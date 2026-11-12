James Lyons-Weiler, PhD

On November 9, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a required labeling change for all glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, the GLP-1 medications that include Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound. Manufacturers must add information about a potential increased risk of non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy, or NAION, to the Warnings and Precautions section. The condition can cause sudden, painless loss of vision in one eye, including permanent impairment. FDA advises patients to report such symptoms immediately and clinicians to arrange prompt ophthalmological evaluation when they suspect NAION.

Everyone - patients, patient family members, doctors, regulators and pharmacists - need to know the link to thiamine deficiency.

The agency’s analysis of 126 randomized trials identified 15 probable NAION events: ten among GLP-1 recipients and five among comparator recipients, with rates of 6.4 and 3.8 per 100,000 person-years, respectively. Its animal-data review left the mechanism unresolved. The new warning concerns optic-nerve injury. Prolonged vomiting and inadequate food intake create another route to neurological injury by reducing the supply of thiamine.

Sulbutiamine and fursultiamine are synthetic, fat-soluble derivatives of thiamine, vitamin B1. Fursultiamine also goes by the chemical name thiamine tetrahydrofurfuryl disulfide, or TTFD. Benfotiamine is another oral thiamine precursor, although its chemistry differs: researchers who examined its solubility distinguish it from the lipid-soluble disulfide derivatives. These names describe different compounds, with different evidence behind them. Their pharmacology matters when the question concerns delivering an essential nutrient to a patient who has stopped eating adequately.

The thiamine concern comes from reports of Wernicke encephalopathy during GLP-1 treatment. Clinicians have described patients whose persistent vomiting or sharply reduced food intake preceded serious neurological deterioration. A 2025 pharmacovigilance analysis identified a signal involving semaglutide, tirzepatide, and the broader medication group. Tirzepatide also activates the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor, which distinguishes its pharmacology from semaglutide.

Preventive supplementation and emergency treatment require different decisions. Whether sulbutiamine, TTFD, or benfotiamine prevents Wernicke encephalopathy during GLP-1 treatment remains an unanswered clinical question. When clinicians suspect that syndrome, neurological guidance supports prompt parenteral thiamine, meaning treatment by injection, usually intravenously. New confusion, difficulty walking, or abnormal eye movements during prolonged vomiting or severe dietary restriction warrants urgent medical evaluation. The opportunity for prevention begins earlier, while the patient can still report that eating has become difficult.

The brain still needs the nutrients that make metabolism work

Thiamine participates in the machinery that allows cells to process energy. Its principal active form, thiamine diphosphate, serves as a cofactor for enzymes involved in glucose, amino-acid, and lipid metabolism. The National Institutes of Health describes small body stores and a short half-life, which make a continuing dietary supply necessary. A person’s remaining body fat therefore tells us little about whether that person has enough thiamine. Stored energy and the nutrients required to use it are different biological resources.

That distinction should shape the assessment of any treatment that substantially reduces food intake. The clinician needs to know what the person eats, how much stays down, and whether the diet still supplies essential nutrients. A weight measurement cannot answer those questions. Neither can a patient’s satisfaction with appetite suppression. A treatment program must evaluate the physiological consequences of the change it produces.

The proposed pathway in the GLP-1 reports is straightforward: treatment-associated gastrointestinal intolerance or appetite suppression reduces nutritional intake; deficiency develops; neurological function deteriorates. Investigators have documented parts of that sequence through clinical histories, blood measurements, imaging, and responses to thiamine. Those observations support concern about a nutritional route to injury. They leave direct drug-induced depletion of thiamine inside the human brain unmeasured.

The route matters for prevention. If inadequate intake mediates an injury, monitoring intake and correcting nutritional deterioration could interrupt it. A harm mediated through poor nutrition belongs in medication risk assessment just as a harm mediated through dehydration does. The intermediate step identifies a place to intervene.

What happened to the patients

In a 2024 report by Krishna Sheth and colleagues, a 37-year-old man taking semaglutide developed nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite, and substantial weight loss. He arrived with difficulty speaking and swallowing and abnormal eye movements. His imaging supported a differential that included Wernicke encephalopathy. Clinicians treated him with intravenous thiamine, and his symptoms improved, although swallowing difficulties still required rehabilitation. The report contains no thiamine concentration and documents substantial comorbidity and recent synthetic cannabinoid use. It provides a clinical warning with competing explanations that deserve attention.

