West Virginia now recognizes a signed religious or moral objection to school-entry vaccination and instructs state officials to take no enforcement action against that objector where the state’s Equal Protection for Religion Act (EPRA) would be violated. Governor Patrick Morrisey’s Executive Order 7-25 (Jan 14, 2025) authorizes objections from “persons who desire to send their children to a state school or state-regulated child care center” on religious or conscientious grounds. That’s not confined to a narrow class (e.g., only parents, only members of a particular denomination). It covers any person responsible for a child’s enrollment—parent, guardian, custodian—within the school/child-care context.

It also directs agencies to stand up an objections process and deliver rules and draft legislation to codify the exemption. West Virginia Secretary of State

Background. For decades, West Virginia was among the strictest states: the school-entry statute, W. Va. Code § 16-3-4, listed required immunizations and provided only a medical exemption via the Commissioner. No express statutory route existed for religious claims. At the same time, West Virginia courts have repeatedly recognized that education is a fundamental constitutional right, and in 2023 the Legislature enacted EPRA, which bars the state from substantially burdening religious exercise unless it proves a compelling interest pursued by the least restrictive means. West Virginia Code, West Virginia Attorney General

That legal architecture collided with agency practice that long said there were “no non-medical exemptions,” leaving families with sincere religious or moral objections to face exclusion. EO 7-25 resolves the conflict at the executive level by harmonizing day-to-day administration of § 16-3-4 with EPRA’s strict-scrutiny standard and by ordering codification. WVOEPS West Virginia Secretary of State

What changed

Signed statement = sufficient proof. EO 7-25 provides that “a writing signed by the objector shall be sufficient proof to establish the objection.”

Non-enforcement where EPRA applies. State officials “shall take no action to enforce” school-entry vaccination against the particular objector when enforcement would violate EPRA.

Codification clock. The Bureau for Public Health and the State Health Officer must propose rules and legislation and report objection counts to the Governor by a set deadline.

What did not change. § 16-3-4 remains on the books (public, private, and parochial K-12 and state-regulated child-care); medical exemptions still run through the Commissioner. EO 7-25 does not repeal statutes—it binds executive agencies and resets enforcement to comply with EPRA.

How it works now (for families and schools)

A parent/guardian prepares a one-page signed objection stating a sincere religious or moral objection to one or more vaccines listed in § 16-3-4, names the student and school/program, and dates/signs the statement. Submit per the Bureau’s forthcoming process (or, until it posts, deliver to the school/district and copy local health officials). Keep a stamped copy. Schools enroll the student while agencies implement the EPRA-compliant process; officials do not enforce against that objector where EPRA would be violated. West Virginia Secretary of State

Federal posture—and Kennedy’s public stance

HHS’s Office for Civil Rights sent a letter to West Virginia health departments participating in the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program: VFC providers must comply with applicable state law, including any law “relating to any religious or other exemption.” The letter cites EPRA and EO 7-25 and ties compliance to federal program participation. HHS.gov

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. explicitly backed the order on X: he stands with Governor Morrisey, will enforce conscience protections at HHS, and urges legislators to protect these rights. X

Before vs. After EO 7-25

What remains contested—and what does not

EO 7-25 binds executive agencies now: accept signed objections and refrain from enforcement against objectors where EPRA would be violated, while proposing rules and legislation to codify the exemption. Separate disputes persist—most visibly the State Board of Education’s pushback and litigation over implementation, alongside a Raleigh County preliminary injunction allowing specific children to attend school under religious exemptions. Those court matters do not erase the order’s directives to the executive branch. We will track dockets and guidance as they update. West Virginia Public Broadcasting AP News

The legal architecture

EPRA supplies the test: the state must avoid substantial burdens on religious exercise and philosophical comprehension unless it proves a compelling interest pursued by the least restrictive means. EO 7-25 operationalizes that test for school immunizations by creating a signed-statement process and forbidding enforcement against the specific objector where EPRA would be violated. The school-entry statute keeps its vaccine list and medical-exemption machinery, but agencies must administer it in a way that passes EPRA’s strict scrutiny—especially salient because education is a fundamental right in West Virginia.

National context

Until this order, West Virginia stood with a very small set of states that did not allow any non-medical school-entry exemption. The National Conference of State Legislatures has documented that landscape; EO 7-25 moves West Virginia off that list in practice, with statutory codification queued. NCSL

