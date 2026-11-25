Nov 25, 2026 · @James Lyons-Weiler

If you do one thing today, share this on social media. POPRAT CTA LEVEL: SUPERURGENT. Human and animal studies point to hope. PREGNANT WOMEN MIGHT WANT TO *NOT INCREASE VITD

Their explosion, and ours

At about 9:00 this morning, Central time, the U.S. Army plans to blow up nearly five tons of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa [1][3]. The Army’s own advisory says lead-containing dust may settle downwind [1].

They call it a controlled explosion. We need one of our own: a controlled explosion of knowledge that travels faster than the dust.

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[IF I HAD A CHILD IN THE PLUME I WOULD RELOCATE THEM TO THEIR GRANDPARENTS’ HOUSE OR OTHER FAMILY AND PLAN A HOUSEWIDE AND YARD CLEANING THEN PLAN FOR 1X - 2X/DAY CONSUMPTION OF COMPOUNDS SCIENCE IS POINTING TO AS NEUROPROTECTED AGAINST LEAD. IN FACT, WE HAVE DESIGNED A TRIAL FOR LEAD-EXPOSED POPULATIONS. RESEARCH STUDY INFORMATION ONLY!]

Lead harms the developing brain, and no safe level of exposure has been identified [2]. Most trials measure lead in blood, and blood is not brain. I come back to that below. Neuroprotection here means keeping lead out of the body and helping the brain resist what gets in.

Two over-the-counter nutrients, calcium and iron, have lowered blood lead in well-run human trials. Plant foods and compounds such as spirulina, curcumin and quercetin have protected the brain in animal studies. No pill has yet been shown to protect a child’s IQ, and I will not pretend otherwise. The evidence still points to hope, and people deserve to see all of it today.

First things first. If officials tell you to leave, leave. If you are downwind, stay indoors, close the windows and clean with wet cloths [1][2]. Nutrition comes second, and it is still worth doing.

We went through every controlled human trial we could find, 26 of them, and our Project Bright Start register of 38 animal studies. Here is what they show, what they do not show, and what you can do before the dust settles. What lowered blood lead

Only calcium and iron lowered blood lead in more than one well-run trial, and the drops were modest: roughly 10 to 20 percent.

Calcium, in pregnant and breastfeeding women. Pregnancy and breastfeeding draw calcium out of bone, and stored lead comes out with it. In 670 pregnant women in Mexico City, 1,200 mg of calcium a day lowered blood lead by 11% compared with a dummy pill [4]. A second trial in 617 breastfeeding women found a smaller drop that could have been chance, and a 16% drop in women who took their pills and carried the most lead in their bones [5]. A third, smaller study pointed the same way [6].

Iron, in children, given in food. In India, iron-fortified rice cut the share of schoolchildren with high blood lead from 65% to 29% in 16 weeks. Without the iron it fell from 68% to 55% [7]. In Morocco, iron-fortified biscuits left blood lead 11% lower than placebo after 28 weeks, and 22% lower with a form of iron that also binds lead [8].

Neither helped everyone. Calcium had no lasting effect on blood lead in three trials covering 549 infants and children [10][11][12]. Iron pills did nothing to blood lead in 602 Mexican schoolchildren, about one in eight of whom was iron deficient [9].

Blood is not brain

A lower blood test does not prove a cleaner brain. In monkeys, the chelating drug succimer lowered blood lead but did not lower brain lead any further than stopping exposure did [35]. In rats, it cut blood lead 1.5 to 2.5 times more than brain lead [36]. In 780 children, it lowered blood lead and their IQ scores were no better three years later [37].

So ask where the lead goes.

Calcium. In pregnancy, part of the answer is that lead stays in the mother’s bones. Calcium slowed bone breakdown by 16% in a trial of Mexican women [38]. In a small isotope study, it delayed the rise in blood lead and about halved the extra lead released from bone [39]. That keeps lead away from the baby. Rat pups born to calcium-deficient dams carried more lead in their blood and organs [40]. It does not remove lead from the mother.

Iron. Dose decides. In lead-exposed rats, a low dose of iron lowered lead in both blood and brain [41]. In a second study, a low dose again lowered lead in the brain’s cortex, and a high dose raised it [42]. More is not better.

No human trial of calcium or iron has measured lead in bone or brain, or tracked how much lead leaves the body. Until one does, lower blood lead is a reason for hope and a question still open.

