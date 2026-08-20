Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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ds's avatar
ds
2h

This is incredible. Great work

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reality speaks's avatar
reality speaks
2h

Ben Shapiro is a tool of the deep state which in turn is a tool of Big Pharma. Ignore the nippy little dog and feel free to kick it in the nose if its too loud. There is no study ever run that wasn't designed not to find the link, Any researcher, Scientist, Doctor who even sort of implies that their is a connection will be destroyed and their career will be ruined. RFK Jr. is right and he is having to play the long game IE Allowing the poison MRNA Covid shot to still be administered so he can buy time to prove the link between vaccines and autism.

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