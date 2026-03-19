What Causes the Top 100 Chronic Illnesses in America: Part 1
Here is a working list of the top 100 Chronic Illnesses in the US - based on breadth and on prevalence (superset). This is the first of 3 articles.
Secretary Kennedy’s MAHA mandate is to reduce chronic illness in America. Let’s get into chronic illness.
This is the first of in a series articles to help the public realize what chronic illnesses are plaguing America and their likely root causes, including iatrogenic causes (such as drug or vaccine side effects).
We’ll start by putting the superset list right here:
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLIC (20)
I10 — Essential (primary) hypertension
I11.0 — Hypertensive heart disease with heart failure
I11.9 — Hypertensive heart disease without heart failure
I21.3 — ST elevation (STEMI) of unspecified site
I25.10 — Atherosclerotic heart disease of native coronary artery without angina
I50.9 — Heart failure, unspecified
I48.91 — Unspecified atrial fibrillation
I63.9 — Cerebral infarction, unspecified
I65.29 — Occlusion and stenosis of unspecified carotid artery
I20.9 — Angina pectoris, unspecified
E78.5 — Hyperlipidemia, unspecified
E78.0 — Pure hypercholesterolemia, unspecified
E78.1 — Pure hyperglyceridemia
E66.9 — Obesity, unspecified
E66.01 — Morbid (severe) obesity due to excess calories
E66.1 — Drug‑induced obesity
R73.9 — Elevated glucose, unspecified (prediabetes)
R63.5 — Abnormal weight gain
R63.6 — Abnormal weight loss
I87.2 — Venous insufficiency (chronic)
DIABETES / ENDOCRINE (8)
E11.9 — Type 2 diabetes mellitus without complications
E11.22 — Type 2 diabetes mellitus with diabetic chronic kidney disease
E11.65 — Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hyperglycemia
E10.9 — Type 1 diabetes mellitus without complications
E16.1 — Other hypoglycemia
E03.9 — Hypothyroidism, unspecified
E05.90 — Thyrotoxicosis without thyrotoxic crisis
E89.1 — Postprocedural hypoinsulinemia
RESPIRATORY (10)
J44.9 — COPD, unspecified
J45.909 — Asthma, unspecified, uncomplicated
J45.22 — Mild intermittent asthma with (acute) exacerbation
J96.10 — Chronic respiratory failure
J98.4 — Other disorders of lung
E84.9 — Cystic fibrosis, unspecified (chronic component)
R06.02 — Shortness of breath
J47.9 — Bronchiectasis, uncomplicated
J42 — Unspecified chronic bronchitis
J60 — Coalworker’s pneumoconiosis
MUSCULOSKELETAL & PAIN (10)
M17.9 — Osteoarthritis of knee, unspecified
M19.90 — Osteoarthritis, unspecified site
M54.5 — Low back pain
M25.50 — Pain in unspecified joint
M48.02 — Spinal stenosis, unspecified region
M13.9 — Polyarthritis, unspecified
M79.1 — Myalgia
M79.7 — Fibromyalgia
M16.9 — Osteoarthritis of hip, unspecified
M47.812 — Spondylosis without myelopathy or radiculopathy, lumbar region
MENTAL HEALTH / NEUROCOGNITIVE (12)
F33.1 — Major depressive disorder, recurrent moderate
F41.9 — Anxiety disorder, unspecified
F32.A — Depression, unspecified
F43.21 — Adjustment disorder with depressed mood
F45.41 — Pain disorder exclusively related to psychological factors
F02.80 — Dementia in other diseases classified elsewhere without behavioral disturbance
F03.90 — Unspecified dementia without behavioral disturbance
G31.84 — Mild cognitive impairment
R41.83 — Mild cognitive impairment, unspecified
F11.20 — Opioid dependence, uncomplicated
F63.9 — Impulse control disorder, unspecified
Z91.19 — Patient’s noncompliance with medical treatment
CHRONIC KIDNEY / UROLOGIC (6)
N18.9 — Chronic kidney disease, unspecified
N18.30 — CKD, stage 3 unspecified
N18.4 — CKD, stage 4
N18.6 — End‑stage renal disease
N19 — Unspecified kidney failure
R35.0 — Frequency of micturition
GASTROINTESTINAL / HEPATIC (8)
K21.9 — Gastroesophageal reflux disease without esophagitis
K29.70 — Gastritis, unspecified, without bleeding
K76.9 — Liver disease, unspecified
K74.60 — Unspecified cirrhosis of liver
K58.9 — Irritable bowel syndrome without diarrhea
K59.00 — Constipation, unspecified
R10.9 — Abdominal pain, unspecified
R11.10 — Nausea with vomiting, unspecified
NEUROLOGIC / PAIN (6)
G43.909 — Migraine, unspecified
G44.1 — Vascular headache, not elsewhere classified
G62.9 — Polyneuropathy, unspecified
G89.29 — Other chronic pain
R51 — Headache
R52 — Pain, unspecified
IMMUNOLOGIC / AUTOIMMUNE / OTHER (10)
M32.9 — Systemic lupus erythematosus, unspecified
M05.79 — Rheumatoid arthritis with rheumatoid factor of multiple sites
M06.9 — Rheumatoid arthritis, unspecified
L40.9 — Psoriasis, unspecified
D89.9 — Disorder involving immune mechanism, unspecified
L93.0 — Discoid lupus erythematosus
L20.9 — Atopic dermatitis, unspecified
R53.1 — Weakness
R53.2 — Functional quadriplegia
Z79.899 — Other long term (current) drug therapy
COMMON CANCERS (8)
C50.9 — Malignant neoplasm of breast, unspecified
C61 — Malignant neoplasm of prostate
C34.90 — Malignant neoplasm of unspecified part of unspecified bronchus or lung
C18.9 — Malignant neoplasm of colon, unspecified
C43.39 — Malignant melanoma of skin, unspecified
C25.9 — Malignant neoplasm of pancreas, unspecified
C67.9 — Malignant neoplasm of bladder, unspecified
C16.9 — Malignant neoplasm of stomach, unspecified
C22.0 — Liver cell carcinoma
C50.911 — Malignant neoplasm of right female breast
In the next article, we’ll look at known relationships between pharmaceutical drugs as known causes, effectors, mediators, and exacerbators of these conditions.