The other OTCs: promising, unproven, and ruled out

Here is the hard part. No trial has yet shown that any supplement protects a child’s thinking from lead. Two trials tested it after iron or zinc, and neither found an improvement [25][8]. Lower lead is a reason for hope, not a finished proof.

Promising, not yet proven:

• NAC (N-acetylcysteine): lower lead in two small trials, neither with a dummy pill [17][18]. The drop was small in one and not reported as a number in the other.

• Garlic: in 117 battery workers, blood lead fell 19% on garlic and 24% on the prescription drug d-penicillamine, with fewer side effects on garlic [33]. There was no untreated group.

• Fiber and pectin: a fiber blend produced a larger fall than no treatment in 70 women [16]. Modified citrus pectin lowered blood lead in hospitalized children, with no comparison group [32].

• Vitamin C: one small trial in smokers reported an 81% fall in a week [14]. Two longer trials found nothing [13][15]. Blood lead normally clears over months, so a fall that fast needs confirming.

• Herbal products: Zhiqi granules, a Chinese herbal preparation, lowered blood lead in 60 boys [19]. Paiqian chewing tablets raised the lead passed in urine in 94 children [20]. Jujube fruit lowered lead in breast milk, at the high end, in 40 Iranian mothers [21]. Each has one small trial, and none has been repeated.

Tested, and did not lower lead:

• Zinc: no effect on blood lead in two trials, one of them in 602 children [9][13].

• Probiotics: no difference in blood lead from placebo [22][23].

• Vitamin D: in a trial of 1,300 pregnant women, cord blood lead ran 8.5% to 16% higher with vitamin D than with placebo [24].

What animal studies add: plant compounds and the brain

In rats and mice, plant compounds have protected the brain from lead. No trial has yet tested them in lead-exposed children.

Our Project Bright Start register lists 38 animal studies of curcumin (from turmeric), quercetin, spirulina, garlic, green tea, ginkgo, moringa and other plant foods. In the seven studies with numbers extracted so far, treated animals did better than untreated ones on all 29 comparisons. Twenty-five of those differences were larger than chance would explain.

• Curcumin: rats given curcumin with lead had less lead in all four brain regions measured [26]. In a second study, curcumin reduced the learning and memory problems that lead caused [27].

• Quercetin, found in onions, apples and tea: mice had 13% to 19% less lead in blood and 17% to 20% less in the brain [34].

• Herbal tea and extracts: a Lippia javanica tea and a camelthorn (Alhagi maurorum) extract reduced lead’s oxidative damage in rat brains [28][29].

• Pomegranate seed oil: less oxidative damage in the hippocampus, the brain’s memory center [30].

• Spirulina, in children: 501 Zambian infants received porridge with or without spirulina. Those who got spirulina scored higher on development tests at preschool age [31]. They were not chosen for lead exposure, and lead was not measured.

These results are reasons to run trials in children, not reasons to dose a child. The animals received large doses, some by injection, and a better laboratory marker is not proof of a protected brain.

The smoothie we plan to test

Project Bright Start is built around a daily organic smoothie for lead-exposed children aged three to eight. The two age-adjusted formulations contain ordinary foods and organic whole spirulina. Here are the proposed ingredient quantities and the results behind each part.

Proposed Bright Start organic smoothie formulations

These are the quantities in our research prototypes, not a validated pediatric dose or a treatment for lead poisoning. Final quantities require pediatric nutrition, toxicology, analytical and regulatory review before enrollment.

Source: Project Bright Start Scientific White Paper (revised, November 2026), Table 4. All agricultural ingredients are organic; fortificants must meet organic handling and purity specifications.

Spirulina has the most lead-specific evidence of any ingredient.

• In rats, spirulina lowered the lead deposited in the brain, though not in other organs [43].

• In a second rat study it lowered lead in both blood and brain and reversed most changes in open-field behavior. Swimming, balance and grip strength did not improve [44].

• Newborn rats whose lead-exposed mothers ate a spirulina-enriched diet showed none of the brain damage seen in pups of mothers on a normal diet [45].

• Against lead’s damage to rat brain tissue, spirulina did better than garlic [46].

• In 501 Zambian infants, porridge with spirulina meant fewer coughs and earlier walking [47]. At preschool age their motor, language and social scores were higher, by about a quarter to four-tenths of a standard deviation [31]. Lead was not measured, and families knew which porridge they had.

Blueberries have been tested for thinking, not for lead.

• A wild blueberry drink improved memory and attention in children aged 7 to 10 within hours, compared with a matched placebo. Reading did not change [48].