A report by Ali Zahir and colleagues supplies a measured deficiency. A woman who experienced vomiting and lost 45 kilograms, about 100 pounds, over ten weeks after starting semaglutide had a vitamin B1 result of 61 nmol/L, below the laboratory’s reference interval of 74–222 nmol/L. Her mental status, eye-movement abnormalities, and ataxia improved after thiamine. Other neurological problems persisted. The investigators identified overlapping processes, including treatment-induced diabetic neuropathy and small-vessel cerebral infarcts. The measured B1 result supports systemic deficiency; the competing diagnoses prevent attribution of every finding to that deficiency.

The larger Clinical Nutrition investigation by Dana Lev and colleagues, published online in January 2026, assembled 15 cases: 13 from the Food and Drug Administration’s adverse-event reporting system, one additional published patient, and one patient from the investigators’ medical center. Eight involved semaglutide and six involved tirzepatide. Seven of the 11 patients with follow-up information had persistent neurological consequences. Those outcomes give the signal clinical importance even while its frequency remains unresolved.

In October 2026, an in-press report in the American Journal of Case Reports described a 69-year-old man who experienced months of intractable vomiting after starting tirzepatide. His consciousness deteriorated, imaging supported Wernicke encephalopathy, and he ultimately died after entering hospice care. The authors explicitly state that they did not independently confirm biochemical thiamine deficiency. A clinical diagnosis and compatible imaging justify concern and treatment; they do not supply a direct assay of brain thiamine or isolate the drug’s causal contribution.

These reports should prompt a specific question at the next prescription renewal: has this patient’s reduced intake remained nutritionally adequate? Waiting until a patient develops a neurological syndrome places the investigation at the end of the possible causal sequence. Prevention requires looking earlier.

A safety signal needs a denominator

The 2025 analysis by Cécile Gras and colleagues described a 49-year-old woman with Wernicke encephalopathy after repeated vomiting and reduced food intake during semaglutide treatment. It identified 18 additional reports in the literature and the World Health Organization’s VigiBase database. Nausea, vomiting, or reduced intake appeared in 68% of the cases. Those observations reinforce the nutritional pathway, but overlapping source material means that adding the published studies’ case counts could count a patient more than once.

The FDA’s explanation of its reporting system identifies incomplete information, duplicate reports, and uncertainty about causation. The system also lacks the information needed to calculate how often an event occurs among treated patients. A reporting odds ratio measures a pattern within submitted reports. Calling it a patient’s relative risk would change the meaning of the statistic.

The Lev paper also contains a discrepancy that warrants clarification. Its abstract reports a reporting odds ratio of 2.35, with a 95% confidence interval of 1.38–4.01; the publisher’s indexed Results text gives 2.18, with an interval of 1.25–3.79. Restricting the comparison to other diabetes medications yields 2.60, with a wide interval of 0.85–7.96. That uncertainty belongs beside the positive signal.

A defensible response holds two questions open at once. How often does this happen, and what can prevent it in the patients who develop nutritional compromise? The reporting databases cannot settle the first. Existing knowledge about thiamine deficiency already gives clinicians reasons to address the second. Neither a reassuring adjective nor an alarming headline can replace a denominator, an appropriate comparator, and systematic follow-up.

Gastrointestinal symptoms have measurable consequences

The Wegovy prescribing information reports gastrointestinal adverse reactions in 73% of adult injection recipients versus 47% of placebo recipients in weight-reduction trials. Severe reactions occurred in 4.1% versus 0.9%. The label already instructs patients to report persistent nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea and recognizes dehydration-related kidney injury. The DailyMed version updated June 18, 2026, contains no mention of thiamine or Wernicke encephalopathy. That June label predates the FDA’s November 9 NAION announcement. The absence of a thiamine warning identifies a specific topic for labeling review; it does not establish what any individual clinician discussed with a patient.

For clinical follow-up, the meaningful distinction is between symptoms a patient can manage while maintaining nutrition and symptoms that prevent adequate intake. A standardized question about vomiting will miss part of the problem if nobody asks what the patient has actually eaten. A medication service should document the nutritional consequences of gastrointestinal symptoms and identify who will respond when intake deteriorates.

