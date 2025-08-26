Popular Rationalism

V. N. Alexander
2h

Very good news. Still, I wait for the day when I can object to mandates on constitutional grounds or intellectual grounds. (I'm smarter than most bureaucrats, thank you very much.) For people like me, who are not part of any religious group and who do not have a belief in a "higher" power, we would have to lie in our statements objecting on "moral" grounds or professing deeply held religious beliefs--which I would do in a heartbeat to protect my child's health. I believe that breaking an unjust law is my moral duty. But I might not be able to ask or convince my child to lie, since that's his decision. I also fear that religious exemption will always be vulnerable to those who disrespect religious beliefs. What we really need is that the right to fully informed consent be respected for all things. Exemptions for mandates are not good enough. We need to get rid of mandates that violate bodily autonomy. Period.

Polemarchus
2h

A potentially more useful statutory requirement to follow would be to require provisions for signature attested informed consent before any medical therapies and procedures including vaccinations. Informed consent is in dire need of comprehensive review and renewal in the face of medical authoritarianism and utopian utilitarian views which undermine the rights of patients and poisons the patient-physician relationship. While West Virginia has taken a positive step much more is needed to restore the Hippocratic oath and the Kantian ethical standard some of us still remember.

