As one of our projects, we are asking some of you to participate in a brief survey. Your responses will help us stage the next step in a major project that you all will be invited to partake in on health and wellness education (it’s an app - you’ll love it because your use of the app will help make it better and better!).

So, sorry for the brief notice - but please check your spam for a message from surveys@ipak-edu.org - and if you want to help us shut down spam filters, add surveys@ipak-edu.org as a contact!

To opt out, just ignore this message.

Yours,

Dr. Jack & the IPAK-EDU.org Survey Team.