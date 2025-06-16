Popular Rationalism

Popular Rationalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
5h

“And ironically, the only "fiction" here is the belief that rising chronic illness is a triumph of modern medicine, not a signal of system failure.”

It *is* a triumph of modern medicine given the right definition of “success”. Today success in medicine is defined by cash flow and not by the well-being of the patient. See psychiatry, addiction “rehabilitation” and “gender affirming care” as red neon flashing examples that are defined by their persistent, utterly disastrous, and tragic failures.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rita Skeeter's avatar
Rita Skeeter
5h

I imagine far more people are exposed to the Washington Post than fact-based sub stacks like Popular Rationalism, or the information being disseminated in the medical freedom sub stacks in general. Yesterday, I was listening to a liberal podcast (don't remember name). The two speakers were denigrating Kennedy. The female reporter said she 'feels' Kennedy is harming many people due to the changes he is making, although she has not covered the issue, she has been more focused on Trump issues. The male host once again referred to Kennedy as an anti-vaxxer, and said what he is doing is 'scary.' He also mentioned that the replacement ACIP members are those who claimed the covid shot was not safe and effective. He said this in the light of his understanding as the shot actually being safe and effective. Both speakers mentioned their children were eighteen months old. The host said he took his child to the pediatrician asking about moving forward with vaccines. His pediatrician said, 'we make sure the kids in our clinic are vaccinated.' So, this is his source of science for his show on vaccines, a comment made by a pediatrician who is not schooled on vaccines and depends on shots to run the business. Their rhetoric is spoken in tones of intellectual and moral superiority with no science to back up their claims. If they did have science on their side, they wouldn't make those claims to begin with. So, what to do? The government invested in health warnings against smoking to turn the narrative from false advertizing to highlight its dangers. The government needs to make the same investment in legacy media. Regarding politically driven podcasts that conflate science and politics, it would have a positive impact if they agreed to host a scientist such as yourself, or Dr. Malone etc. to calmly and clearly explain the science in layman's terms. I think it is essential for this turn around to happen. Just my opinion though.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 James Lyons-Weiler
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture