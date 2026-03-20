Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Mouzer's avatar
Mouzer
1hEdited

Now that information for patients is kept online, I update mine with changes so it's on all the records. I check for side effects on drugs.com. With only 15 minutes a patient, one can no longer expect doctors to catch things. Fortunately there are now online AI doctors. I tried one just to see, and it asked a long string of questions, so it was very thorough. I think these will help in the long run.

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

For every drug prescribed, there will be a side effect. Shame on the healthcare providers who never tell their patients.

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