The medication’s benefits deserve the same numerical precision. In the SELECT randomized trial, 17,604 adults with established cardiovascular disease and overweight or obesity, without diabetes, received semaglutide or placebo. Over a mean 39.8 months, the composite of cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attack, or nonfatal stroke occurred in 6.5% versus 8.0%, a difference of 1.5 percentage points. Adverse events leading to permanent treatment discontinuation occurred in 16.6% versus 8.2%. Novo Nordisk funded the trial. These results apply to the enrolled population and the stated endpoints.

The clinical objective should be to preserve demonstrated benefits while reducing avoidable harm. That requires evaluating nutritional function as treatment proceeds. A favorable cardiovascular result cannot answer a question about thiamine surveillance unless the study measured that question with an appropriate design. Equally, a series of severe neurological cases cannot determine the overall benefit–risk balance for every person prescribed the medication.

Prevention guidance already exists

The professional literature has begun to address the nutritional problem. A 2025 joint advisory from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, American Society for Nutrition, Obesity Medicine Association, and The Obesity Society identifies vitamin B1 among nutrients of concern during GLP-1 treatment. It calls for nutritional assessment, management of gastrointestinal symptoms, and continuing attention to dietary adequacy. Its recommendations provide a basis for asking how prescribing services implement that care.

The American Diabetes Association’s 2026 Standards of Care recommend monitoring nutritional intake during obesity treatment and screening for micronutrient deficiencies after substantial or rapid weight loss. The text identifies more than 20% total weight loss or more than 4% per month as screening triggers and includes B1 among the nutrients of concern. It also acknowledges that no universal screening interval exists. Clinicians should treat those numbers as prompts for assessment, while responding to concerning symptoms at any rate of weight loss.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery’s 2025 Wernicke guideline goes further. Its task force recommends preventive oral thiamine for patients at high risk who begin weight-loss treatment, including medical treatment. It separately addresses suspected Wernicke encephalopathy with urgent intravenous therapy and simultaneous laboratory evaluation. These recommendations draw on a literature review and expert judgment. They establish a concrete prevention proposal; a trial still needs to determine the best preventive strategy for particular GLP-1-treated populations.

The next accountability question concerns implementation. A prescribing service should be able to explain how it identifies nutritional vulnerability, follows a patient whose intake falls, and escalates care when neurological symptoms appear. Researchers can audit those processes and measure whether they improve outcomes. The existence of guidance makes that evaluation possible; it does not tell us how consistently patients receive the recommended care.

What the synthetic thiamine derivatives can tell us

The formulation question deserves direct investigation. In two randomized crossover pharmacokinetic studies, Park and colleagues compared multivitamin preparations containing fursultiamine with preparations containing benfotiamine or thiamine nitrate. Each study enrolled 24 healthy men. The investigators measured thiamine and its metabolites in blood after single doses. The results supported efficient systemic delivery from the tested formulations, with important differences in metabolite distribution. Ildong Pharmaceutical funded the work. Those measurements address absorption and exposure; they provide no neurological prevention endpoint in patients taking GLP-1 drugs.

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Brain exposure requires its own evidence. Volvert and colleagues found that benfotiamine increased thiamine measures in blood and liver without a significant corresponding brain increase under their mouse protocol. A different experiment by Pan and colleagues reported increased free brain thiamine after benfotiamine or fursultiamine in transgenic mice. The differences between these experiments make an absolute claim about brain delivery inappropriate. Animal strain and disease model, dose and formulation, treatment duration, and the particular thiamine compound measured all matter.

Human clinical findings also require endpoint discipline. A 70-person randomized pilot trial of benfotiamine in mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer disease found a favorable result on a secondary clinical rating. Its primary cognitive endpoint did not reach conventional statistical significance in the unadjusted intention-to-treat comparison (p = 0.162) or the unadjusted per-protocol comparison (p = 0.125). NIH and the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation supported the study, which also received its benfotiamine from a commercial supplier. The trial addressed a different disease and did not test prevention of GLP-1-associated deficiency. A larger trial can determine whether the secondary clinical signal replicates.

Sulbutiamine has relevant experimental evidence as well. A rat study of thiamine compartmentation found that injected radiolabeled sulbutiamine supplied material to brain thiamine metabolism. Such a result tells investigators what to measure next. It leaves open the practical human questions of oral dose, nutritional state, duration, tolerability, and neurological outcomes. A clinically useful comparison must measure those outcomes directly.

