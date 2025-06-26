Popular Rationalism

Elizabeth Hart
18h

Wow, thanks for this extensive information.

While one can appreciate the benign uses for this technology, we are living in a world where informed consent for medical interventions and privacy is being trashed.

As technocrats exert ever-increasing power over our lives, without our informed consent, the mind boggles at where this is all heading.

We already have the appalling situation where vaccination has been mandated for years, accepted as a given - what next, implants to control and monitor our every move, and people threatened with being locked out of society if they refuse to comply?

Before this goes any further, it’s time right now to address mandatory vaccination, a travesty that should never have been allowed to occur.

This precedent for mandatory interventions must be challenged now.

The vital principle of valid voluntary informed consent for ANY intervention must be paramount.

Dr. Kevin Stillwagon
18h

This is all very concerning. Patents already exist for these devices to track the wearer's location relative to "hot areas" associated with various disease outbreaks. The patents describe the potential ability to either force that person to undergo some sort of medical treatment, including vaccines, or be quarrantined in an attempt to stop the spread, none of which will work.