• A double-blind study of 21 children found the same pattern, with the larger dose doing best [49].

• After four weeks of daily blueberry, children kept 96% accuracy on the hardest attention trials, against 85% on placebo [50].

• These studies used the equivalent of up to 240 g of fresh blueberries. The smoothie holds 30 to 40 g.

The rest of the glass.

• Milk and yogurt supply calcium. Iron-fortified oats supply iron in food, the form that lowered blood lead in the trials above [7][8].

• Strawberries bring vitamin C, which helps the body absorb iron from plant foods.

• Banana, pumpkin seeds and flaxseed add energy, minerals, fiber and essential fats. We found no controlled study in children showing that these reverse lead’s effects.

• Among other fruits, a kiwifruit extract repaired learning and memory deficits in lead-exposed rats [51].

Nobody has tested the whole smoothie. Bright Start will compare it with a nutritionally adequate drink, with a standard cognitive score after 12 months as the main result.

One caution applies today. Spirulina and other powders can carry lead themselves, so buy only products with a published heavy-metal test.

What you can do today

No supplement replaces keeping lead out of the body, and none treats lead poisoning.

1. Follow official instructions first. Leave if you are in the evacuation zone. Otherwise, if you are in a potentially affected area, stay indoors with windows and doors closed for 24 to 48 hours after the detonation [1][2].

2. Clean wet, not dry. Wipe toys, tables, handrails and windowsills with wet cloths. Wash hands before eating and leave shoes at the door [2].

3. Ask before testing. Iowa health officials are not yet recommending blood lead tests for everyone in the modeled plume area. They will target testing once soil results are in [2]. Iowa Poison Control answers questions at 1-800-222-1222.

4. Feed children regular meals with iron-rich and calcium-rich foods. In the trials, iron worked when it came in food and when children were short of it [7][8].

5. Do not give a child iron pills without a clinician. Iron overdose is dangerous for young children, and pills did not lower lead in children who had enough iron [9]. In rats, a high dose of iron raised lead in the brain [42].

6. If you are pregnant or breastfeeding, ask your clinician about calcium. The tested dose was 1,200 mg a day [4][5].

7. Do not add vitamin D in the hope that it helps with lead. The one trial points the other way [24]. Keep taking anything your clinician has prescribed.

The promising-but-unproven list is a to-do list for researchers and a question for your clinician. It is not a shopping list for a child.

Official updates: Army maps and status · Iowa HHS lead exposure · EPA steps to reduce lead exposure · FEMA helpline 1-800-621-3362.

How we got here, and the limits

We searched PubMed, read 476 abstracts and kept 26 controlled trials in people. Each tested a nutrient, fiber, antioxidant, probiotic or herbal product taken by mouth and measured lead in blood, urine, breast milk or placenta.

The animal evidence comes from Project Bright Start’s register of 45 publications: 38 animal studies, 2 human lead studies and 5 human studies of child development with no lead measure. It is a targeted search, and numbers have been extracted from seven of the animal studies so far.

Readers should know its limits.

• It covers one database and has not been peer reviewed.

• Sixteen of the 26 trials were read from their published summaries only, because the full papers are behind paywalls.

• The results are not pooled into a single estimate.

• The trials studied long-running exposure from diet, bone stores and workplaces. None studied a single burst of airborne lead dust.

• Most trials measured lead levels, not health.

• Modified citrus pectin and garlic have no trial against placebo or no treatment, so they are not ranked.

The full study list is available on request.

Now set off the explosion

The Army’s explosion takes seconds. Ours takes one click from each of you. Share this with every parent, grandparent, nurse and teacher you know, in Iowa, in Illinois, and everywhere else lead still reaches children.

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Leave a comment

No one has yet run the trial that asks whether nutrition can protect a lead-exposed child’s development. Project Bright Start is being designed to run it.

This article is general information, not medical advice. Decisions about testing, supplements and treatment belong with a clinician who knows the patient.

James Lyons-Weiler, PhD, is the founder of IPAK-EDU. Courses and research tools:

https://ipakedu.online

References

1. U.S. Army Sustainment Command. Public Safety Advisory: Controlled, Mitigated Detonation of Unstable Lead Azide at Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. November 24, 2026.

2. Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. Update: Planned Lead Azide Detonation – Public Health Guidance and Recommended Protective Actions. November 24, 2026.

3. ABC News. Army moves detonation of 10,000 pounds of lead azide to Wednesday. November 22, 2026.

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