Sulbutiamine also has its own adverse-effect profile. The French product information for Arcalion lists agitation, tremor, headache, nausea, vomiting, and rash among uncommon adverse effects and limits that product’s treatment course to four weeks. A formulation discussion should include such information alongside absorption studies.

The appropriate comparison should include conventional thiamine. An improved laboratory exposure profile becomes clinically valuable when it improves the outcome the patient needs. Investigators should establish whether a derivative prevents deficiency more reliably, whether a patient can tolerate it during gastrointestinal illness, and whether its additional pharmacological effects introduce problems. The word vitamin should invite careful physiological reasoning, with the same demand for meaningful controls that applies to a prescription drug.

The research should follow patients before symptoms begin

A registered randomized trial, NCT06981936, already addresses nutritional prevention during GLP-1 treatment. Its record lists 150 participants, a daily multivitamin/mineral preparation compared with placebo, and serial measurements that include thiamine. The registry records completion in May 2026 but contains no posted results as of November 11, 2026. It does not specify the thiamine chemical form. Its primary endpoint combines vitamin and mineral deficiencies, so eventual results will require examination of the separate thiamine findings. The study record supplies no basis for declaring one synthetic derivative effective.

A useful clinical study would enroll patients before treatment, document their diet and baseline nutritional status, and retain a defined denominator throughout follow-up. It would measure thiamine status serially and record dose escalation, vomiting, supplement use, weight trajectory, alcohol exposure, prior gastrointestinal surgery, and relevant disease. Neurological assessment would distinguish peripheral neuropathy, cognitive impairment, and clinically adjudicated Wernicke encephalopathy. Combining them into a single outcome would obscure differences in mechanism and severity.

The statistical model must distinguish pre-existing confounders from events that treatment causes. If the medication contributes to vomiting, and vomiting contributes to deficiency, adjusting away vomiting in the principal analysis could remove part of the very pathway under investigation. Estimate the overall treatment association, then examine mediation separately. Follow patients who discontinue the drug; otherwise, the study risks losing the patients whose adverse experiences drove them out of treatment.

Preventive trials should compare defined formulations, disclose doses and ingredients, and report thiamine outcomes separately from a combined vitamin-deficiency endpoint. Trials can test oral strategies among patients eligible for prevention while ensuring prompt treatment for anyone who develops deficiency or concerning symptoms. A study must never require a deteriorating patient to remain untreated to preserve a comparison group.

A complementary mechanistic experiment could compare drug-treated animals with controls receiving matched food and thiamine intake, alongside controls allowed to eat freely. Measurements of blood and region-specific brain thiamine metabolites could separate reduced intake from a direct pharmacological effect. The design would test the original brain-depletion hypothesis instead of assuming it from a clinical diagnosis.

The resulting evidence would allow a much more useful discussion of frequency, susceptibility, and prevention. Investigators should publish the full follow-up, including null results, treatment discontinuations, missing measurements, and adverse effects of supplementation. Independent access to the data would permit the scrutiny that both medication manufacturers and supplement manufacturers should expect.

Bring the formulation question back to the patient

Thiamine deserves attention while patients can still maintain nutrition, describe their symptoms clearly, and participate in decisions about treatment. The prescribing conversation should connect appetite suppression to actual food intake and give the patient a clear route back to care when that intake deteriorates. Evaluation should include the ability to function and remain adequately nourished as weight changes.

The synthetic fat-soluble thiamine derivatives include sulbutiamine and fursultiamine, or TTFD. Benfotiamine is a chemically distinct oral thiamine precursor with human absorption studies behind it. These compounds belong in a comparative prevention research program alongside conventional thiamine. Current clinical evidence identifies neither a preferred synthetic derivative nor a universal protective regimen for GLP-1 users.

Persistent vomiting or an inability to eat adequately calls for prompt clinical assessment. New confusion, unsteadiness, or abnormal eye movements calls for emergency evaluation, and suspected Wernicke encephalopathy requires prompt parenteral thiamine, usually intravenously, without waiting for a definitive laboratory result. Clinicians and patients can discuss sulbutiamine, fursultiamine, and benfotiamine as distinct formulation questions while researchers establish their preventive value. Protecting neurological function must remain part of the treatment’s definition of success.

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