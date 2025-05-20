Popular Rationalism

My cat developed kidney disease as she got older... maybe it was also vaccine related ?

Thank you so much for doing this. Especially for mentioning the titers. So many pet patents do not even know about them. I have had all my dogs titered since 2005. Unfortunately, “They” do not accept the rabies titer and also many dog parks and day care and boarding facilities do not acknowledge titers either. The tiers are quite expensive and that is probably intentional as well. Dr. Jean Dodds, Veterinarian in California, has done excellent research on titers for rabies but it was dismissed by the medical board.There are a few social groups for vaccine aware pet parents and I will share this article with them. Again, thank you so much for acknowledging and sharing this information.

