Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

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Teresa Barnes-Matych's avatar
Teresa Barnes-Matych
Oct 18

Agreed. Autoimmune diseases would be reduced dramatically.

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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
Oct 18

We sued in 2002 in U.S. District Court. Railroaded ultimately by the "Lilly Rider" to protect the adverse impacts of Thimerosal.

No doubt, I want Dr. Weiler among our expert witnesses when we obtain due process rights to sue again or even to return to USCFC. Dr. James has been relentless in using proven science to attack those areas of current Acts. How this is approacehd by HHS and whom we elect to office in Congress will matter.

To some, NCVIA 1986 is ancient history. Not to families like mine. We have been irreparably harmed and we want to continue on the path for restitution.

There is no liberty without justice.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3853

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