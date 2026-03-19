Secretary Kennedy’s MAHA mandate is to reduce chronic illness in America. Let’s get into chronic illness.

This is the first of in a series articles to help the public realize what chronic illnesses are plaguing America and their likely root causes, including iatrogenic causes (such as drug or vaccine side effects).

We’ll start by putting the superset list right here:

CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLIC (20)

I10 — Essential (primary) hypertension I11.0 — Hypertensive heart disease with heart failure I11.9 — Hypertensive heart disease without heart failure I21.3 — ST elevation (STEMI) of unspecified site I25.10 — Atherosclerotic heart disease of native coronary artery without angina I50.9 — Heart failure, unspecified I48.91 — Unspecified atrial fibrillation I63.9 — Cerebral infarction, unspecified I65.29 — Occlusion and stenosis of unspecified carotid artery I20.9 — Angina pectoris, unspecified E78.5 — Hyperlipidemia, unspecified E78.0 — Pure hypercholesterolemia, unspecified E78.1 — Pure hyperglyceridemia E66.9 — Obesity, unspecified E66.01 — Morbid (severe) obesity due to excess calories E66.1 — Drug‑induced obesity R73.9 — Elevated glucose, unspecified (prediabetes) R63.5 — Abnormal weight gain R63.6 — Abnormal weight loss I87.2 — Venous insufficiency (chronic)

DIABETES / ENDOCRINE (8)

E11.9 — Type 2 diabetes mellitus without complications E11.22 — Type 2 diabetes mellitus with diabetic chronic kidney disease E11.65 — Type 2 diabetes mellitus with hyperglycemia E10.9 — Type 1 diabetes mellitus without complications E16.1 — Other hypoglycemia E03.9 — Hypothyroidism, unspecified E05.90 — Thyrotoxicosis without thyrotoxic crisis E89.1 — Postprocedural hypoinsulinemia

RESPIRATORY (10)

J44.9 — COPD, unspecified J45.909 — Asthma, unspecified, uncomplicated J45.22 — Mild intermittent asthma with (acute) exacerbation J96.10 — Chronic respiratory failure J98.4 — Other disorders of lung E84.9 — Cystic fibrosis, unspecified (chronic component) R06.02 — Shortness of breath J47.9 — Bronchiectasis, uncomplicated J42 — Unspecified chronic bronchitis J60 — Coalworker’s pneumoconiosis

MUSCULOSKELETAL & PAIN (10)

M17.9 — Osteoarthritis of knee, unspecified M19.90 — Osteoarthritis, unspecified site M54.5 — Low back pain M25.50 — Pain in unspecified joint M48.02 — Spinal stenosis, unspecified region M13.9 — Polyarthritis, unspecified M79.1 — Myalgia M79.7 — Fibromyalgia M16.9 — Osteoarthritis of hip, unspecified M47.812 — Spondylosis without myelopathy or radiculopathy, lumbar region

MENTAL HEALTH / NEUROCOGNITIVE (12)

F33.1 — Major depressive disorder, recurrent moderate F41.9 — Anxiety disorder, unspecified F32.A — Depression, unspecified F43.21 — Adjustment disorder with depressed mood F45.41 — Pain disorder exclusively related to psychological factors F02.80 — Dementia in other diseases classified elsewhere without behavioral disturbance F03.90 — Unspecified dementia without behavioral disturbance G31.84 — Mild cognitive impairment R41.83 — Mild cognitive impairment, unspecified F11.20 — Opioid dependence, uncomplicated F63.9 — Impulse control disorder, unspecified Z91.19 — Patient’s noncompliance with medical treatment

CHRONIC KIDNEY / UROLOGIC (6)

N18.9 — Chronic kidney disease, unspecified N18.30 — CKD, stage 3 unspecified N18.4 — CKD, stage 4 N18.6 — End‑stage renal disease N19 — Unspecified kidney failure R35.0 — Frequency of micturition

GASTROINTESTINAL / HEPATIC (8)

K21.9 — Gastroesophageal reflux disease without esophagitis K29.70 — Gastritis, unspecified, without bleeding K76.9 — Liver disease, unspecified K74.60 — Unspecified cirrhosis of liver K58.9 — Irritable bowel syndrome without diarrhea K59.00 — Constipation, unspecified R10.9 — Abdominal pain, unspecified R11.10 — Nausea with vomiting, unspecified

NEUROLOGIC / PAIN (6)

G43.909 — Migraine, unspecified G44.1 — Vascular headache, not elsewhere classified G62.9 — Polyneuropathy, unspecified G89.29 — Other chronic pain R51 — Headache R52 — Pain, unspecified

IMMUNOLOGIC / AUTOIMMUNE / OTHER (10)

M32.9 — Systemic lupus erythematosus, unspecified M05.79 — Rheumatoid arthritis with rheumatoid factor of multiple sites M06.9 — Rheumatoid arthritis, unspecified L40.9 — Psoriasis, unspecified D89.9 — Disorder involving immune mechanism, unspecified L93.0 — Discoid lupus erythematosus L20.9 — Atopic dermatitis, unspecified R53.1 — Weakness R53.2 — Functional quadriplegia Z79.899 — Other long term (current) drug therapy

COMMON CANCERS (8)

C50.9 — Malignant neoplasm of breast, unspecified C61 — Malignant neoplasm of prostate C34.90 — Malignant neoplasm of unspecified part of unspecified bronchus or lung C18.9 — Malignant neoplasm of colon, unspecified C43.39 — Malignant melanoma of skin, unspecified C25.9 — Malignant neoplasm of pancreas, unspecified C67.9 — Malignant neoplasm of bladder, unspecified C16.9 — Malignant neoplasm of stomach, unspecified C22.0 — Liver cell carcinoma C50.911 — Malignant neoplasm of right female breast

In the next article, we’ll look at known relationships between pharmaceutical drugs as known causes, effectors, mediators, and exacerbators of these conditions.

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