so years since the Model-T. Traffic engineering has evolved. Traffic signals which sense traffic volume can make a huge difference. Your attempt at calculating cost/benefit in 2026 was much more complex than it would have been 30 years ago (I think). Thanks for the effort.

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1 reply by James Lyons-Weiler, PhD
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